In the month since Democratic Lt. Gov. Molly Gray announced she is seeking Congressman Peter Welch’s seat, two Vermonters have stepped up to be the nominee for her seat.
On Monday, Patricia Preston, the executive director of Vermont Council on World Affairs, announced her candidacy.
Last week, Woodstock state Rep. Charlie Kimbell threw his hat into the ring.
Kimbell is in his third term in the legislature, and serves as vice chair of the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee, and co-leads the Rural Economic Development Working Group.
He said his campaign will focus on putting families first; workforce development; rural vitality; and new business creation.
Preston was raised on a fourth generation family farm. In her announcement, Preston noted, “Vermonters are facing unprecedented challenges. Our workforce is shrinking, our infrastructure is aging, and our everyday costs are rising. The divisiveness we see in politics today threatens Vermont’s civic life, which I have always treasured. It is time that Montpelier keeps our state’s promise to every Vermonter.
Several other Vermonters are expected to announce their candidacy for lieutenant governor in the coming days.
Welch has announced he is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by his longtime colleague in the congressional delegation, Patrick Leahy, who is stepping down at the end of his eighth term.
Tests for tots
Gov. Phil Scott last week announced the launch of the State’s “Tests for Tots” program, which will provide rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits to regulated child care providers across Vermont. These child care providers can enroll in the program effective immediately.
Test to Stay has been an important tool in Vermont’s K-12 schools, saving thousands of in-person instruction days for students. This initiative expands the efforts to child care providers, allowing them to test children and staff when a positive COVID-19 case is detected at their program.
Scott urged the state’s child care providers to take advantage of this and any future programs. “This approach will safely decrease the burden of contact tracing for child care program staff, while limiting the impact of quarantines on children, their families, and staff.”
Tests for Tots will offer tests for children between the ages of two and five, as well as for child care program staff. They can be administered at home. The tests are limited to children over the age of two, consistent with their emergency use authorization from the FDA.
To participate in the program, child care providers will register for test kits and pick them up at locations throughout the state. The Child Development Division will notify providers directly about this opportunity with instructions on how to enroll in the program. Information will also be on the CDD website. More information can be found on the CDD website.
Heating costs
Last week, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Congressman Peter Welch joined colleagues in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in sending a bicameral letter to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick urging the agency to use its authority to protect consumers from unfairly high energy costs.
“We write to express our concern in regard to the effect that anticipated increases in heating and energy costs will have on our constituents this winter,” wrote the lawmakers. “For too long, the federal government has allowed too many utility companies to put profit above the public. … We have a responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to safe living conditions, and we cannot let corporate greed or a quest for profit get in the way of fundamental human rights. With high winter energy costs, the ongoing threat of the pandemic, and racial and economic justice issues surrounding energy debt, we urge FERC to use its existing statutory authority to better protect consumers from energy market manipulation.”
Jan. 6 remembrances
State officials issued statements last week marking the one-year anniversary of the insurrection attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Among them were Jim Condos, Vermont’s Secretary of State.
“Despite the 2020 election being the most secure, and most scrutinized, election in recent U.S. history, if not ever, and despite the results of that election having been verified in numerous audits, recounts, and nonpartisan certification processes around the country, to this day there are still partisan politicians attempting to bend democracy to fit their narrative,” he said in his statement. “Last year, our democracy was bent to the point of nearly breaking. Fortunately, it did not. However, the strength of our democracy cannot stand alone. Every day, partisan hacks are using baseless claims of voter fraud to chip away at the resolve of American voters, without presenting a single shred of evidence to their claims.”
Condos said in 12 states, 15 politicians who have cast doubt or denial on the 2020 election results are running to become the next chief election official for those states.
“If we don’t act now to rebuild our strongholds of democracy, this great American experiment will fail,” he said.
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray also released a statement. In part it reads, “I would like to recognize the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women who helped to protect our democracy at the U.S. Capitol and across the county on January 6, 2021, and the days following. … One year later, there are still cracks in the bedrock of our national unity caused by the actions of that angry mob, however, I believe our leadership in Vermont can be a model for the nation.”
