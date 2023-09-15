U.S. Department of Education has awarded $10 million to Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living/Division for the blind and visually impaired.
The award is part of nearly $199 million aimed at improving career opportunities for students with disabilities through partnerships.
The DOE’s Rehabilitation Services Administration announced this week it will fund 20 model demonstration projects focused on improving economic self-sufficiency for children and youth with disabilities by creating systemic approaches to enhance post-school outcomes.
DAIL was among them.
“The department is committed to providing children and youth with disabilities the supports they need to access self-advocacy training, career pathways and independent living. The Pathways to Partnerships will bridge gaps from school to adult life, independent living and career success,” said Glenna Wright-Gallo, assistant secretary for the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services, which oversees RSA. “This investment will not only require state and local agencies to improve outcomes for individuals with disabilities by finding innovative ways of working together, but it will also look to unlock post school and career success for those individuals.”
Deadline Sept. 29
The Vermont Department of Labor reminds Vermonters impacted by the July 2023 flood that the federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits application deadline is Sept. 29, for those living or working in eligible counties.
Under this declaration, individuals living, working or scheduled to work in these counties may be eligible for DUA. This includes independent contractors, those who are self-employed, and agricultural workers.
Eligible Vermonters can collect benefits for the weeks during which they meet the necessary program criteria. The first payable benefit week has been identified as July 9-15.
Individuals interested in Disaster Unemployment Assistance can find more information online at labor.vermont.gov/dua or by calling the UI Claimant Assistance Center at 877-214-3330.
Protecting bats
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has awarded the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department $566,667 in funding to conserve habitat for the federally listed Indiana and Northern long-eared bats in Vermont.
With the acquisition of approximately 200 acres in Addison County supported by this grant, the department is seeking to conserve summer roosting, foraging and commuting habitat for these federally endangered bat species.
The award from the nationally competitive Recovery Land Acquisition Grant and the resulting land conservation will help to reach state and federal goals for recovering both species.
SBA webinar
Representatives from the Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience and the SBA Vermont District Office are hosting a free webinar at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 about the business disaster loan process.
Topics include filling out the proper IRS forms, how to request reacceptance of a declined loan application or a withdrawn application, and the mitigation program that can help businesses avoid damage and unplanned costs in the future.
This webinar is an opportunity to learn more about what disaster assistance is available and hear about the benefits, such as the 12-month no-payment no-interest initiative, and the ability to borrow before an insurance settlement is received.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 12. Visit bit.ly/sbadisasterloan to attend the webinar.
BUFFER legislation
The state’s congressional delegation this week joined the Building Up Farmland Frontiers for Ecological Resilience Act, legislation that would ensure all states, including Vermont, can access Conservation Reserve Program funding to implement buffer zones, agricultural tools used by farmers to protect farmland from flooding, erosion and water pollution.
“Vermont farmers are on the front lines of climate change,” said U.S. Rep. Becca Balint. “I’m proud to partner with our Senators to introduce legislation that will help cut through red tape so that farmers can better protect their farmland from flooding and erosion. Resilience and conservation are key as we build back from this summer’s floods, and I am doing everything I can do to help Vermont’s farmers come back stronger.”
Buffer zones are vegetative areas between active farm fields and bodies of water. Healthy buffer zones protect farmland from erosion, safeguard waterways from runoff, and provide habitat for pollinators. This legislation will help Vermont improve water quality and, in turn, better protect farmland during flooding events.
State appointments
This week, Gov. Phil Scott appointed Denise Reilly-Hughes as secretary of the Agency of Digital Services and Jason Batchelder as commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservations.
Reilly-Hughes was appointed deputy commissioner of ADS in January 2023. She has served as interim secretary since July, following the retirement of Secretary Shawn Nailor.
Reilly-Hughes came to ADS with over 20 years of technology experience in the private sector. Her background includes licensing contracts, technology strategy, customer success and executive leadership.
