CLARENDON — Cape Air’s newest plane is ready for takeoff.
On Tuesday, the air carrier — which provides service to destinations across the Northeast, Midwest and Caribbean, including a local route between Rutland and Boston — showed off the newest addition to its fleet: the Tecnam P2012 Traveller.
One Tecnam is currently stationed in Rutland, and three will be stationed in the Northeast by the end of the year, according to Ryan Stanton, Northeast marketing manager at Cape Air. He said the airline plans to purchase 90 of the planes over a five-year period.
Stanton said the airline is in the process of phasing in the eight-seat Italian-made aircraft to eventually replace the Cessna 402 aircraft it currently flies.
In addition to 21st-century avionics, the Tecnam features a larger passenger cabin and seats, more bag storage, phone charging ports and air-conditioning. It also has de-icing capabilities, which Capt. Charlie Freeman said is particularly useful.
“It’s an excellent airplane for this airport, especially in the winter when you get severe icing conditions in Rutland,” he said.
And while not pressurized, Freeman noted the Tecnam’s cabin is quieter than the Cessna.
The new aircraft was the main attraction at the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region’s monthly mixer at the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport on Tuesday, where attendees got the chance to take a brief flight.
Freeman gave passengers a birdseye view of the area on a series of sunny, late-afternoon flights that buzzed Killington and Pico peaks, and glided over Rutland City before touching down back in Clarendon.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of CEDRR, said the airport and Cape Air are integral to economic development for the region.
To that end, he said the organization’s airport committee has adopted a two-pronged approach to supporting the facility: increasing ridership and marketing the airport to the local community.
“If we can increase the ridership to a certain level, then we get more federal money and it kind of builds on itself,” he said, noting Cape Air is open to adding more routes out of Rutland in the future to destinations like New York City.
The airport receives federal subsidies as part of its designation as a rural airport that provides essential air services to major cities.
On the marketing front, Jepson pointed to an event held last Sunday by the Vermont Aviators Association, featuring historic plane displays, helicopter rides and food trucks, which attracted several hundred people.
Jepson said there are five more similar events planned at the airport this summer.
“It’s just bringing people out to show them what the airport has to offer,” he said.
Rutland Mayor David Allaire, who participated in contract negotiations with Cape Air, was onboard the first flight of the evening. While he admitted he wasn’t much of a flier, he was impressed by the aircraft.
“They promised a real upgrade with this airplane, and they’ve delivered, so I think it’s great for the city,” he said.
Michael Doenges, president of the Rutland City Board of Alderman, was also on the flight.
Doenges, who said he frequently uses Cape Air for business, was pleased with the new plane’s amenities, like air-conditioning.
“Quite frankly, I’m looking forward to flying even more on this plane,” he said.
CEDRR and Cape Air’s push to promote regional air travel comes as the industry is beset by a perfect storm of increased demand for tickets, a pilot shortage and sky-high fuel costs, resulting in higher fares and fewer flights.
Earlier this week, NPR reported domestic airfares are up about 50% from last summer and are nearly 25% higher than airfares during the summer of 2019. Ticket prices have jumped 47% since January.
And despite the high consumer demand after two years of deferred travel plans due to the pandemic, airlines are still running below pre-pandemic capacity at around 10% fewer flights than 2019.
A nationwide shortage of pilots and flight attendants is also impacting air travel this summer. In order to avoid delays and cancellations, major domestic carriers are trimming their flight schedules. Delta Air Lines, for example, has cut more than 100 daily flights from its schedule for the rest of the summer, according to NPR.
Stanton said Cape Air is also feeling the pinch.
But while fuel costs are indeed rising, he said the airline is trying not to extend that expense to customers. He said a one-way ticket to Boston currently costs between $60 and $120.
“Unfortunately, we do see a little bit of a pilot shortage right now. So we’re definitely reworking some routes — not necessarily cutting — but trying to figure out where we can best serve our customers,” he said.
However, he said, Rutland would not be affected.
“We are very dedicated to Rutland. So we are staying here — three flights a day, seven days a week — providing that service to Boston,” he said.
