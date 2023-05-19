Being in the news business, reporters and editors in print, online and broadcast encounter one another with great regularity. Sometimes it's on the job; other times, it's at the grocery store. Journalists get to know each other working side by side. They become colleagues and often will pool resources, especially when it comes to applying pressure to get sources to talk.
Journalists pay attention to what others are covering; who is new on the scene; who might be having a rough time with a story. Part of that “keeping tabs” includes “Vermont This Week.” Most Vermont journalists (and especially the ones covering shenanigans in state government) tune in Fridays to see what's being discussed, or de-spinning the spin machines.
This coming Friday will be longtime host/moderator Stewart Ledbetter's final show. For seventeen years, in fact Ledbetter has helped guide the state's news conversation.
“From my first show in January 2007, it was obvious many Vermonters really value the insights and analysis offered by 'Vermont This Week,'” Ledbetter said. “For a variety of reasons, it felt like time for a change now. It’s been an honor working for such a loyal viewership, with an exceptional production crew, on a show I love.”
According to a news release announcing the change, for more than 40 years, “Vermont This Week” has invited Vermont’s journalists for an unscripted conversation around the political, business and government news of the week on Friday evenings. The show debuted in 1982 with Jack Barry as host.
Ledbetter is the third and longest-serving moderator. The program was modeled after PBS’ “Washington Week,” which airs immediately following “Vermont This Week.”
“I can’t even guess how many Vermonters have come up to me over the years to say the two programs ‘are our Friday night,’” Ledbetter said.
“Vermont This Week” will have a rotating group of hosts beginning June 2 while Vermont Public searches for a new permanent host and explores ways to build deeper audience engagement through the program.
Thanks, Stewart. You truly informed Vermonters, and — perhaps of equal importance — you kept the Vermont press corps on task.
Jobless numbers
The Vermont Department of Labor this week released data on the state's economy for the time period covering April 2023.
The seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for April was 2.4% — a decrease of three-tenths of one percentage point from the prior month’s revised estimate. The civilian labor force participation rate was 63.7% in April, unchanged from the prior month.
Vermont's civilian labor force increased by 194 from the prior month’s revised estimate. The number of employed persons increased by 1,100 and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 906.
FEMA awards
This week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced two awards aimed at offsetting costs incurred during the pandemic.
FEMA will send almost $1.4 million to the state for providing personal protective equipment (PPE) for public safety personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Public Safety provided masks, gowns, face shields, N95 ventilators, fit test solution, cleaning/sanitizing supplies and refrigerators, and contracted to provide food for the state’s emergency operations center.
In addition, a $2.9 million Public Assistance grant was awarded to the Vermont Agency of Human Services for contracting with CIC Health for various services to support COVID-19 testing around the state between February and July 2022. Those services included facility rent/lease costs; postage and delivery of the test vials and specimens; tech equipment to set up testing sites; cleaning services and cleaning supplies for the test sites; materials and supplies used at test sites; and contractor labor costs associated with running test sites.
Gray hired
The Vermont Afghan Alliance has hired former lieutenant governor Molly Gray as executive director.
Gray will serve in an interim role for the time being, working to grow the nonprofit's capacity in meeting the needs of Afghans resettled in Vermont.
The Vermont Afghan Alliance was launched in April 2022 by Wazir Hashimi and Dan Barkhuff with the sole mission of assisting Afghans in obtaining access to basic services and successfully resettling in the Green Mountain State.
Gray served as the state's 82nd lieutenant governor, completing her term in January 2023. From 2018 to 2020, she served as an assistant attorney general while also teaching international human rights law as an adjunct professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School.
Before that, Gray worked in Switzerland for the International Code of Conduct Association, an international initiative aimed at overseeing the compliance of security contractors with human rights. Gray launched the association’s human rights monitoring program and led monitoring missions in East Africa, Nigeria and Iraq.
“With more than 300 Afghans now resettled in Vermont, and more arriving, needs remain acute and diverse from access to transportation and housing to translation and legal services,” said Gray. “I am pleased to be able to bring my legal, policy, management and public service experience to bear for our newest Vermonters and, in coordination with community, state and federal partners, grow the capacity of the Alliance to ensure Afghans resettled here can truly thrive.”
Vermonters testify
Vermont Community Broadband Board grantees NEK Broadband Executive Director Christa Shute and Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom Vice President of Industry Relations Roger Nishi testified this week before the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
The hearing was titled, “Rural Broadband: Connecting our Communities to the Digital Economy.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a series of important broadband programs geared to the most rural areas of America where it is most costly to build and operate broadband infrastructure.
