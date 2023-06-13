Candy shop
Joe Sharps recently opened Sucker Punch, a candy, novelty and collectibles store on Woodstock Avenue.

 GORDON DRITSCHILO / staff photo

Not everything at Rutland’s new candy shop is sweet.

“I’ve sold so many fart whistles,” said Joe Sharps, who opened Sucker Punch, a candy, novelty and collectibles store at 165 Woodstock Ave., formerly Two Ravens Games, earlier this month.

