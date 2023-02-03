A public hearing on the housing crisis in Vermont is going to be held by the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs, and the House Committee on General and Housing on Thursday, Feb. 16, starting at 5 p.m. in Room 267 of the Pavilion Building.
The committees will hear testimony concerning the state of housing in Vermont.
The Pavilion Building is at 109 State St. in Montpelier.
Participation may be in-person or by video conference (Zoom).
Anyone interested in testifying should sign up in advance of the hearing through an online form (legislature.vermont.gov/links/public-hearing-on-housing) no later than noon on Feb. 15. When registering, prospective witnesses will be asked to select a topic category. Instructions about how to access and participate in the hearing will be sent following sign-up. Note that testimony time may be limited to approximately three minutes per person.
The hearing will be available to watch live on YouTube at the following link: bit.ly/housing0216
Written testimony is encouraged and can be submitted electronically through e-mail at testimony2023@leg.state.vt.us or mailed to the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing, and General Affairs, c/o Scott Moore, 133 State St., Montpelier, VT 05633.
Contest winners
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders this week announced the winners of his 13th annual State of the Union Essay Contest, which gives Vermont high school students of all backgrounds an opportunity to address a major issue facing the country and propose solutions.
This year, 382 students from 31 Vermont high schools submitted essays. A panel of seven Vermont educators served as volunteer judges, ranking the essays and selecting 12 finalists and three winners.
The winners of this year’s essay contest are:
First place: August Howe, Twinfield Union School, Junior.
Second place: J Lahue, Burr & Burton Academy, Freshman.
Third place: Keenan Wallace, Twinfield Union School, Junior.
The other finalists of this year’s contest were: Jacob Antonovich, Bellows Free Academy Fairfax, Senior; Andrew Barrett, Oxbow High School, Sophomore; Alexander Califano, Craftsbury Academy, Junior; Leah Kuhnert, Woodstock Union High School, Junior; Ella Mattei, Northfield High School, Freshman; Leila McMillian, South Burlington High School, Freshman; Alaina Rogers, Bellows Free Academy Fairfax, Junior; Hannah Smiley, Milton High School, Sophomore; Joshua Stearns, Hanover High School, Junior; Lyla Trigaux, Burlington High School, Freshman; Samantha Urbina, Bellows Free Academy Fairfax, Junior; and Gretchen Wertlieb, South Burlington High School, Freshman.
Since Sanders started the contest, more than 5,700 students throughout Vermont — representing almost every high school in the state — have written essays about critically important issues, including climate change, access to mental health care, political polarization, gun safety, disability rights, racial justice and more.
“The future of our state, country and world rests in the hands of young people,” said Sanders. “Every year, I am moved listening to young Vermonters share their ideas about how we can address the many challenges we face. Thank you to all the students who participated in this year’s contest. I look forward to our discussion.”
Sanders has invited the finalists to join him for a roundtable discussion, which will be held at the Vermont State House on Saturday, Feb. 11. Sanders will also enter the finalists’ essays into the Congressional Record, the official archive of the U.S. Congress. The contest is timed to coincide with the President’s annual address to a joint session of Congress, which is taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Matching grants
The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announced this week the approval of $56,905 for seven historic preservation projects through the Certified Local Government program to support community-based preservation initiatives.
A second round of grant funding available to the seventeen designated CLGs will be awarded in May 2023.
“The documentation and preservation of a community’s historic resources enrich the lives of its inhabitants now and in the future,” said Vermont State Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann. “This pass-through funding from the National Park Service rewards that local commitment to historic preservation and should be celebrated.”
Among the seven communities receiving funding are Hartford for the National Register of Historic Places nomination of Taft’s Flat; Norwich for the Jones Circle National Register Historic District nomination; and the Town of Stowe in partnership with the Stowe Electrical Department for the Moscow Mill Revitalization Plan.
Tax check-off
Vermont’s Nongame Wildlife Fund is essential to the conservation and restoration of some of Vermont’s most at-risk wildlife, like the lake sturgeon and Northern long-eared bat. The Vermont state income tax form includes a check-off box that allows you to donate to the fund.
“Every dollar Vermonters donate to Nongame Wildlife Fund on their taxes is nearly tripled,” says Rosalind Renfrew, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Wildlife Diversity Program Manager. “Donations are leveraged by matching federal grants, meaning that every dollar donated secures another $2 in federal funds for Vermont’s wildlife.”
Child care bill
This week S.56 — an act relating to child care and early childhood education — was introduced.
In response, Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids, issued a statement that reads, in part: “Today marks a historic milestone with legislation introduced to create a child care system that meets the needs of our children, families, and early childhood educators, and supports our workforce and economy.”
S.56 was introduced by Sens. Ruth Hardy and Virginia Lyons, with more than half the Senate as co-sponsors.
