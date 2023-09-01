This week marked International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.
We know how important the issue is across Vermont. Unfortunately, most of us know someone whose life has been affected by or lost to addiction. This week some big steps were taken toward awareness, treatment and prevention.
In Johnson, the state, along with recovery organization Jenna’s Promise, the Johnson Health Center, and partner organizations are working to eliminate the stigma around substance use unveiled Vermont’s first Naloxone vending machine. At a news conference, Nurse Practitioner and Health Center Co-Founder Caroline Butler says it’s an effort to improve access to lifesaving resources.
Costing the state about $11,000, the vending machine was stocked with 300 doses of Narcan to begin with. The boxes of Narcan are free, accessible 24/7, and operates on an anonymous basis. By not having to go face-to-face, Butler told reporters this reduces stigma and allows more people to get what they need.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration announced $3.3 million in awards to rural communities in Vermont to support key strategies to respond to the overdose risk from fentanyl and other opioids.
According to a news release, these awards help advance President Biden’s commitment to beat the opioid epidemic as part of his Unity Agenda for the nation.
The release notes, “Geographic isolation and transportation barriers can make finding treatment particularly challenging and limited mental health and substance use disorder health care providers in the community can further complicate access. The stigmatization of substance use disorder and its treatments are additional barriers to access. HRSA’s funding is targeted to helping communities address these critical needs and expand access to services.”
Meanwhile, a diverse group of Vermont community-based groups and national organizations, including the Drug Policy Alliance, issued a letter to Gov. Phil Scott and elected members of the Vermont legislature calling for urgent action on legislation to prevent overdoses and reduce arrests of people who use drugs.
The letter recognized efforts to address overdose last session but urged bold action in the upcoming legislative session to authorize Overdose Prevention Centers; eliminate punishment-based approaches to drug use that cause harm; and expand supportive harm-reduction services. The letter explained that OPCs and reducing criminalization “are not radical approaches, but rather pragmatic ones. These policies are evidence based and reflect attitudes and policies that Vermont has been implementing for years.”
Lastly, Kinney Drugs announced it will be among the first pharmacies in the U.S. to offer Narcan Nasal Spray, including in Vermont. It hit shelves Aug. 31. Two 4-mg doses retail for $45.
State’s revenues off
Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser announced this week that in July, the first month of the 2024 fiscal year, the General Fund, Transportation Fund and Education Fund all failed to meet projected revenue targets.
At least part of those downside receipts misses appeared tied to the state’s July flooding event, Clouser said.
The General Fund, Transportation Fund, and Education Fund receipts were a combined $229.5 million, missing the $235 million monthly consensus target by $5.5 million, or down by 2.3%.
General Fund revenues for July totaled $143.9 million, or down by $3.9 million.
Revenues in the Transportation Fund fell short of their $22.7 million July target by $500,000.
Education Fund revenues missed their $64.5 million July cash flow target by $1.1 million.
Clouser stated: “This month’s data has to be viewed skeptically given the tax filing and tax payment forbearance measures associated with the July flooding event. As state and federal aid is disbursed to those in need, and administrative processes return to standard operations, the impacts of this event will gain more clarity. Nonetheless, the State must invest its resources prudently and balance the immediate needs from the current disaster with the investments necessary to prosper in fiscal year 2025 and beyond.”
Fair Market Rents
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this week announced two actions that together will enable more families to rent a healthy, stable home at an affordable cost: publishing Fair Market Rents for FY 2024 and releasing an additional $113 million in Housing Choice Vouchers to public housing agencies to help 9,500 families to meet these growing costs.
“Housing choice vouchers are some of the strongest tools we have to help families find stable and affordable housing,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “This year, HUD found that rents rose once again, accentuating the strain on costs for American families.”
Nationally, FMRs will increase by an average of approximately 12%, which will increase the number of units that families using housing vouchers can access. They are used to determine payment standard amounts for the Housing Choice Voucher program.
The latest data show:
In Burlington, the highest in the state, prices range from $1,441 for a one-bedroom apartment to $2,513 for a four-bedroom apartment.
In Washington County, the range was between $1,106 for one bedroom to $1,975 for four bedrooms.
In Rutland County, the range was $997 for one bedroom and $2,004 for four bedrooms.
The lowest range in the state was Essex County, with $922 for a one-bedroom apartment to $1,319 for a four-bedroom apartment.
Northern Border grants
Gov. Phil Scott and the members of the state’s congressional delegation, along with the Northern Border Regional Commission, announced 13 communities will be receiving a combined $10.8 million from NBRC’s Catalyst Program.
