The House this week gave approval to legislation that sets requirements and deadlines for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in the state. The House approved H.688, the Global Warming Solutions Act, on a vote of 105-37.
The bill would require that by 2025 Vermont reduces greenhouse-gas emissions by 26% below the 2005 amount and 80% below by 2050.
“Climate change is disrupting the Vermont way of life with shorter winters and devastating storms,” said House Speaker Mitzi Johnson. “We must act.”
Under the bill, a Vermont Climate Council would identify and evaluate strategies and programs to reduce the emissions. The bill would create a program so that state agencies can consider greenhouse-gas emissions when making decisions about equipment, construction and maintenance of buildings, and the planning and operation of infrastructure.
“The best time to deal with climate change was 20 years ago,” said Rep. Tim Briglin, D-Thetford, chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Technology. “Today, it’s time for Vermont to take action on the climate emergency.”
“This bill places our greenhouse-gas reductions consistent with Gov. (Phil) Scott’s Paris Agreement promise,” added Briglin. “I’m proud that the House today approved the Global Warming Solutions Act to build the strong, healthy economy Vermont needs for the 21st century.”
“The climate emergency is already impacting our communities,“ said Jen Duggan, vice president and director of CLF Vermont. “If we’re serious about tackling this crisis, strong climate laws like the Solutions Act are the answer. We are running out of time, but the strong vote today and the leadership in the House shows we can still get back on track to cut emissions and build healthy and resilient communities if we take action now.”
“As we know from recent polling, Vermonters are very concerned about the climate crisis and want the state to take meaningful action. We’re excited by the strong vote in the Vermont House to advance the Global Warming Solutions Act. This bill sets a critical framework for action by making state government responsible and accountable to meet Vermont’s climate pollution reduction targets and improve our communities’ resilience,” noted Lauren Hierl, executive director at Vermont Conservation Voters.
“Today a strong majority of House members voted to take the climate crisis as seriously as it warrants,” said Johanna Miller, energy and climate program director at the Vermont Natural Resources Council. “Every year of insufficient, incremental action means greater costs and consequences for young people and future generations. This bill will ensure Vermont does its part to tackle the climate crisis, strategically and equitably. We believe the Senate is ready to review the bill and move it to the desk of Governor Scott, who committed Vermont to achieving our climate goals years ago.”
Get the lead outEight months after a law went into effect requiring Vermont schools to test their drinking water taps for lead, most are finding at least one tap with elevated lead levels — results that health officials say are in line with expectations.
Of the 168 schools that have received their water test results to date, 79% have at least one tap with lead levels at or above 4 parts per billion — the action level set by state law. If schools have a result at or above 4 ppb, they are required to immediately stop using the fixture and either replace it or permanently disable it.
The state’s 440 public and independent schools and 1,200 child-care programs must test all taps used for drinking water and cooking by the end of this year. The 2019 law was created after a pilot study of drinking-water taps at 16 schools detected lead levels of at least 1 ppb at all the schools tested.
Lead exposure poses a special risk to young children because they absorb lead into their bodies more easily than adults do. Lead can slow down physical growth, impair development and learning, and cause behavioral problems. Drinking tap water is just one of the ways children can be exposed to lead.
The project is being coordinated by the Health Department in close collaboration with the Agency of Education, Department for Children and Families, and the Department of Environmental Conservation.
For more information about the testing program, visit healthvermont.gov/leadtest-response.
Making a caseACLU affiliates in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire this week called on Concord Coach to revise its policy regarding immigration raids on its buses, in light of recently released guidance from Customs and Border Protection.
The ACLU has long called for bus companies to refuse consent for U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to engage in warrantless searches of bus passengers. The ACLU argues these searches subject passengers to racial profiling and invasions of privacy.
Bus companies, including Concord, have so far argued that they do not have the authority to refuse consent to Border Patrol agents. However, a new memo from CBP obtained by the Associated Press confirms the ACLU’s position that bus companies “do not have to allow Border Patrol agents on board to conduct routine checks for immigrants.”
Jay Diaz, staff attorney, ACLU of Vermont, said, “Allowing Border Patrol agents on Concord Coach buses facilitates discrimination, and needlessly jeopardizes people’s civil liberties. It’s now clear that if Concord Bus continues this practice, it’s because they are choosing to do so.”
Grant to protect eldersThe Adult Protective Services unit has been awarded a three-year, $1 million grant by the Administration for Community Living to create, coordinate and maintain a Restorative Justice Program to serve victims and perpetrators of vulnerable-adult maltreatment — defined in Vermont statute as abuse, neglect or exploitation.
The program will provide meaningful, strength-based, participant-driven responses to vulnerable-adult maltreatment in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties through the grant term, with hopes of expanding statewide.
It is estimated that in the U.S., approximately 9.5% of adults age 60 or older experience some form of elder mistreatment each year. Elder mistreatment is expected to nearly double over the next three decades in proportion with older-adult population growth, absent development of new prevention strategies.
Learn more about Adult Protective Services at: https://dlp.vermont.gov/aps
Wellness grant recipientsThe Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports this week announced recipients of 2020 Exercise is Medicine Community Wellness Grants.
Funds for the grants are raised by the annual Vermont Corporate Cup Challenge and State Agency Race. The 2020 race will take place Thursday, May 7, in Montpelier.
“With these grants, the council supports community projects that strive to integrate physical activity into Vermonters’ lifestyles and link residents to resources that will slow, stop and reverse the progression of chronic diseases,” said Janet Franz, chairwoman of the Governor’s Council.
Recipients include: Rutland Wellness Cooperative Adult Passport Activity Program, Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports, Bristol Recreation Department, Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront and CATMA Greenride Bikeshare. Also in 2020, the council will continue to financially support the Vermont Senior Games and to subsidize ski and snowboard lesson packages for Vermont youth.
Revenue is up
Revenue collections for the month of January are in and show gains.
General Fund revenues collected for the month totaled $178.71 million, 2.39% or $4.18 million above the monthly consensus revenue target.
The Transportation Fund was $820,000, or 3.75%, above expectations for the month, bringing in $22.63 million. Higher than anticipated collections in motor vehicle purchase-and-use taxes and motor vehicle fees offset underperformance in fuel tax collections.
The Education Fund was down $170,000, or -0.29%, below its monthly target, having collected $58.46 million for the month. Higher than anticipated collections in motor vehicle purchase-and-use and meals-and-room taxes offset slight underperformance in sales-and-use tax collections.
Hearing on records
The Senate Committee on Judiciary will hold a hearing on S.294, An act relating to expanding access to expungement and sealing of history records, from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the first-floor Community Room at the Community College of Vermont, 1 Abenaki Way, Winooski.
The committee will hear testimony from scheduled witnesses, and the hearing is open to public attendance.
According to Committee Chairman Richard Sears, D-Bennington, “We are considering expanding the crimes that may be exempted from someone’s criminal record because it allows people to move on with their lives after having served their full sentences plus an additional period of time with any criminal activity.”