“The introduction of this bill provides hope for Vermonters who are struggling through the child care crisis every day and represents a commitment on the part of Vermont’s general assembly to pass a child care solution this legislative session,” Richards noted. “On behalf of the thousands of employers, community stakeholders, children, parents, and Vermonters from every corner of the state who have banded together, we acknowledge this is an important moment and the start of robust dialogue and debate. Vermonters cannot go another year without an equitable solution to the child care crisis and they are relying on our leaders to work together to get this done.”
Energy reaction
This week, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman issued a statement regarding the proposed updates to Vermont’s 2015 Renewable Energy Standard. In part it reads: “The proposed updates to the Renewable Energy Standard calling for more renewables are crucial if we are serious about tackling the root causes of the climate crisis. Vermont has done a good job of encouraging the electrification of vehicles and heating systems, two of the largest contributors of greenhouse gas emissions in the state. However, if we are not working towards 100% of our electricity coming from renewable sources such as wind, solar and hydro power, then we are not truly creating a sustainable green energy system but instead encouraging Vermonters to purchase new technologies that ultimately use power from the polluting fossil fuels we are trying to move away from.”
He goes on to state: “We have an economic and moral obligation to people and the planet to do everything in our power to fight the climate crisis and create a more just future. I hope that legislators across the spectrum will rally behind this proposal so we can move towards a green energy future that saves people money.”
In addition, the Vermont chapter of the Sierra Club voiced strong support for legislation modernizing the state’s Renewable Energy Standard.
“At a time when the climate crisis faces our world, our nation and our state, we must make clean energy progress. The Standard that is in place today fails the test. Reform is overdue,” the statement reads.
Stephen Crowley, energy chair of the Vermont Sierra Club, added, “We need to pick up the pace of growing the clean energy economy, and we need it at every scale, small, medium, and large. We need Community Solar again so all Vermonters can participate, and guarantee themselves a secure and predictable energy future.”
Seeking input
The Vermont Supreme Court is seeking comments on proposed amendments to two court rules governing remote proceedings in civil, environmental, and family division cases.
The proposed revisions to Vermont Rule of Civil Procedure 43.1 and Vermont Rule for Family Proceedings 17 were recommended by the Supreme Court’s Special Advisory Committee on Remote Hearings.
The proposed rules and reporter’s notes are available on the Judiciary’s website at www.vermontjudiciary.org/attorneys/rules/proposed online.
Comments are due by Feb. 13, and should be submitted to Scott Griffith at scott.griffith@vermont.gov
The Judiciary is also conducting a survey to learn more about the experiences of people who participated in a remote hearing in Vermont’s trial courts. The survey is available at bit.ly/judiciary-survey online. Survey results will help inform the judiciary’s decisions about remote hearing practices.
Welch visit
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch this week toured the Open Door Clinic in Middlebury to meet with migrant farm workers and highlight the clinic’s health care services for uninsured and under-insured Vermonters. The Open Door Clinic, which works primarily with migrant farm workers, provides free essential care for people across Addison County in a culturally sensitive and welcoming setting.
“Every Vermonter deserves high-quality health care — regardless of their immigration status or economic means,” said Welch. “The Open Door Clinic helps folks access that care when they need it most and connects Vermonters with critical long-term services, including health insurance. The work they do is incredibly important, and I’ll do whatever I can to support them with the resources they need from Washington.”
Founded in 1990, the ODC operates two free clinics in Addison County — one in Middlebury and one in Vergennes. In addition, ODC visits 35 farms and eight orchards across Addison County each fall, serving 270 migrant farm workers. The clinic also connects Vermonters with health insurance and provides dental care, addressing pressing and unmet health care needs in the community.
New members
The Vermont Women’s Fund, a component fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, recently announced six new Vermonters to its governing board. This nearly doubles the size of the state’s largest philanthropic resource dedicated to the advancement of women and girls. This expansion comes on the heels of the Vermont Women’s Fund successful endowment campaign, which concluded a $3 million raise in 2022.
“It was the right timing for us to grow in a substantial way,” says Meg Smith, director of the fund. “Our recruitment strategy was to open the doors in a very public, inclusive way,” Smith continues, “and the response was phenomenal.” The Women’s Fund will now operate with a council of thirteen as opposed to its previous seven members. “This new slate represents Vermonters from across the state with a variety of lived and professional experiences—we are grateful that they chose to apply and serve with us.”
The new council members are: Norka Chamorro, Johnson; Karen Moran, Killington; Margae Diamond, Bennington; Alison Whritenour, Williston; Alex Hilliard, Poultney; Kimberley Rupe, Danville.
The Vermont Women’s Fund grant-making supports nonprofit organizations that work to advance gender equity and justice on behalf of women and girls in Vermont. Last year, the council distributed $331,190 to 35 different nonprofits.
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
