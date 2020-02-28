The good news is that not all the news is bad. Take our word for it.
According to the Public Assets Institute this week, U.S. News & World Report is out with its latest “Best States” rankings. Vermont was No. 5 last year, behind Washington, New Hampshire, Minnesota and Utah.
According to a blog from the Montpelier-based think tank, “U.S. News looks at a lot of factors to make its comparisons. They include equality indicators, like the distribution of income and the employment gap for people with disabilities. They look at the unemployment rate and the growth of the gross state product, but also the gap between men and women in workforce participation.”
Vermont ranked first in: low infant mortality, preschool enrollment, smallest labor force participation gap by gender, low pollution health risk.
“There’s no question Vermont was negligent when it failed to make adequate pension contributions. But the U.S. News report looks at pension liability as a share of the state’s total personal income. By that measure, Vermont ranked 16th — in better shape than about two-thirds of the other states,” PIA wrote in its blog.
These days, we’ll take all the good news we can get.
Polling well
A new poll of Texas voters published this week by Univision shows Sen. Bernie Sanders with a 6-point lead over his rivals in that crucial Super Tuesday state, particularly among Latino voters.
The poll, conducted by polling firm Latino Decisions for Univision and the University of Houston’s Center for Mexican-American Studies, shows 26% of Texans support Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary, while former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg are tied in second place with 20% support each.
A poll conducted by the same firm in September showed Sanders at 13% support.
No other candidate breaks the 15% threshold required to win delegates in the Texas primary taking place on Tuesday.
According to the poll, President Trump and Sanders are in a dead heat in Texas in a general-election match-up, with the support of 45% of respondents each.
In case you were wondering, Sanders is expected to do well in his home state on Super Tuesday.
Swing at SandersVermont’s Republican Party Chairwoman Deb Billado condemned Sanders this week over remarks he made in recent days about former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
For more than 35 years, Sanders has insisted that, atrocities aside, authoritarian regimes like Fidel Castro’s deserve credit where credit is supposedly due. This view was epitomized in a 1985 interview where Sanders praised Cuba’s health care and education systems, and it has faced renewed scrutiny in the last few days.
In an interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday, Sanders said, “We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” The question came up again, all too briefly, in Tuesday’s debate, where Sanders again couldn’t help but mention Castro’s “progress in education.”
“Fidel Castro was a notorious authoritarian politician, infamous for his human rights violations, repression of basic freedoms, and the unimaginable economic hardship he caused Cubans,” Billado wrote. “The effects of his disastrous policies have continued even after his death, leaving Cubans impoverished and repressed by an authoritarian regime.
“Despite this catastrophic record, candidate Sanders recently offered praise to Castro’s Cuban regime, perhaps as an attempt to polish yet another failed attempt to implement socialism. Nevertheless, these comments by candidate Sanders are inappropriate and insulting to Cuban-American refugees and their descendants, which is why the Vermont Republican Party completely condemns them.”
Another pollA new study shows Vermont has the No. 38 most people on probation or parole, with 917 per 100,000.
“Between the unlikely Trump and Kardashian partnership, the high-profile Meek Mills case and the 2020 election, mass incarceration and the justice system are on trial like never before. As is whether drug users should be sentenced to jail or addiction treatment,” according to a statement released by U.S. Drug Test Centers.
The study, called “Probation Nation: America on Parole” uses the most recent data from the Prison Policy Initiative, U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics and the Council for State Governments Justice Center.
The study analyzed probation or parole in each state, how rates have changed, and how many people are in prison over violations.
Here are key findings:
— No. 38 in rate of people on probation or parole per 100,000, at 917.
— No. 44 in percentage change probation and parole rate per 100,000 adults over four year period, -17.3%.
— 10 states with the highest probation and parole rates: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan, Mississippi, Arkansas, Indiana and Texas.
— 10 states with the lowest agitation rates: New Hampshire, Maine, Utah, West Virginia, Nebraska, New York, Kansas, New Mexico, Virginia and South Carolina.
All steamed upU.S. Rep. Peter Welch got a little steamed this week.
In a letter to congressional appropriators, Reps. Welch; Joe Kennedy III, of Massachusetts; and Chellie Pingree, of Maine — all Democrats — blasted President Trump’s proposal to remove critical funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to finance his administration’s response to the coronavirus.
Citing his perennial efforts to slash funding for the Centers for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health, the lawmakers wrote that this president’s policies already left government officials unprepared to confront a growing outbreak and claimed that additional cuts will only create new health crises.
“We believe this request is simply insufficient to deal with the challenges our country faces in combating the coronavirus,” wrote the lawmakers. “Furthermore, the manner in which the president is proposing to fund this effort, will only further harm the most vulnerable individuals and families in our community by robbing $37 million from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Not to mention this is in addition to the president’s already reckless efforts, including his most recent FY2021 budget request, to slash funding for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and National Institutes of Health (NIH).”
Estimator offeredWith Town Meeting Day upon us, thoughts turn to town budgets — and tax rates.
The Vermont Department of Taxes has created an education property tax estimator tool for the 2020-21 property tax year. The tool was created to help taxpayers understand the impact of their budget vote on town meeting day and to help school board members and district officials understand the impact of proposed budgets on taxpayers based on their combination of property value and household income. Figures produced by the tool are estimates only, and final tax amounts will depend on the “yield” amount enacted at the end of this legislative session, among other factors.
The estimator tool can be found at https://tax.vermont.gov/content/education-property-tax-estimator.
No dealThe state’s judicial branch announced Friday it was unable to reach a deal with its union employees.
According to a statement from Joseph E. McNeil, of McNeil Leddy & Sheahan P.C., “(the state) is disappointed that we could not reach an agreement with the judiciary’s union employees earlier this week on a new contract between the court administration and unionized staff. The judiciary made every effort to reach a contract that is fair for both sides and for Vermont taxpayers. We were prepared to accept terms that are comparable to the collective bargaining agreement recently agreed to by the executive branch and unionized state employees, but the judiciary’s union employees rejected these terms.”
McNeil added, “We remain committed to working with the union in the next phase of negotiations to reach an agreement that is fair and supportive of court staff, protects the safety of both our staff and the public, and that is sustainable for Vermont taxpayers.”
Housing moneyThe Vermont’s congressional delegation announced this week the U.S. Treasury awarded Housing Vermont a $2 million grant to support affordable housing production and preservation of roughly 900 affordable rental units.
The grant was provided through the Capital Magnet Fund program and the Community Development Financial Institutions’ Capital Magnet Fund program.
In a joint statement, Sens. Leahy and Sanders, and Rep. Welch wrote: “We are proud to see Housing Vermont receive this highly competitive grant. Urban and rural communities across our nation struggle to provide safe, decent and affordable housing. But while communities share this challenge, the solutions that work best are often unique. With this funding, Housing Vermont will be able to do what they do best, to partner with organizations across Vermont to develop tailored housing projects that fit community needs, further economic development and energy goals, and provide homes for Vermonters.”
