MONTPELIER — With retail cannabis sales set to become legal Oct. 1, the head of the state’s cannabis regulators says he’s directing staff to slow down on processing licenses.
“I have no idea how anyone in the Legislature expected us to issue licenses by this point but somehow everyone here stepped up,” said James Pepper, the board’s chair said on Wednesday. “And when I say ‘stepped up,’ I mean our staff has worked through family vacations; they’ve worked nights and weekends; they worked through sicknesses. At least four of us have had confirmed cases of COVID. None of that has slowed us down.”
The board has processed about 230 licenses in a five-month period, he said at a regular Cannabis Control Board meeting.
According to Nellie Marvel, outreach and education manager at the Cannabis Control Board, so far, retail licenses have been granted to four entities. One to CeresMED in Burlington, which previously held a medical dispensary license, and three retail licenses: Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland; Flora Cannabis in Middlebury; and Vermont Bud Barn in Brattleboro.
Not all establishments will necessarily be ready to open Saturday. Mountain Girl Cannabis has said that it will. The Burlington Free Press reported that CeresMED and Flora were likewise targeting Saturday for opening, while the Brattleboro Reformer reports that Vermont Bud Barn aims to open Oct. 17.
“We’ve got about 30 applications for retail establishments that are in various stages of completeness working their way through the queue,” said Marvel on Thursday. “These are people that have pressed submit on their application.”
Most of the applications are complete, she said. Some might need a visit from an inspector while others might require more information.
Pepper said the control board’s staff has been hustling to get its work done because they believe in what they’re doing.
“I say that in full recognition that this pace we’ve been operating at is not sustainable; 230-ish licenses in five months is incredible, but it’s not something we can keep doing under our current staffing regime,” he said.
Besides retail sales licenses, the board oversees licensing for cultivators, testing labs and medical dispensaries.
According to Marvel, the majority of license applications have been for cultivators.
Pepper said that there are only three full-time staff members dedicated to adult-use licensing and five compliance staff.
“I would challenge anyone to present me with a cannabis board that’s done a better job of getting licenses out more effectively, efficiently or equitably than our team,” he said. “I say that in the same breath that I’m saying that I’m directing our staff to slow down to a more sustainable pace. We are in this for the long haul. We can see supply chain bottlenecks developing that we need to address. We will continue to work through our pending licenses, but I suspect the number of approvals each week might slow down as we focus on a broader and more complex set of work.”
He noted that the Cannabis Control Board was supposed to begin its work on Jan. 1, 2021, but didn’t get going until April 19, 2021.
“I know we’re all trying to collectively forget the pandemic but this agency was born at the height of COVID,” he said. “One of the many consequences of that timing is that there were significant delays in appointing the board members.”
It also took a while for the Legislature to approve the board’s plans, given the Legislature isn’t convened year-round in Vermont. He likened the board’s efforts to that of building a parachute while one is falling out of an airplane.
Pepper acknowledged that people have been frustrated with the control board’s pace.
“People put a lot of time and money on the line to move out of the legacy market and participate in this industry,” he said. “My message to you: If you have a pending application, stick with us, we will get to you.”
Marvel said the distribution of retail establishments so far looks fairly even across the state, though there are more in the Burlington and Montpelier areas.
The board is anticipating some initial supply issues, Marvel said. Since cannabis sales aren’t legal on the federal level, it has to be grown and tested within the state borders.
