For decades, U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy has been fighting against the production (and placement) of anti-personnel landmines. On Friday, the Trump administration rolled back limits on production, outraging the senior senator from Vermont.
“The President’s decision to roll back the policy on anti-personnel landmines is as perplexing as it is disappointing, and reflexive, and unwise,” Leahy said in a statement. “As far as I know, Congress was not consulted about this decision, despite requests to be consulted.”
“The policy that has been in place, limiting the use of this inherently indiscriminate weapon to the Korean Peninsula, was the culmination of nearly 30 years of incremental steps, taken by Democratic and Republican administrations after extensive analysis and consultation, toward the growing global consensus that anti-personnel mines should be universally banned,” Leahy said.
At the United Nations, President Bill Clinton called for a global ban on anti-personnel mines.
“Although our country is not among the 164 countries that have renounced anti-personnel mines, we have consistently sought to limit their production, export and use,” Leahy stated. “We have also spent billions of dollars clearing landmines and other unexploded ordnance, and we have supported programs in dozens of countries to help people severely disabled by landmines regain their mobility and support themselves and their families. This has brought immense goodwill to the United States, including from former enemies.”
Gray throws in hatThis week, Assistant Attorney General Molly Gray announced she will run for lieutenant governor of Vermont.
“Vermont is at a crossroads. Our rural communities and workforce are shrinking, and the next generation is struggling to live in Vermont,” Gray said in a release. “There is a generation plagued by student-loan debt that not only struggles to afford housing, keep healthy food on the table and start a family, but also care for aging parents. I am running for lieutenant governor to reinvigorate Vermont’s rural communities, to ensure Vermont is the best place to raise and support family, and to protect the land and environment for future generations. Now is the time for the next generation of bold leaders in Vermont.”
Gray was raised on a farm in Newbury and graduated from the University of Vermont in 2006. After graduation, she helped elect Rep. Peter Welch and went on to serve as a congressional aide in his Washington, D.C., office.
She later worked for the International Committee of the Red Cross before returning home to attend Vermont Law School. During the past decade she served as a law clerk to Vermont’s judge to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals and managed the launch of the first global initiative mandated to oversee the compliance of private security contractors with human rights. Now Gray serves as an assistant attorney general.
Gray joins political activist Brenda Siegel, Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe and Sen. Debbie Ingram in the Democratic field. Republican Meg Hansen is also in the race.
Speaker honored
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, a South Hero Democrat, has been elected immediate past president of the National Conference of State Legislatures, a bipartisan organization serving the nation’s 7,383 state lawmakers and legislative staff.
Johnson’s election took place during NCSL’s Winter Executive Committee meeting. She will serve the remaining term of former Illinois state Sen. Toi Hutchinson, who was appointed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker as the state’s new cannabis regulation oversight officer.
Johnson, a Democrat, will serve as immediate past president through the August 2020 NCSL Legislative Summit in Indianapolis, at which time NCSL’s current president, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican will assume the role.
Johnson, in her 18th session as a state representative, was elected Vermont speaker of the House Jan. 4, 2017.
Born in Clifton Park, New York, Johnson moved to South Hero, after graduating from the University of Vermont. She also holds a master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School.
New Markowitz gig
The Nature Conservancy in Massachusetts has announced that Deb Markowitz, a longtime Montpelier resident, will join as state director in March 2020. As the former Vermont Secretary of State and Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, and as the founder of the Women’s Leadership Initiative, Markowitz has dedicated her life to protecting the environment, advocating for ambitious global action on climate change, and advancing audacious climate solutions that leverage the triple bottom line of social, environmental and economic value.
“I continue to be impressed by the unique and important role TNC plays in the conservation and environmental community as a global, nonpartisan organization. It is peerless in its rich scientific foundation and leadership in guiding environmental and conservation strategies and policy priorities. I am excited to lead the talented team in Massachusetts,” Markowitz said in a statement.
Most recently, Markowitz served as the vice president of campaigns and initiatives at Ceres — a nonprofit sustainability advocacy organization based in Boston that works with many of the world’s leading businesses — overseeing the organization’s Climate and Energy, Water, Food and Forest and Capital Market System programs.
Endorsements
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is trying to land as many endorsements as he can in his bid for the White House, announced this week that he is endorsing nine candidates in congressional races.
