Sen. Patrick Leahy, a longtime advocate for and defender of the Freedom of Information Act, distributed a commentary to Vermont media (and elsewhere) pointing out just how important the law has been in the impeachment trial of President Trump.
Leahy, of Middlesex, explained that through the FOIA, many of the obtained documents, even heavily redacted, “shed light on just how much more information remains hidden about the alleged misconduct for which the President has been impeached.”
“Despite this obstruction, some of the very documents President Trump kept hidden from Congress and the American people have recently been made public through FOIA,” Leahy wrote. “Using FOIA, organizations like American Oversight have obtained documents that — despite the Trump administration’s rampant abuse of FOIA exemptions and redactions — show White House staff laying the groundwork for the unlawful aid delay the day before, and even during, President Trump’s infamous July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president.”
But even with the documents, the onus is on Congress, Leahy noted.
“But even when FOIA works perfectly, it was never meant to replace Congress’s oversight authority, which is deeply rooted in the Constitution. Republicans and Democrats alike have agreed: Congress, by virtue of its constitutional mandate and position of public responsibility, should receive more information than the FOIA statute requires, not less,” he wrote.
Economic indicatorsSecretary of Administration Susanne Young this week released state revenue results for December 2019.
General and Education Funds were above their target for the month while Transportation Funds were lower than their respective target, she said.
General Fund revenues collected for the month totaled $137.94 million, or $5.11 million above the monthly consensus revenue target. Year to date, General Fund revenues exceeded their target by $15.40 million, or 2.12%.
The Transportation Fund was down $650,000 or 2.98%, below expectations for the month, bringing in $21.29 million. Year-to-date, the Transportation Fund is below target — $620,000 million, or 0.45% below the forecast.
And the Education Fund was $1.03 million, or 2.46%, above its monthly target, having collected $42.84 million for the month. Year-to-date, the Education Fund is $2.41 million, or 0.87%, above consensus forecast.
In addition, this week the Vermont Department of Labor released data on the unemployment rate.
According to data, the adjusted statewide unemployment rate for December was 2.3%. This reflects no change from the revised November rate. The preliminary data released in December shows a labor force participation rate of 65.6%, which is the lowest statewide level since September 1977.
The comparable U.S. rate in December was 3.5%, which was also unchanged from the revised November estimate. The seasonally-adjusted Vermont data for December show the Vermont labor force decreased by 946 from the prior month’s revised estimate. The number of employed persons decreased by 1,021; and the number of unemployed persons increased by 75.
Facebook as ‘weapon’
According to an article in The Washington Post this week, Facebook has been “weaponized” even more in the 2020 presidential race.
“The volume and viciousness of the memes ... reflect how Facebook identifies and rewards emotionally charged content to generate reactions from its billions of users. That serves the company’s ad-driven business model, which equates engagement with profit,” the article noted. “But it also, in the view of experts who study Facebook’s effect on political speech, distorts democratic debate by confirming biases, sharpening divisions and elevating the glib visual logic of memes over reasoned discussion.”
According to the article published Friday, since the beginning of 2019, nearly 3,000 active Facebook pages supporting U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders have generated more than 290 million interactions — meaning shares, likes or other user actions — according to an analysis by Trevor Davis, a research professor at Livingston’s institute. For contrast, about 350 pages devoted to former vice president Joe Biden have generated just 9 million interactions; nearly 300 pro-Elizabeth Warren pages come in at under 20 million interactions, the article noted.
The article indicates the techniques are effective among Sanders’ supporters.
“The rising popularity of the tactic among Sanders supporters may help explain the scores of images bashing Sanders’s opponents that have appeared in nearly simultaneous bursts in recent weeks, pushed out by highly networked clusters of Facebook users,” it noted.
T.J. defends the AT
Attorney General T.J. Donovan this week took the lead in filing an amicus brief at the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of 13 states, plus the District of Columbia, asserting that oil and gas pipelines may not cross the Appalachian Trail in national forests.
Congress exempted the National Park System when they otherwise broadly allowed oil and gas pipelines to pass over federal land. The National Park System consists of America’s most spectacular natural resources, including the Appalachian Trail.
The case currently pending before the U.S. Supreme Court is U.S. Forest Service v. Cowpasture River Preservation Association.
“The Appalachian Trail is an incredible resource for Vermont and the East Coast,” Donovan said. “It is an essential part of our state’s culture and heritage, and it brings people and businesses to our small towns. It must be protected.”
According to Donovan, preserving the Appalachian Trail as part of the National Park System benefits Vermont. The Long Trail inspired the Appalachian Trail, and the Appalachian Trail is co-located with the Long Trail throughout the Green Mountain National Forest. Two million people visit the Appalachian Trail every year, spending between $125 million and $168 million to do so.
The Appalachian Trail runs along the ridges of the Appalachian mountain range from Georgia to Maine.
Joining Vermont on the amicus brief are the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia.
CCV honored
The Community College of Vermont, with 12 campuses including Rutland and Montpelier, kicked off its 50th year with a celebration at the State House this week.
Lawmakers joined CCV students, faculty and staff from around the state, as well as education leaders and community members, to honor CCV’s 50 years of providing Vermonters with access to affordable, high-quality education.
“CCV is a really important economic development tool for our state,” said the governor. “I want to congratulate CCV, and all the graduates who are here, on the 50 years of important contributions to our state, its communities and families.”
CCV was founded in 1970 with the mission to deliver postsecondary education to Vermonters in their local communities. It has served more than 150,000 students. Today, CCV serves 10,000 students each year at 12 locations and online.
No to slavery
This week, the Vermont House advanced the proposal of a constitutional amendment to clarify the prohibition on slavery and indentured servitude on a vote of 145-0.
The proposal of amendment passed the Senate in April and in May, the House held a public hearing on the proposal as part of the process to consider an amendment to the constitution.
Chapter I, Article 1 of the Vermont Constitution is historically significant in that it is the source of the anti-slavery provision that made the Vermont Constitution of 1777 the first state constitution to outlaw slavery; however, the proposed amendment would eliminate part of this article and replace it with the statement, “slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited,” as the current article does not protect those under the age of 21.
“As we work to ensure that all Vermonters are treated equally and fairly, it is crucial that we amend the archaic language of the Constitution to emphasize that slavery and indentured servitude in any form and for persons of any age are prohibited,” said House Speaker Mitzi Johnson on the day following the Martin Luther King Day holiday. “People of all races and genders who live, work and visit Vermont should feel welcomed and safe.”
The proposed constitutional amendment now awaits consideration by the 2021-22 Legislature. If it passes both chambers again next biennium, the question will be on the ballot in 2022 for the approval of Vermont voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.