Batchelder previously served as the colonel of the Vermont Fish and Game Warden Service from 2014 until he retired in 2022. Batchelder will now lead DEC’s 300 employees working to promote clean air, clean water and healthy communities in Vermont. DEC is one of three departments in the Agency of Natural Resources, along with the Fish and Wildlife Department and the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
Support professionals
In honor of Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, Sept. 10-16, Vermont nonprofits and clients have gathered at the State House lawn to celebrate the workers who go above and beyond daily to support people living with developmental disabilities.
Hosted by Vermont Care Partners, along with community partners including Green Mountain Self-Advocates and the Vermont Developmental Disabilities Council, the event highlighted Vermont’s professionals through story sharing by the people whose lives are most impacted by the work.
Health legislation
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, and ranking member of the Subcommittee on Primary Health and Retirement Security, announced Thursday that they have reached a deal on landmark legislation to address the primary care crisis in America and the major shortages of nurses, primary care doctors and other important health care jobs across the country, and to increase critical funding for community health centers, the National Health Service Corps, and Teaching Health Centers.
“It is unacceptable that millions of Americans throughout our country do not have access to affordable, high-quality primary care and are unable to get the health care they need when they need it. Every major medical organization understands that our investment in primary care is woefully inadequate. They understand that focusing on disease prevention and providing more Americans with a medical home instead of relying on expensive emergency rooms for primary care will not only save lives and human suffering, it will save money,” Sanders said.
According to the most recent estimates, during the next decade the United States will face a shortage of over 120,000 doctors — including a huge shortage of primary-care doctors. The nursing shortage may be even worse. During the next two years alone, it is estimated that we will need between 200,000 and 450,000 more nurses.
Job fairs
The Vermont Department of Labor has announced dates for remaining in-person hiring events as part of its Fall Job Fest. Job fairs occurred in Rutland and Lyndon this week.
“It is crucial for the Vermont Department of Labor to help bridge the gap between job seekers and employers,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Through these in-person hiring events, we aim to empower job seekers to explore diverse career paths, engage with local employers, and find fulfilling employment opportunities right here in Vermont.”
The events will be:
— Bennington, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deer Park, 353 North St.
— Brattleboro, Oct. 6, 3 to 6 p.m. 11 Green St.
— 2023 Vermont Apple Festival and Craft Show in Springfield, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the fairgrounds.
— Health Care Career Fair and Vaccination Clinic, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Windham Regional Career Center, 8 Atwood St., Brattleboro.
All events are free for job seekers, and all are encouraged to attend. Visit www.labor.vermont.gov for more information about future job fairs and other resources for individuals interested in career services, call the Vermont Department of Labor at 802-828-4394.
Honor for Leahys
Saint Michael’s College will name its Center for the Environment for alumnus and former-U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, (Class of 1961), and his wife, Marcelle, in honor of their lifetime of service and contributions.
The center received one of the largest grants in the college’s history earlier this year as result of Leahy’s hard work and leadership on the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. The $6.5 million in funding will fund the center’s continued growth and development over the next four years.
During his almost half-century in public office, Leahy was a fierce advocate for the environment and conservation efforts in Vermont and around the U.S. He supported many laws that prioritized clean air and water as well as minimizing humans’ environmental impact. He was also instrumental in securing funding to safeguard his home state’s natural resources, including the Green Mountain National Forest and Lake Champlain.
The Center for the Environment at Saint Michael’s will equip the next generation of environmental change makers with the skills, knowledge and experiences to make a positive impact in their local and global communities.
A community event to celebrate Patrick and Marcelle Leahy and the center will be held on campus at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in front of the pollinator gardens between Alliot Hall and Joyce Hall.
Target: Bernie
U.S Sen. Bernie Sanders found himself the topic of an editorial in The Wall Street Journal after backing a second term for Joe Biden. In part the editorial reads:
“The 2024 election is promising to be one for the ages, and an underplayed story so far is how the left wing of the Democratic Party has so easily fallen in behind President Biden. Far from challenging Mr. Biden, Bernie Sanders has emerged as one of the President’s most vociferous supporters.