“These funds will make a significant difference in Vermont committees across the state, including supporting clean water initiatives, investing in our agricultural economy, infrastructure, environment and more,” said Scott.
“Funding through the Northern Border Regional Commission has helped revitalize some of our communities that have been historically left behind,” said U.S. Rep. Becca Balint. “These investments will support developing infrastructure and agriculture while expanding child care and education programs.”
Among the recipients, the towns of Killington ($2.5 million), Wilmington ($1 million) and North Hero ($1 million) will receive funding to improve stormwater infrastructure, municipal water systems and more. Neck of the Woods Childcare and Early Education Center in Waitsfield will receive $425,000 to expand services, adding new classrooms to support Vermont families.
Other recipients include: Center for Agricultural Economy ($500,000); Green Mountain Economic Development Corp. ($750,000); Town of Johnson ($861,945); The Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction ($971,315); Friends of the Vergennes Opera House ($300,000); Maquam Bay of Missisquoi ($500,000); Town of Brighton ($1 million); Town of Greensboro ($1 million); Sterling College in Craftsbury ($275,643).
Agriculture dashboard
Nearly two months after a devastating flood the economic reality is becoming clearer.
Vermont’s farmers, agricultural businesses and communities sustained millions of dollars in damage and face strong head winds to recover. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets developed and disseminated a survey requesting information from farms, agricultural businesses, and service and nonprofit organizations to understand the overall impact of this natural disaster. The purpose of this survey is to capture the type and scale of the damage agricultural producers suffered throughout the state between July 7-18.
As of Aug. 28, the Severe Weather and Flooding Loss & Damage Survey was closed with more than 260 respondents.
The data displayed in the dashboard is the summary of that data, reported by participants. The accuracy of this data should be considered incomplete, as the agency says it believes not all impacted individuals and businesses have yet reported.
You can visit the dashboard at agriculture.vermont.gov/loss-damage-survey-dashboard.
Most LGBTQ-friendly
On the eve of Vermont Pride Week (Sept. 2-10), the University of Vermont has been named one of the top colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students by Campus Pride, an organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ students and allies at colleges and universities nationwide.
Campus Pride’s 2023 Best of the Best LGBTQ-friendly list includes four-year public and private colleges and universities from around the country. UVM is among three institutions in New England, and 30 nationwide, to achieve high ranking and highest percentage scores on the Campus Pride Index, a national benchmarking tool measuring LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs, and practices on college and university campuses.
“It is an honor to again be among the best colleges for queer and trans students,” said Kate Jerman, director of the Prism Center at UVM. “Now more than ever, we take this commitment seriously as our recent efforts to implement the use of lived names and pronouns in all campus systems and for all members of our community demonstrates. We will continue working to improve because trans and queer students deserve nothing less from UVM.”
Damaged churches
Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help reimburse for emergency protective measures, debris removal and restoration of facilities damaged by the July severe storms.
Under the Public Assistance program, FEMA may be able to provide financial reimbursement to certain private, nonprofit organizations — including houses of worship — for emergency protective measures, debris removal and to restore facilities damaged or destroyed by the disaster.
Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties have been approved for debris removal, emergency protective measures — including direct federal assistance — and restoration of disaster-damaged facilities.
The SBA deadline to apply for physical damage is Sept. 12.
Email Vermont Emergency Management at ADM.2023floods@Vermont.gov or visit the VEM website.
Legal clinics set
Vermont Law and Graduate School will host three events to provide legal support to homeowners, renters and business owners seeking aid through FEMA grants and Small Business Association loans.
The Sept. 12. deadline to submit applications for businesses and individuals is quickly approaching.
VLGS’ Entrepreneurial Legal Laboratory and the Environmental Justice Clinic are collaborating to host the pop-up clinics to guide people through the application and appeals processes and address any questions they might have.
The upcoming assistance clinics are scheduled as follows:
— South Royalton Clinic: Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oakes 109, Vermont Law and Graduate School, 164 Chelsea St.
— Ludlow Clinic: Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fletcher Memorial Library, 88 Main St.
— Barre Clinic: Sept. 11, 2 to 6 p.m. at Milne Common Room, Aldrich Public Library, 6 Washington St.
Individuals can come prepared to the clinic with the following items: Pictures of before and after the flood if accessible; receipts of repairs, replacement items and lodging if displaced from flooding; insurance information, including a reply or settlement from insurance after claim was submitted; household income information; any additional notes about damages, losses and impacts from flooding.
Forest Service investment
The USDA Forest Service is investing $1.16 million to support three forest restoration projects benefiting non-federal forest lands in Vermont.