“This is the most important election in our lifetime, and I’m proud there are so many candidates running for Congress who understand that real change comes from the bottom on up, not the top on down,” Sanders said in a statement. “They’re all strong advocates for real change, and together we will build a movement to transform this nation so that it works for all our people.”
The slate of 2020 endorsements includes: Jessica Cisneros, of Texas; Georgette Gómez, of California; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York; Ro Khanna, of California; Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota; Mark Pocan, of Wisconsin; Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts; and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.
Oh, and at the end of the list ... Peter Welch, of Vermont.
Status quo
In case you had any doubts, the Agency of Transportation issued a news release this week indicating it is providing “the same level of plowing service throughout the state this winter as it has for the past several years, with no reductions in plowing or prioritization of routes.”
Apparently, news reports this milder-than-normal winter indicated otherwise.
The agency wished “to clarify any confusion.”
“The agency understands Vermonters’ concerns about winter travel, and we assure you that the level of service has not changed,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. “Our fleet of orange plow trucks is operating under the same guidelines for service level and corridor prioritization as in past years.”
Hemp comments
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets this week filed comments on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Interim Final Rule establishing a Domestic Hemp Production Program.
VAAFM acknowledged the complexity of developing a national hemp production program, but asked USDA to revise its rule to stay within the federal statutory mandate and avoid creating unnecessary restrictions that significantly increase costs and risks to producers.
“We believe our suggestions will improve the hemp program making it better for small growers while creating more opportunities for those making a living from hemp.” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “I hope the USDA will consider providing states with the necessary flexibility to be able regulate hemp production while providing Vermont farmers with greater certainty and less risk.”
Time for reform
A statewide poll of Vermont voters shows “strong, consistent and broad-based support” for criminal justice reform, with two in three voters supporting a reduction in the prison population through investments in community-based alternatives, and a majority saying they “strongly” support such reforms.
These findings come as legislators work to advance a major criminal justice overhaul, part of an ongoing “Justice Reinvestment” process. The Senate Judiciary Committee introduced sweeping legislation last week to reform Vermont’s community supervision system, institute presumptive parole and reduce sentence lengths for good behavior, which could significantly reduce the number of people in Vermont’s prisons.
The poll showed support for a wide range of specific policy reforms, several of which are now under consideration in the Legislature. They include:
— 81% of voters said they support community-based alternatives to incarceration for offenses resulting from substance misuse, mental health conditions and poverty, with 57% voicing “strong support.”
— Two in three people support reforming Vermont’s community supervision system, including eliminating the practice of returning people to prison for “technical violations” such as drinking or being late for curfew.
— 77% support better system-wide data collection, including from courts and elected prosecutors, with 55% showing “strong support.”
— 70 percent support reforming Vermont’s sentencing laws to reduce sentence lengths to be consistent with current research and best practices.
Walk this way
A recent study by the Vermont Department of Health shows that transportation and energy policies are more important to your health than you might think.
The Health Department’s analysis of transportation-related health benefits found that changes in how we use transportation in Vermont can not only reduce greenhouse gases, but could also prevent 2,000 early deaths and save $1.1 billion in health care costs and lost productivity, according to a news release.
The transportation goals set out in the state’s Comprehensive Energy Plan call for walking, biking and bus use to double by 2030. The plan also calls for an increase in carpooling and sets 2050 as the target year for 80% of the cars in Vermont to be electric powered.
According to the report, Vermonters spend nearly 500 minutes traveling via various forms of transportation each week, but only about 50 of those minutes are spent walking or biking. The study found that about 40% of all vehicle trips in Vermont are 2 miles or shorter.
To learn more about these findings, go to healthvermont.gov/climate-transportation
Sponsors needed
The Agency of Education has solicited sponsors for Vermont’s Summer Food Service Program. This program — also known as Summer Meals — is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the AOE Child Nutrition Programs team. Funds are available and sponsors are needed to provide meals to eligible children at summer food program sites.
The AOE enters into agreements with sponsors to provide meals to eligible children in their area. Sponsors are reimbursed on a per-meal basis using USDA funds. Sponsors can be supervisory unions or school districts, private nonprofits, government entities, or nonprofit residential camps. Sponsors operate sites where meals are provided. Examples of sites include schools, parks, housing complexes and libraries. Sponsors often have more than one site.
Organizations interested in becoming sponsors are urged to review the AOE’s Summer Food Service Factsheet.
