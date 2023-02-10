Efforts by Vermont Law and Graduate School in South Royalton secured the first-ever non-binary gender marker to appear on an initial birth certificate in the state.
According to a news release on the appeal, “This is a historic moment for Vermont, allowing for the first time individuals to use the gender X marking on initial birth certificates. … Until now, gender markers could be amended to reflect X, but the identifier was not recognized on the initial, at-birth document.”
The appeal was filed on behalf of Vermont parents who submitted a birth certificate for their newborn child with X gender, abstaining from assigning the child a binary gender at the time of birth.
The Vermont Department of Health, with which vital records are filed, denied the application for the birth certificate. Prior to the appeal, Vermont’s state registrar required an initial birth certificate to include a binary sex with the option to amend and reflect gender identity.
“We are thrilled with this outcome,” said Meg York, lead attorney for the LGBTQ+ Family Law Project at VLGS and attorney who brought the appeal. “This landmark case is paving the way for new options and a more just and equitable future for all Vermonters.”
With this appeal, Vermont parents may now reserve the right of their child to self-identify in the future with no barrier to identifying their gender before the child has the choice.
Transgender health care
The House of Representatives this week voted for final passage of legislation that defines reproductive care and essential transgender health care as legally protected health care activity in the state.
H.89 was introduced by Reps. Katherine Donnally (Lamoille-2), Martin LaLonde (Chittenden-12) and Taylor Small (Chittenden-21). It passed by a vote of 130-13. The bill now moves to the Senate.
“An Act Relating to Civil and Criminal Procedures Concerning Legally Protected Health Care Activity” seeks to protect individuals providing or seeking reproductive or transgender health care in Vermont from abusive civil or criminal litigation arising from another state. According to a news release, it also provides address confidentiality protections for providers and seekers of reproductive and transgender health care and increases penalties for threatening or using force against those providing or obtaining such legally protected care.
“As extremist forces in some states work to ban access to abortion and to essential health care for transgender people, we are grateful to the Vermont House for doing everything in its power to ensure that care remains protected here,” said Brenda Churchill, LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont Liaison Team.
The Senate also is considering related legislation introduced by Sens. Virginia Lyons (Chittenden Southeast District), Ruth Hardy (Addison District), Alison Clarkson (Windsor District) and Kesha Ram Hinsdale (Chittenden Southeast District).
2/11 Day
Saturday, Feb. 11, is 2/11, or 211 Day, celebrating the go-to resource Vermont 211, which received 42,674 calls and texts for help for immediate and long-term challenges last year, according to a news release.
In 2022, trained community resources specialists made 9,203 referrals for housing and shelter; 1,978 referrals to tax information and appointments; and 1,878 connections to public assistance programs like General Assistance and 3SquaresVT.
Vermont 211 has been operating for 18 years, having started on 211 Day in 2005. 211 is available to 99% of people in the U.S. and across all of Canada. It is a free, confidential, 24-hour information and referral service that connects all Vermont residents with community, health and human services support.
Inclusion steps
Al Wakefield, of the Declaration of Inclusion Initiative, sent out an update this week with mixed news with regard to the nearly 100 communities across Vermont that have taken up the declaration.
Wakefield, of Mendon, said the town of Hubbardton, which had adopted a Declaration of Inclusion in mid-December, rescinded its declaration at the end of January. The town of Highgate also recently rescinded its approved declaration, citing that more public input was needed.
“Unfortunately, somehow the real significance of what the Declaration of Inclusion attempts to begin to accomplish, is lost on both towns,” Wakefield noted.
However, the towns of Weybridge, Berlin, Marshfield and Duxbury adopted the declaration, “bringing us very close to our immediate target of 100 by ... Vermont Inclusion Week, the second week in May.”
“Vermont has a long way to go, but we are encouraged by this small step in the right direction; the bad is still smaller than THE GOOD,” he wrote.
Homelessness
This week, housing leaders across Vermont released a plan for the future of emergency housing for Vermonters experiencing homelessness. Bridges to Housing: Accelerating Progress on Homelessness in Vermont lays out five strategies to guide action on emergency housing in the state: Create Alternatives to Motel-based Emergency Shelter; Bring Proven Permanent Solutions to Homelessness to Scale; Redesign General Assistance Emergency Housing Program; Unify Vision, Roadmap, Planning & Coordination to End Homelessness; Maintain and Improve the General Assistance Emergency Housing as a Bridge to Permanent Housing.
