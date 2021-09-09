Instead of wearing his heart on his sleeve, Steve Costello is putting it on Roots’ wall.
A photo the Green Mountain Power executive took of a light effect creating a heart image within a rock formation is set to become the latest part of the city’s public art collection. A 22-foot by 28-foot recreation of the image will be put on the wall of Roots facing Wales Street and City Hall.
“It’ll be partially visible from the street, but as you come in (to Center Street Marketplace Park) it’ll be completely visible,” Costello said.
Eric Briere, operations manager for Awesome Graphics, the company creating the mural, said it will be mounted onto the building.
“We’re installing a metal framework around the perimeter,” he said. “There’ll be a mesh banner mounted to that framework. ... The advantage to this is down the line you can swap out the image.”
Briere said photos can be printed directly onto brick walls but might not have the desired durability.
“There’s no guarantee to how long it’ll hold up,” he said. “Vermont is really tough. With the freeze-thaw cycle it’s difficult to do a direct vinyl like that.”
Costello said the picture was taken in Antelope Canyon, near Arizona’s Grand Canyon, on an impromptu solo vacation he took in 2018.
“The Grand Canyon is my favorite place on Earth, with Chittenden Reservoir being a close second,” Costello said.
Visitors can only pass through Antelope Canyon with a Navajo guide, Costello said, who points out interesting features, including how the heart image can be captured in a certain spot, under certain lighting with certain camera settings. Costello got the shot, and the image became a favorite for him to print on canvas.
“It’s been a really cool wedding gift I’ve given to family and friends,” he said.
Costello said the picture came up when he and Paramount Theatre executive director Eric Mallette were brainstorming ideas for downtown murals — more of which are likely to be announced in the near future — and Mallette suggested using it.
“It struck me it wasn’t just about romantic love,” Costello said. “It could be about caring for others in different ways. ... The idea of it becoming a public mural took on different meaning to me.”
The location also has meaning for Costello. Long before the building housed Roots, it was the Strand Theater, where Costello’s father got his first job at the age of 5. Costello’s grandfather had died suddenly, and hiring the young boy to work as a ticket-taker was one of the ways the community supported the family.
“I remember him telling me he has a maroon, very formal uniform,” Costello said. “He just thought it was fun.”
Costello said he is funding the mural along with Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, Janet Clapp and Rich Clark, Mary Cohen, Charlotte Gerstein and Jonathon Spiro, Tom and Tricia Huebner, Traci and Scott Moore, Mary Moran, Jennifer and Glenn Scott, Liz and Bob Weinmann and an anonymous donor. It is expected to be installed later this month or early next month.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.