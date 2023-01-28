Attorney General Charity Clark this week said a new report reveals that nearly half of all homicides in Vermont are related to domestic violence.
“As a state, we need to do all that we can to promote public safety while also shining a light on the issues of domestic and intimate partner violence,” she said.
From 1994 to 2021, there were 377 homicides in Vermont, of which, 47%, or 177, were determined to be related to domestic violence.
The data was outlined at the release of the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission’s annual report. The commission, housed within the Attorney General’s Office, found that in 2021, five of Vermont’s 12 homicides were related to domestic violence. Included in the report are key recommendations for addressing the ongoing issues of domestic and intimate partner violence in Vermont, including calling on the Legislature to amend laws to increase transparency about officer misconduct involving domestic and sexual violence and allow for disciplinary action in instances involving Relief From Abuse Orders.
The recommendations also include amending the law to allow prosecutorial discretion in instances of the most serious intimate partner violence cases committed by youth.
“Domestic violence continues to devastate Vermont families and communities, as we can see from the report issued by the Vermont Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission,” said Karen Tronsgard-Scott, executive director of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. “The fact is roughly half of all homicides in Vermont are related to domestic violence.
There are many resources available for people experiencing domestic violence, including the National Domestic Violence Hotline: You can use their safety planning tip sheet or call 800-799-SAFE (7233). Additionally, the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence has a statewide hotline for domestic violence that can be reached at 800-228-7395.
High marks
Also this week, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, and the Equality Federation Institute released their ninth annual State Equality Index.
The SEI is a comprehensive state-by-state report that provides a review of statewide laws and policies that affect LGBTQ+ people and their families.
Vermont did well, falling into the highest-ranked category, “Working Towards Innovative Equality.” According to a news release about the rankings, “states in this category have a broad range of protections to ensure equality for LGBTQ+ people, including comprehensive non-discrimination laws, safer school policies, and health care access for transgender people. Advocates focus on the implementation of laws and advance innovative legislation that addresses the needs of vulnerable populations.”
In a coordinated push led by national anti-LGBTQ+ groups, politicians in state houses nationwide introduced 315 discriminatory anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2022 and 29 passed into law. Despite this, fewer than 10% of these efforts succeeded. According to HRCF, 24 pro-equality bills were also passed into law: These range in topic from making it easier to update drivers licenses and birth and death certificates with correct names and gender markers; to banning insurance exclusions for health care for transgender individuals, to name a few.
Vermont was one of 20 states making progress.
The complete report can be found a www.hrc.org/sei
‘Backlash’
The first U.S. screening of a new documentary denouncing online misogyny will be shown at the State House on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. The film features former state representative Kiah Morris.
Four years after being forced to resign from her seat, Morris tells her story in “Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age.”
The screening will be followed by a special panel, featuring Morris; Guylaine Maroist, co-director of ‘Backlash;’ and Rep. Taylor Small, the first transgender woman to serve in the Legislature; and Director of Racial Equity and Inclusion Xusana Davis.
“I’m thrilled that the people of Vermont are finally able to see ‘Backlash.’ My story, as well as all of the others, needs to be heard in order for cyberviolence to end. Digital misogyny is a threat to women, and particularly women of color, everywhere. If we are going to build a just, equitable, and truly inclusive democracy in the US, we have to put a stop to this,” says Morris, who now serves as executive director for the bistate grassroots organization Rights & Democracy.
Watch the trailer at vimeo.com/696944673
On notice
State leaders were put on notice again this week that state is doing poorly when it comes to one area of diversity, equity and inclusion work, according to a letter signed by members of the VT Renews BIPOC Advisory Council.
The letter was sent to Gov. Phil Scott, U.S. Rep. Rebecca Balint, Speaker of the House of Representatives Jill Krowinski, Agency of Natural Resources Commissioner Julie Moore, Executive Director of Racial Equity Xusana Davis, Agency of Natural Resources Commissioner John Beling, Department of Health Commissioner Mark Levine and Secretary of Administration Kristin.
The letter restates a 2021 notification that centers on racial justice and equity in Vermont climate and environmental policy.
“We must share our collective disappointment in the State’s failure to implement its stated commitments to center racial justice and equity as observed through the following actions,” the letter states.
It raises several points, ranging from “the State failed to provide the required protection for safe and productive affinity space for BIPOC to share their input on the climate action plan,” to “(the council has) not made progress towards ensuring adequate representation of frontline communities,” to claims of discrimination in the legislative process against the BIPOC community.
“We deserve to have a statehouse that is accessible, inclusive and respectful to all members of the public. Our involvement and demands of the public process should not be met with hostility, while other voices are invited into the process freely and regularly,” the letter states.