“So much progress has been made in the fight against homelessness,” said Capstone Community Action Executive Director Sue Minter. “But we find ourselves at a critical moment of opportunity to invest in the best practice solutions we need to lift struggling Vermonters out of homelessness for the long term. The Bridges to Housing proposal is an important step to this destination.”
“We know that housing, not motels, is the solution to Vermont’s crisis of homelessness,” said Anne Sosin, interim executive director of the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition, stated. “As a state, we need to create bridges to permanent housing, not cliffs into homelessness. The Bridges to Housing proposal sets forth a course of action to pursue this goal while decreasing our reliance on motel-based shelter.”
In addition, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced grants to address homelessness among people in unsheltered settings and in rural communities. Nationally, nearly $315 million in grants were announced to 46 communities. Vermont received $2,062,533 in funding.
Together, these federal funds comprise a first-of-its-kind package of resources to help communities provide housing and supportive services to people in unsheltered settings and people experiencing homelessness in rural areas. These funds will support programs at Groundworks Collaborative in Brattleboro and the Vermont State Housing Authority.
Appointment
This week, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint was named to the Budget Committee in addition to her membership on the Committee on Oversight.
“I am honored to join the Budget Committee in the 118th Congress. It is critical that the budget addresses our country’s most pressing challenge and reflect the values of American families. We need to use every tool at our disposal to get closer to a more just and equitable economy that works for everyone. As Vermont’s voice on the committee, I’m eager to get to work for my community to fight for urgent investments in health care, education and climate while ensuring that the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share,” said Balint in a news release.
The Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974 created the Budget Committee to allow Congress to develop an independent means to analyze the presidential budget, reconcile it with congressional plans, and develop a fiscal policy of its own. The House Budget Committee is responsible for drafting Congress’ annual budget plan and has jurisdiction over the Congressional Budget Office and the budget process.
Delegation reactions
President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, his first given before a divided U.S. Congress.
On social media, Sen. Bernie Sanders stated, “President Biden tonight gave a strong speech addressing many of the challenges our country faces. I look forward to working with him to take on powerful special interests and create an economy that works for all, not just the few.”
Sen. Peter Welch, in a statement, said, “Tonight, President Biden highlighted the many areas where we’ve made progress for communities in Vermont and across the country — like broadband funding, telemedicine and infrastructure improvements — and rallied support for the job ahead to rebuild our economy for working families, protect our planet and strengthen our democracy. … This is essential work. Vermonters know that, in so many ways, small and rural communities are the heart of this country. And they need support to thrive. … From combating the opioid epidemic to strengthening our health care system, the president’s speech laid out his administration’s plans to tackle these challenges head-on.”
Rep. Becca Balint appeared on Scripps News the morning after the address, praising President Biden for making overtures and statements toward working together to make progress for all Americans.
You can watch her remarks at bit.ly/balint-sotu-23
Health centers
In addition this week, Sanders proposed a historic expansion of community health centers.
“We must expand these programs so that every American has the ability to access the primary health care, dental care, mental health counseling, and low-cost prescription drugs that they desperately need,” Sanders said, citing many of the benefits of community health centers to taxpayers and patients.
“In America today, 85 million Americans are uninsured or under-insured, over 500,000 people go bankrupt each year because of medically related debt, and over 68,000 people die each year because they cannot afford the health care they desperately need,” he said. “In my view, community health centers are a very bright and effective spot in the midst of our broken health care system.
“Today, in America, 30 million men, women, and children — including 400,000 veterans — receive high-quality primary health care at community health centers in 14,000 neighborhoods throughout the United States.”
He said in Vermont, nearly one out of every three people are now receiving their primary health care through a community health center across 73 sites.
Paid leave
Following a deal reached this week with CSX, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders called on remaining rail companies to take urgent action.
At a press conference on Thursday with union leaders and rail workers, Sanders, chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, demanded rail companies provide their workers with at least seven paid sick days.
Sanders was joined by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who voted for the amendment to guarantee sick days to rail workers and representatives from SMART-TD, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes, the AFL-CIO Transportation Trades Department and the National Association of Chemical Distributors.