“The Vermont socialist has been hitting the airwaves and hustings to tell progressive voters to back the President. He’s trashed the idea of a third-party run by the black left-wing professor Cornel West. You might even say Mr. Sanders is Mr. Biden’s leading surrogate, and no doubt he’s acting with the blessing of the White House,” it states. “... Mr. Sanders is betting on a second Biden-Bernie administration. In 2020, Mr. Sanders lost to Mr. Biden in the primaries but he managed to win from Mr. Biden a joint policy task force that embraced much of the Sanders-Elizabeth Warren agenda. And Mr. Biden has governed that way, embracing student-loan forgiveness, vast new climate regulation, and record federal spending, among other progressive priorities. … This is the reason Mr. Biden faces no serious Democratic challenger despite his manifest decline and anemic popularity. But the results of that agenda are the reason Mr. Biden is vulnerable to a Republican, especially anyone other than Donald Trump.”
Rail trail voting
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail was announced as a finalist to compete for two America’s Transportation Awards given annually by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
The LVRT will compete against 11 other transportation projects from around the country for the two top honors: the Grand Prize (determined by a panel of judges) and the People’s Choice Award (chosen by the public through online voting).
The Vermont Agency of Transportation maintains the LVRT and submitted the project for a 2023 award. The 93-mile multi-use, all-season trail is the longest rail trail in New England and stretches across northern Vermont from Swanton to St. Johnsbury. With a smooth gravel surface on relatively flat terrain, the LVRT rolls through quintessential Vermont villages and towns, along the Lamoille River, and past fields, forests, and a variety of rural Green Mountain State scenery.
Go to bit.ly/TransportAwards2023 to view the LVRT entry page and vote for it.
Suicide Data Linkage
The Vermont Department of Health recently released the state’s first Suicide Data Linkage Report, an in-depth look at how people who died by suicide interacted with state agencies and other organizations during their life, and where improvements to the state’s prevention efforts can be made.
“Suicide is a heartbreaking public health concern that has touched too many families here in Vermont,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “This new report will help us gain insights into the lives of people who have died by suicide, and where there are opportunities to more effectively intervene at every point of contact.”
The Suicide Data Linkage Report examines data related to the 246 Vermont residents who died by suicide in 2020 and 2021. The report found that 45% of people who died by suicide experienced a crisis within two weeks of their death.
“People can experience a crisis at any time,” said Levine. “It is critical for agencies and staff who interact with people who may be struggling are trained and prepared, to recognize the warning signs, and know how to connect them to the help and supports they need.”
These connections are especially relevant now, as many Vermonters are still recovering from the July flooding that resulted in the loss of housing, belongings and businesses. Even once a crisis ends, the mental and emotional challenges can continue for a long time.
Read the full Suicide Data Linkage report at HealthVermont.gov/injury-data online.
If you are in crisis, or know someone who is, please call 988.
Arts council awards
The Vermont Arts Council announces more than $300,000 in Cultural Facilities Grants to 19 Vermont arts and community organizations, providing critical funds to enhance, create or expand the capacity of existing buildings that offer cultural activities for the public.
This year a total of 25 applications requested more than $450,000 in funding.
Since the program began 20 years ago, grants totaling $4 million have enabled over 350 arts and cultural institutions across Vermont to make essential improvements to their buildings.
Among the recipients:
— Center for Arts and Learning, Montpelier, $25,000 to support replacement of the old flat rubber membrane roof on the Convent/West Side of the building.
— Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, $19,196 to support overhaul of the audio amplification environment.
— Friends of the Brandon Town Hall, $17,675 to support replacing the over 100-year-old wooden floor in the main hall.
— Paramount Theatre, Rutland, $30,000 to support expansion of the stage counterweight system and installation of a new main curtain.
— The Four Corners Schoolhouse Association, East Montpelier, $30,000 to support mitigating mold issues that require insulation, HVAC, and a dehumidifier in the facility.