The Landscape Scale Restoration competitive grant program supports projects that achieve the shared goals of the Forest Service, sovereign tribal nations and the states to protect and restore forests across jurisdictional boundaries.
Audubon Vermont received $324,316 for “Engaging Landowners to Address the Biodiversity Crisis: Collaborative Conservation for Vermont Forests.”
National Association of Conservation Districts received $600,000 for “Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Partnership for Forests and Water.”
The Forest Stewards Guild received $236,025 for “Sustaining Ash of the Northeast through Training, Treatment and Outreach.”
The Forest Service will invest a total of $16.2 million in fiscal year 2023 across the nation to help tribes, state agencies, local governments and partners restore healthy, resilient, climate-adapted forests. A complete list of funded projects can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/private.
VCCB report delivered
The Vermont Community Broadband Board submitted the state’s Five-Year Action Plan to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
It’s the first of several documents that need to be approved to unlock $229 million from the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program for the state’s broadband buildout.
“This is a significant step toward getting the funds necessary to accelerate the construction that’s bringing universal broadband to the state and our work to bridge the digital divide. We’re going to ensure that all Vermonters can get the most out of these critical investments, enabling them to take advantage of work, educational, health care, and social opportunities, as well as bolstering public safety and promoting clean energy,” said VCBB Executive Director Christine Hallquist.
Food and diaper drive
In its seventh year supporting those in need and the vital work of the Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive will start Friday, Sept. 8, and run until Friday, Sept. 22.
This year, the Attorney General’s Office is encouraging members of the legal community to collect diapers, in addition to food, to support Vermont families experiencing diaper need. For many people in Vermont, the intersecting challenges of the pandemic, economic disruptions, inflation and now flooding, have made it difficult to keep food on the table, and most pandemic-era programs supporting households for the past three years have ended.
Participants will host online fundraising pages and collect item donations.
Go to www.ago.vermont.gov for more information or call 802-828-3171.
Drug prices
The state’s two U.S. senators both had a lot to say this week about the historic announcement of the first 10 prescription drugs picked for Medicare price negotiations.
In a news release, Peter Welch said, “This announcement is a major milestone in our fight to hold Big Pharma accountable for skyrocketing drug costs, and it’s just the beginning. From my earliest days in Congress, I’ve worked to cut costs at the pharmacy, and I’m thrilled to see the Inflation Reduction Act in action. In 2022, folks on Medicare spent over $3 billion out of pocket on these drugs, which treat and prevent medical conditions that impact so many Americans. I will keep fighting to lower the cost of prescription drugs for Vermont seniors and families.”
Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders said, “While the pharmaceutical industry makes huge profits every year, the American people pay, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. And that situation is getting worse. Last year, the median price of new drugs approved by the FDA was over $220,000. The Inflation Reduction Act will enable Medicare to negotiate prices for ten major drugs in 2026, and will save Medicare many billions of dollars. This is not a radical idea. It is something the Veterans Administration has been doing for 30 years, and what every major country on Earth does.”
Emerge anniversary
Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced it will hold a gala on Sept. 23 to celebrate the organization’s 10th anniversary.
“A Formal Evening of Gratitude and Celebration: Raising a Glass to 10 Successful Years” will honor Emerge Vermont’s founder, former governor Madeleine Kunin, as well as its founding directors, board members, alums and supporters.
The celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at The Barn at Lang Farm in Essex Junction. Tickets are available now.
Visit emergevt.org for more information.
Child care program
The Vermont Department for Children and Families, Child Development Division announced a new program to support child care, preschool and afterschool programs with stabilization, expansion and quality improvement efforts.
The 2023 Child Care and Early Childhood Education law (Act 76) created the Readiness Payment Program to support child care, preschool, and afterschool programs in “getting ready” for the expansion of the Child Care Financial Assistance Program and other changes in Act 76.
Programs can apply now. Eligible programs complete a simple online application that takes about 10 minutes. There is no monthly reporting requirement, but programs must complete a feedback and impact survey after receiving their final payment.
Payments will be issued starting September 2023 and will continue through February 2023. There is also potential for additional payments before June 30, 2024, if funds remain.
Email ahs.dcfcddreadiness76@vermont.gov with questions about this program and for technical assistance to complete the application.
GunSense reception
GunSense Vermont will host a public reception to award the inaugural “Leadership & Courage Award” to Brattleboro resident and author Ann Braden who founded GunSense Vermont following the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.
The event will take place at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The event’s guest speaker will be U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, an advocate for progress in implementing commonsense gun safety legislation.
Go to gunsensevt.org for tickets. For additional information, call 802-365-4106.
Compiled by the staffs of the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus.