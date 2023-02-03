Zuckerman.jpeg

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, universal school meals advocates gathered at the State House to celebrate the success of the Universal School Meals Act passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Phil Scott in 2022, while urging lawmakers to make universal school meals permanent during this session. Here, advocates meet with Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.

 Provided Photo/

A public hearing on the housing crisis in Vermont is going to be held by the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs, and the House Committee on General and Housing on Thursday, Feb. 16, starting at 5 p.m. in Room 267 of the Pavilion Building.

The committees will hear testimony concerning the state of housing in Vermont.

