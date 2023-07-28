According to a Government Accountability Office report commissioned by U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., the gap in retirement account balances between middle- and high-income older households more than doubled from 2007 to 2019.

While the median account balance for high-income older households nearly doubled from $333,000 to $605,000 over that time, the median account balance for middle-income older households stagnated at about $64,300 — nine times less than the median balance of high-income older households, according to the report released this week.