“This is a testament to what we already know in Vermont. The people running our Communications Union Districts and their partners are nationally recognized experts and leaders in the industry. We are lucky to have them working for us every day in Vermont,” said VCBB Executive Director Christine Hallquist.
Delegation news
This week, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint announced that NEK Community Broadband will receive Vermont’s first-ever USDA ReConnect grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network in Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties.
NEK Broadband will receive more than $17 million in grant funds through USDA ReConnect, helping to connect some of the most rural communities in Vermont with affordable, high-speed internet.
— Welch and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., introduced the bipartisan ReConnecting Rural America Act, legislation to reauthorize and reinforce the USDA ReConnect Loan and Grant Program.
ReConnect plays a central role in expanding access to high-speed broadband in rural communities, where broadband access is severely limited compared to what is available in urban and suburban areas.
“The last few years have shown all of us how important high-speed broadband is. From online school and remote work to telemedicine, a good connection is essential,” said Sen. Welch. “Many rural communities don’t have access to broadband at all, let alone the higher speeds needed to participate in today’s digital economy.
— Sanders and Welch came together with 13 of their colleagues in the Senate and more than 110 in the House of Representatives to reintroduce the Medicare for All Act, historic legislation that would guarantee health care as a fundamental human right to all people in the U.S. regardless of income or background.
“The American people understand, as I do, that health care is a human right, not a privilege,” said Sanders. “It is not acceptable to me, nor to the American people, that over 85 million people today are either uninsured or underinsured. As we speak, there are millions of people who would like to go to a doctor but cannot afford to do so. That is an outrage. In America, your health and your longevity should not be dependent on your bank account or your stock portfolio. After all the lives that we lost to this terrible pandemic, it is clearer now, perhaps more than it has ever been before, that we must act to end the international embarrassment of the United States being the only major country on Earth to not guarantee health care to all.”
In 2020, 69% of the American people supported providing Medicare to every American.
— Balint joined Rep. Robert Garcia, of California, and Rep. Eric Sorensen, of Illinois, in introducing a resolution to expel George Santos from Congress.
This resolution would force the full House to vote on the resolution to expel, potentially leading to the expulsion of Santos.
“Democracies don’t die overnight; they erode slowly as we degrade our ethical standards and turn away from our values. The Republican Party’s defense of this proven liar who’s been indicted on 13 criminal charges is sign of the deteriorating health of our government. Americans want to have faith in our democracy, but with trust in government at an all-time low it’s critical we take action to restore that trust. Today, we’re calling on Members of conscience to stand up for truth and finally expel George Santos,” said Balint.
— Welch and Sen. Michael Bennet, of Colorado, introduced the Digital Platform Commission Act, legislation to create an expert federal agency to provide comprehensive regulation of digital platforms to protect consumers, promote competition and safeguard the public interest. Amid calls for regulation of artificial intelligence and social media, the senators propose a new Federal Digital Platform Commission with the mandate, jurisdiction and tools to develop and enforce rules for a sector that has gone largely unregulated.
“Big Tech has enormous influence on every aspect of our society, from the way we work and the media we consume to our mental health and wellbeing. For far too long, these companies have largely escaped regulatory scrutiny, but that can’t continue. It’s time to establish an independent agency to provide comprehensive oversight of social media companies,” said Welch.
— Welch and Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, introduced the Supporting All Producers Act, legislation to require the USDA to consult with maple producers when determining education and research priorities for the Acer Access and Development Program.
Acer is a competitive grant program, supporting research and education related to maple syrup production and sustainability in the maple syrup industry. The bill was introduced in the House of Representatives by Balint and Rep. Nick Langworthy, of New York.
“Vermont is the leading producer of maple syrup in the United States, making it an integral part of our economy and culture,” said Balint. “Setting clear education and research priorities are fundamental to the future of the maple industry and none of that can be done without the input of maple producers themselves. I'm proud to work with bipartisan partners across the region to support our maple industry.”
— Eleven senators, including Welch and Sanders, sent a letter Thursday to President Joe Biden urging his administration to prepare to invoke the 14th Amendment to avoid a catastrophic debt default.
“Republicans’ unwillingness to consider one penny in new revenue from the wealthy and large corporations, along with their diminishment of the disastrous consequences of default have made it seemingly impossible to enact a bipartisan budget deal at this time,” the senators wrote. “We write to urgently request that you prepare to exercise your authority under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which clearly states: ‘the validity of the public debt of the United States … shall not be questioned.’”
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