She concluded: “Today, I invite Vermonters to join me in reflecting on what we hold dear. We’re hopeful and believe that together we can build a stronger future. We put differences aside and put each other first. We must be united as Vermonters and Americans and act with a common purpose to protect our democratic institutions and values.”
GOP pushes back
State Republican Party Chair Paul Dame released a statement last week condemning an effort by Vermont House Democrats to redraw legislative district maps.
Dame said, “Vermonters deserve transparency and deliberation with their legislators. Yet, that is precisely the opposite of what Vermont House Democrats are providing in their attempt to ramrod their own cherry-picked legislative district map in the first days of the 2022 legislative session with limited debate.”
He went on to say, “Vermont Democrats have spent the last year decrying attacks on democracy. Now, they’re undermining the very democratic process they say they represent. Ironically, the multi-member district scheme they’re presenting would make Vermont the only state in the nation with multi-member districts in both chambers. … This is one of the fundamental reasons Republicans are here and going to be active this legislative session. When Democrats are willing to test the limits of their power to advance their will as quickly as possible without the proper input, Republicans will be a check on the majority.”
Biden hires Waring
Last week, President Joe Biden appointed Sarah Waring as the USDA State Director, Rural Development for Vermont and New Hampshire.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency implements agricultural policy, administers credit and loan programs, and manages conservation, commodity, disaster, and farm marketing programs in each state. Its mission is to equitably serve all farmers, ranchers, and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs for all Americans. State executive directors oversee this work, ensuring the needs of local constituents are met and that USDA resources are distributed equitably and fairly.
According to a release from the White House, Waring is a native of Vermont, and her career has been focused on rural community development and natural resource management, using collaborative and whole systems approaches. In her most recent role as vice president for Grants and Community Investments at the Vermont Community Foundation, she was responsible for leading the funding for communities, organizations, and initiatives that addressed economic and social disparities and helped to close the opportunity gap for Vermont’s most vulnerable. She has worked on the ground in Vermont, and in the Rocky Mountain West, at the Vermont Council on Rural Development, Farm and Wilderness Foundation, and the Sonoran Institute, focusing on land use planning, community development, and agricultural and working lands development. Additionally, she has been the executive director at the Center for an Agricultural Economy, an innovative nonprofit focused on building a just and regenerative local food system.
She served on the Governor’s Task Force for Economic Mitigation and Recovery in 2020, where she supported the development of a toolkit for Municipal Engagement for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Civics in classrooms
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray has announced her office will re-launch, “Lt. Governor for a Day” — a virtual program to engage Vermont students and classrooms in civics education and state government. Gray launched the program at the start of her term in January 2021.
The bi-weekly program, hosted every other Wednesday restarts Jan. 19, and will run from noon to 1:15 p.m., allowing students to engage directly with Gray and to observe Senate proceedings.
The program will be open to schools statewide and is intended for students in grades 7 through 12. School principals and teachers are encouraged to register. One classroom will be hosted per session.
Principals and teachers wishing to participate can visit ltgov.vermont.gov/ltgovernorforaday to learn more and register online.
Mail issues
Vermont’s congressional delegation last week sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy demanding action to address the postal issues across Vermont, including the immediate installation of a functioning cancellation machine at the White River Junction mail processing facility.
“We write with great concern about the Postal Service’s continued failure to meet its own standards of service,” Sanders, Sen. Patrick Leahy and Welch wrote. “In October 2020, we wrote to you asking for the immediate delivery of critical equipment needed at the White River Junction Processing and Distribution Center in White River Junction, Vermont. Over a year later, this issue remains unresolved. An increasing number of Vermonters have also been reporting significant issues with daily mail delivery and parcels being prioritized over First Class mail.”
“Now, for over a year, DeJoy and his staff have failed to deliver on their promise of a functioning mail processor and continue to be unhelpful as the Vermont delegation has worked to resolve these issues, as well as other concerns about timely mail delivery from Vermonters across the state. Nearly every day the delegation hears from a Vermonter who is reliant upon an increasingly unreliable mail system for delivery not only of checks and bill payments, but lifesaving medications,” the release about the letter states.
