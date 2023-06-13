Not everything at Rutland’s new candy shop is sweet.
“I’ve sold so many fart whistles,” said Joe Sharps, who opened Sucker Punch, a candy, novelty and collectibles store at 165 Woodstock Ave., formerly Two Ravens Games, earlier this month.
Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 8:33 pm
Sharps was behind the counter Tuesday afternoon, matching G.I. Joe figures to their guns. A diverse collection of assembled figures lined a display case, and Sharps said that the next day he’d be putting out Micromachines. In the center of the adjoining room was a pillar with a variety of lollipops. Along the walls were various other goodies and then the novelties, the fart whistles alongside fake dog poop and parking tickets.
“It’s something that needed to happen in this town,” he said of the particular collection of merchandise. “I’ve opened stores in town before. When you travel the country, you know what’s needed to pull people in. People will travel a long distance for collectibles and people will always stop to check out candy because everybody loves candy.”
Sharps said he has found selling collectibles online to carry more hassles than it’s worth and that the pricing in the market was more reasonable than it has been in the past. Most of the G.I. Joes he had on display were in the $20 to $35 range.
Other items on display included Smurfs, Lord of the Rings and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle figures.
“This weekend, I’ve got a lot of Alien Vs. Predator original stuff coming, a lot of weird things,” he said. “We’ve got weird sodas — nothing too gross.”
Sharps said he kept the content family friendly, and also tried to arrange the store so parents could steer children toward or away from certain products easily enough.
“It’s a great time to buy candy,” he said.
