FInal touches
Ana MacDuff, co-owner of Mountain Girl Cannabis, cleans up while final touchups are made to her new shop, which opens this weekend on West Street in downtown Rutland.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

MONTPELIER — With retail cannabis sales set to become legal Oct. 1, the head of the state’s cannabis regulators says he’s directing staff to slow down on processing licenses.

“I have no idea how anyone in the Legislature expected us to issue licenses by this point but somehow everyone here stepped up,” said James Pepper, the board’s chair said on Wednesday. “And when I say ‘stepped up,’ I mean our staff has worked through family vacations; they’ve worked nights and weekends; they worked through sicknesses. At least four of us have had confirmed cases of COVID. None of that has slowed us down.”