The coalition is seeking steps, including meetings with the Environmental Justice Advisory Board nominating entities to discuss the nomination process and provide input on prospective nominees; meetings to discuss the use of “constitutionality” to block the creation of and appropriations to the BIPOC Land Access and Opportunity Board; commitments for designated appropriations toward the coalition’s work, and meetings with the Office of Racial Equity toward making safe spaces for “BIPOC and other affinity spaces for marginalized communities.”
Rally Saturday
Vermont Right to Life is sponsoring a Rally for Life on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the State House at 11 a.m.
“Pro-life Vermonters will commemorate the millions of unborn lives aborted since the Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973,” according to a news release.
Oversight
Rep. Becca Balint has been named to the Committee on Oversight and Accountability in the 118th Congress.
“I am honored to join the Committee on Oversight and am excited to get to work on urgent democracy reform under the leadership of Ranking Member Jamie Raskin,” said Balint in a news release. “Democracy has been under attack, and I am committed to using all the grit and courage I have to protect it. I’m thrilled to join Oversight Democrats, who are dedicated to advancing the critical work required to maintain a healthy democratic system.”
“At the heart of the Oversight Committee’s jurisdiction is ensuring our government works for the American people. I plan to bring reason and clarity to a committee that Republicans will use for political games,” she said.
The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is the main investigative committee in the House of Representatives. The committee is tasked with ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of the federal government and its agencies.
More committees
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch was appointed to the Senate Agriculture, Commerce, Judiciary, and Rules Committees for the 118th Congress.
“These committee assignments position me to keep fighting for the things that matter to Vermonters: strengthening our rural communities and agricultural traditions, lowering the cost of living, and protecting our democracy,” said Welch in a statement. “These are issues I’ve championed throughout my career, and we’ve made real progress to cut costs for families, strengthen our infrastructure, and protect our environment. There’s more to be done, and I’m ready to get to work. With these committee assignments, I’ll continue to advocate for Vermont families and fight for the support Vermonters need to thrive.”
The jurisdiction of the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry includes farm credit and security, nutrition programs, and rural development.
The jurisdiction of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation includes telecommunications, transportation, oceans and climate change, and consumer protection.
The jurisdiction of the Committee on the Judiciary includes market competition, immigration and naturalization, the criminal justice system, and civil liberties.
The jurisdiction of the Committee on Rules and Administration includes voting rights, election security, and campaign finance.
Pushing back
U.S. Sens. Peter Welch and Elizabeth Warren this week raised concerns over Moderna’s planned COVID-19 vaccine price hike.
The lawmakers are requesting information about the price hikes and whether they would place the vaccine out of reach for many uninsured or under-insured Americans.
“Moderna’s reported plans to charge as much as $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccines could prolong the public health crisis caused by COVID-19 and leave many uninsured Americans simply unable to afford the vaccine,” said the lawmakers.
Moderna recently announced plans to quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine, raising it to between $110 and $130 per dose. The announcement came just months after Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla announced the company would be increasing the price of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine up to $130 per dose, raising questions about whether Pfizer’s price increase influenced Moderna to do the same while the United States remains in a public health emergency.
According to the news release announcing the push, Moderna already earned $12 billion in net income in 2021 and is projected to bring in “at least” $5 billion in additional revenue even without this planned price hike. In addition, Moderna executives and stakeholders stand to benefit from a $3 billion buyback program.
Preservation grants
Grants totaling $321,363 were awarded to 20 municipalities and nonprofit organizations in six counties to facilitate the restoration and rehabilitation of Vermont landmarks and important historic buildings and structures.
These grants will leverage more than $1 million in restoration and rehabilitation efforts, supporting about 40 preservation construction jobs.
“Investing in the preservation of Vermont’s history strengthens our communities and the character of our state,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “Just as importantly, we are putting people to work restoring our past and creating new opportunities for the next generation of Vermonters.”
“The 2023 projects involve some of Vermont’s most beloved buildings and structures,” said State Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann. “These places matter because they reflect our history and serve as the centerpieces of our communities. Stewardship of any visual or historical landmark is not easy, and we applaud and support those municipalities and non-profits that have taken on this commendable effort.”
Among the 20 projects receiving funding this year are the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, Fort Ethan Allen Water Tower in Essex, and Sanborn Covered Bridge in Lyndonville. The grant funds will support restoration of stained-glass windows at the Jeudevine Library in Hardwick and the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Swanton, slate roof repairs of the Episcopal Church in East Guilford, plaster repairs at the U.S. Post Office & Customs House in Richford, and foundation and drainage work at the Brookline Meetinghouse. For a full list of grant award recipients visit the VDHP website.
Capital Beat is compiled by the staff of the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus.
