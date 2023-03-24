MONTPELIER — The House of Representatives this week passed H.66, a bill that creates a universal Paid Family and Medical Leave insurance program in Vermont. The vote was 99-32.
“When a family member falls ill, or when a child is born or adopted, it is essential that a parent or caregiver have the option to take time off from work to provide the necessary care. However, many workers in Vermont are unable to take this time off because they cannot afford to go without a paycheck,” said Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, a progressive. “Illness, injury, and the birth of a child are stressful enough on their own without the looming worry of financial consequences of taking time off work to recover.”
The Vermont Paid Leave coalition applauded the House vote. “No one should have to sacrifice their economic security in order to welcome a new child, care for a sick loved one, or recover one’s own health,” the coalition said in a statement.
H.66 centers equity by ensuring that benefits are meaningful and available to all when they need it. Importantly, this state-administered program will keep Vermont tax dollars in Vermont, where they can continue contributing to our economic growth, the coalition stated.
The House proposal will provide 12 weeks of paid, job-protected leave for people who’ve worked in two of the past four calendar quarters. Benefits are set at 90% of average wages, capped at the state average weekly wage. Leave can be taken for bonding with a new child, or for a serious health issue experienced by the employee or their family member, or for needs related to military exigencies or domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking, according to the coalition.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott sent out a statement following the vote, reminding Vermonters he supports universal access to paid family and medical leave.”
“That’s why my administration put forward a voluntary program that is now being implemented,” he said in a statement. “Today, however, the House of Representative is considering a bill that, instead of being voluntary, would impose a mandatory and regressive payroll tax on Vermonters, costing an estimated $117 million every year. The House also envisions building and funding a new program from scratch, requiring the addition of over 60 new state employees. This will be no easy task, as we are currently facing a workforce shortage and presently have over 800 open positions in state government that we’re unable to fill.”
He noted, “My plan offers universal access to paid family and medical leave more efficiently and more cost effectively, and with far less risk to the State by using a third party administrator who knows what they’re doing, and wouldn’t have to start from scratch.”
The bill now goes before the Senate.
Vt. jobless news
State officials on Friday said the seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for February was 2.8%, reflecting a decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point from the prior month’s revised estimate. The civilian labor force participation rate was 63.6% in February, an increase of two-tenths of one percentage point from the prior month.
The comparable U.S. rate in February was 3.6%, an increase of two-tenths of one percentage point from the revised January estimate. The seasonally adjusted Vermont data for February show the Vermont civilian labor force increased by 900 from the prior month’s revised estimate. The number of employed persons increased by 1,169 and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 269.
“February 2023 continues with stronger than previously expected growth in employment and labor force as seen in the revised 2022 data,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington in a prepared statement. “This is welcome news and good timing as spring approaches and the Department ramps up career and educational awareness outreach (including job fairs).”
Municipal grants
The Scott administration this week announced the support of 29 municipal planning projects totaling $598,997. Municipal Planning Grants support a range of projects around the state intended to stimulate economic development, grow housing opportunities, and ensure adequate public infrastructure.
Among 2023’s awards, municipalities will support village improvements, housing projects, and recreational trails.
Since 1998, the Municipal Planning Grant program has provided more than $14 million to 237 cities and towns. This year, $598,997 was awarded to 29 municipalities, including one consortium.
For complete summaries of the funding projects, visit the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development website.
Local projects worth noting include:
— Barre City will create a streetscape and downtown physical improvement plan for its historic center and designated downtown, with a focus on Elm, Summer, Merchant and other downtown side streets. The grant is $18,000.
— Brandon is partnering with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission on a project to expand an interactive map of the region’s cultural, historical and recreational assets to facilitate local tourism and support connected communities. The grant is $23,760.
— Middlesex will develop an action plan for a safe and functioning town hall that meets community needs and supports village center vitality. The grant is $25,680.
— Montpelier will complete the city’s pavement and tree inventories and assessments to develop an effective pavement and tree management schedule within the city’s capital improvement program. The grant is $25,000.
— And Wolcott will study the historic schoolhouse site for successful reuse by evaluating necessary infrastructure, such as parking, utilities, seating, access and stormwater. The grant is $18,067.
More women working
This week, Vermont Women’s Fund releases new data on women’s business ownership in Vermont.
This report — with findings gathered in the first 13 months of an online survey — was presented to the Senate Economic Development Committee. The results represent 2,850 businesses operating statewide.
To view the full report, visit vermontwomensfund.org/TWU-report online.
“The importance of this data cannot be underscored,” says Meg Smith, director of the Vermont Women’s Fund, “as it is the first granular look into a sector of our economy that until now, was unrecognized.”
The self-reported data collected from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2023, shows an uptick in the number of new businesses beginning in 2018 and escalating in 2020 through 2023, correlating directly with the pandemic.
Smith said, “If women had to leave the workforce due to COVID, they weren’t idle, they were starting their own businesses to keep an income stream going.”
Other highlights from this data report include:
— The 2,850 business owners took the survey, and they contribute $2.25 billion to Vermont’s economy.
— These businesses generate 5,339 full and part-time jobs.
— 55% of respondents built their businesses slowly over time — 12.5% got a loan from a bank, credit union or community development organization.
Hospitals receive grants
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch this week announce $28.4 million in USDA grants to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
The investments are expected to save more than 400 jobs and benefit more than 9,500 rural Vermonters.
Welch held a roundtable discussion on health care challenges in Vermont’s rural communities and announced new funding to support health care facilities in St. Johnsbury and Waterbury.
USDA Rural Development Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small and USDA Rural Development State Director Sarah Waring joined the senator for the announcement.