— The Robinson Sawmill, Calais, $15,000 to support the rebuild of the penstock intake.
— Town of Plainfield, $8,480 to support audio reinforcement, an assisted listening system, and a large-format video projection with secured storage.
— Weston Theatre Company, $6,413 to support replacement of curtains and other theater soft-goods.
Emergency Eats
Vermont Emergency Eats continues to distribute meals to flood-impacted Vermonters through September and October in areas of the state where the need continues.
Thanks to an extension authorized by the state, the Vermont Emergency Eats program, which was originally set for 30 days, will continue for up to 90 days in areas hardest hit by the recent flooding.
Based on the COVID-era Vermont Everyone Eats program, this new short-term emergency program is the result of a joint effort between the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, and Southeastern Vermont Community Action.
Since early August, Vermont Emergency Eats has been engaging local restaurants in providing prepared meals in response to the flooding that hit numerous communities earlier this summer. Meals are available to Vermonters whose access to food remains compromised in the aftermath of this disaster.
Vermont Emergency is administered by SEVCA through a statewide network of hubs including: Capstone Community Action, Center for an Agricultural Economy, Chester Helping Hands, Green Mountain Farm To School, The Giving Fridge, Springfield Family Center, and Vermont Farmers Food Center.
Meals are available in the following counties: Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor.
Call 211 or visit vtemergencyeats.org for more information.
Supreme Court seats
This week, 20 Vermonters joined in a statement in support of adding four seats to the U.S. Supreme Court. The statement reads, in part: “As elected officials, we are especially concerned that the Court is making it harder for the elected branches at all levels to actually solve problems. The Court repeatedly steps in to overturn or restrict democratically enacted policies that do not align with the Republican Party’s agenda.”
Vermont’s U.S. Rep. Becca Balint is a co-sponsor on The Judiciary Act, which would add four seats to the Supreme Court.
The Vermont announcement follows similar endorsements for court expansion by state and local elected officials in Illinois, Washington, Texas, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.
The Vermont signatories are: Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, State Sens. Martine Gulick, Nader Hashim, Kesha Ram Hinsdale, Tanya Vyhovsky, Anne Watson, Becca White; State Reps. Daisy Berbeco, Mari Cordes, Bobby Farlice-Rubio, Troy Headrick, Emilie Kornheiser, Emilie Krasnow, Kate Logan, Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, Monique Priestley, Taylor Small, Joseph “Chip” Troiano., as well as Montpelier Mayor Jack McCoullough and Burlington City Councilor Joseph Magee.
Burn Pits Act
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch this week led a bipartisan, bicameral coalition of colleagues in calling for inclusion of the Reducing Exposure to Burn Pits Act in the final version of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.
The bipartisan provision, which was included in the Senate-passed NDAA, builds upon the Honoring our PACT Act and would help protect servicemembers from exposure to toxic substances.
The Reducing Exposure to Burn Pits Act is supported by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, the Wounded Warriors Project, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and the Non-Commissioned Officers Association.
Data survey
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will be conducting its biannual Agricultural Labor Survey in October.
More than 2,000 Northeastern U.S. farmers and ranchers will be asked to participate in the survey online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail.
The survey is an opportunity for producers to provide accurate information about hired farm labor, including total number of hired farm workers, total hours worked, and total wages paid for the weeks of July 9-15 and Oct. 8-14.
Survey recipients who do not respond by Oct. 18 may be contacted by NASS to arrange an interview or sent a reminder email. NASS will publish the data Nov. 22 in the Farm Labor report available at nass.usda.gov/publications online.
USDA and the U.S. Department of Labor use the survey data to estimate the demand for and availability of seasonal agricultural workers, establish minimum wage rates for agricultural workers, and administer farm labor recruitment and placement service programs. For more information about the Farm Labor survey program, visit nass.usda.gov/go/labor, or call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at 800-498-1518.
Capitol Beat is complied by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.