Showing sympathy
Also this week, Welch, a Democrat, called for stronger support for families in East Palestine, Ohio, who were exposed to toxic contaminants following the Feb 3. derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals.
“Small communities have something very, very special. And it’s trust. You trust one another. And there’s been a breach of trust here,” he said, addressing East Palestine resident Misti Allison, whose young son was traumatized by the derailment. “One of the biggest beneficiaries of the trust in a community like yours (is) Norfolk Southern. They can roll their 2–3-mile trains through there without anybody asking a question because you trust them to do the right thing. And they didn’t do the right thing.”
Welch visits Mexico
Welch recently returned from a congressional delegation to Mexico to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his cabinet to discuss maintaining the strong partnership between the United States and Mexico.
Led by Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, the bipartisan delegation reaffirmed the two countries’ shared commitment to strong Northern American trade relations and combating China’s growing influence in the Western Hemisphere, and explored strategies to facilitate safe and legal migration, and combat fentanyl and arms trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border.
“The United and Mexico face many of the same challenges — drug and arms trafficking, irregular migration, and an increasingly competitive Chinese government,” said Welch. “We can’t address these issues in isolation. This trip was a meaningful step to maintain and strengthen our relationship with the Mexican government and develop effective, collaborative solutions for the problems impacting Mexicans and Americans alike.”
The group also received briefings from U.S. intelligence officials, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar.
Balint fights back
U.S. Rep. Becca Balint this week fought back against Republican attacks on students and families in her first budget committee hearing.
According to a news release, Balint focused on education funding to ensure our schools and communities receive the funding they need to tackle our nation’s mental health crisis.
“This week the Republican majority is bringing a bill to the floor that would put a very large burden on schools and families. It would condition federal funding for schools on implementing policies that will actively harm LGBTQ youth. … It promotes censorship. It promotes book banning. It violates the privacy of young people. And they say it’s about freedom. And they say it’s about protecting kids. And I have to ask: What about book banning is about protecting freedom? What about defunding schools is about protecting kids. And I can tell you this is not how constituents want me to be spending my time.”
She said: “American families across the country are facing these urgent problems. The Center for Disease Control just released their youth risk behavior survey results. And the results show that teen girls and LGBTQ teens are experiencing extremely high rates of mental distress, violence and substance abuse. Three in five girls feel consistently sad which is a marker for depressive symptoms. And more than one in four girls report that they had seriously considered suicide in 2021.”
She urged Republicans to show support: “Our kids and teens are suffering. We need real investments in mental health care. And as a parent of school-aged children, I can tell you that is what parents are talking about right now. That’s what they’re talking about.”
‘30 X 30’ moves ahead
There was a win this week for the protection of Vermont’s forests, wildlife and community resilience in the face of climate change.
The state’s House of Representatives voted 108-36 to advance H.126, an act related to community resilience and biodiversity protection. The bill was slated for a third reading Friday, before heading to the Senate.
According to a news release, Vermont is losing approximately 12,000 acres of forestland per year to development, causing significant impacts to ecosystem health, habitat for wildlife species, the ecological viability of natural lands, and our working lands economy. H.126, referred to as the “30 X 30” bill, would elevate land conservation as a necessary strategy to promote healthy forests, habitat connectivity, biodiversity protection, outdoor recreation, sustainable forestry, public health and climate resilient communities, advocate say.
“We applaud the House for its strong vote to advance H.126, recognizing that Vermont’s most effective and efficient contribution to protecting biodiversity and building climate resilience is to conserve an intact and connected landscape with a mix of management approaches,” said Jamey Fidel, forest program director at Vermont Natural Resources Council.
Should the bill become law, the Agency of Natural Resources, with support from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, will work with stakeholders such as private landowners, land trusts, conservation groups, working lands enterprises, outdoor recreation businesses, planners, Indigenous groups, and the public at-large to determine the tools, programs and mechanisms needed to advance to conservation of 30% of our land and water by 2030 and 50% by 2050.
Giffords praises gun bill
Giffords, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives from gun violence that was led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, this week applauded state lawmakers for passage in the House of a suicide prevention bill.
Joe Platte, Giffords State Legislative Manager, said: “Tragically, Vermont is no stranger to the suicide epidemic, and it’s a problem that is not slowing down. This legislation, filled with commonsense and easy-to-understand policy, will go a long way toward saving lives. We thank (House leaders) for coming together to call attention to a problem that takes too many lives: gun suicides. We are grateful they’ve shown the courage to protect the people of Vermont from this epidemic.”
H.230 would require the safe storage of firearms to prevent children and other prohibited individuals from accessing firearms, allow family members to seek an extreme risk protection order to remove firearms from someone who is a danger to themselves or others, and require a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchasers.
Senate passes firefighter bill
Meanwhile, the Vermont Senate gave final approval to S.73, a bill that would strengthen workers compensation coverage for all firefighters by expanding the types of cancer presumed to be a result of on-duty exposures.
“On-duty firefighters are exposed to hazardous materials and conditions that greatly increase their risk of being diagnosed with cancer,” said Philip Baruth, president pro tempore of the Senate and lead sponsor of the bill. “In passing S.73, we are acknowledging that more women are serving as volunteer or career firefighters, their service comes with increased health risks and we are committed to strengthening workers compensation coverage to protect all firefighters in Vermont.”
Christopher Dube, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Vermont, said: “Our concerns were heard and they responded with a strong vote of support. We look forward to continuing to work with the Senate to promote protections for all firefighters in our state.”
The bill now moves to the House for consideration.
Capitol Beat is compiled by staff members of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
