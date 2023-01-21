Lawmakers and their fellow Vermonters were dismayed this week by news that a group of residents in Orange County are raising concerns over a school district employee doing diversity, equity and inclusion work there. The employee also is person of color.
“A right-wing sect of area residents who are promoting a transphobic agenda threatened to show up to an upcoming meeting and retaliate against local organizers,” according to Rights and Democracy in a news release this week. “As an organization committed to advancing human rights and a truly just and participatory multiracial democracy in Vermont, New Hampshire, and beyond, RAD strongly denounces the ongoing threats and attacks aimed at undermining the work to build a better, safer future for all youth and our communities.”
The most recent incidents in Randolph follow months of turmoil that have perpetuated harm for trans students, students of color, and the LGBTQIA+ community more broadly throughout the region.
“These attacks now intend to silence and intimidate those working to protect students and create safe, inclusive schools,” the statement reads.
In response, RAD is urging allies, supporters and impacted groups to take steps. Locally, supporters of DEI work are circulating a petition and writing to lawmakers, calling for bolder action by the Legislature to push for equity and stronger hate crime legislation, as well as calling for the condemnation of transphobia and other discrimination.
Holocaust education
The Vermont Agency of Education, in coordination with Vermont Holocaust Memorial, and Echoes and Reflections, are offering Vermont teachers in grades 7-12 the state’s first “Vermont Holocaust Education Week” from Jan. 23-27.
In commemoration of the United Nations-designated International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust on Jan. 27, Chittenden-Southeast District Sen. Virginia “Ginny” Lyons this week filed a resolution seeking the designating. The resolution is backed by a bipartisan group of legislators.
“At a time of continuing increasing antisemitism, hate, and intolerance throughout the United States, Vermont students must understand this timely history,” said Lyons. A survey conducted by the Claims Conference found a significant lack of Holocaust knowledge in the United States.
The week of curated courses and presentations, backed by the AOE, are established to share fundamental history and vital lessons of Holocaust with Vermont students so they may develop an understanding of the mechanisms that led to genocide.
“As a Jewish person of color, it’s important to me that we remember the conditions that gave rise to the Holocaust, one of the darkest periods in modern history,” said Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale. “But it should also be an opportunity for us to learn about other genocides and human rights abuses, and stand in solidarity with one another in global tragedies and conflicts.”
School choices
Also next week, on Friday, Jan. 27, Montpelier will host students convening there in celebration of school choice.
The event at the Capitol is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.
“Vermont was first in the nation for school choice reaching all the way back to 1869. School choice from sending communities has been coveted by families for over 150 years,” said event organizer Brad Ferland. “In recent years, smaller independent schools in Vermont have offered alternatives to larger public schools when many resources have been exhausted for the child and change is needed. … Sharing resources, learning techniques, and individual attention to social and emotional challenges will raise the bar of education quality and keep an eye where it belongs, on the student and their needs.”
After touring the State House and taking a group photo on the lawn, students and school choice supporters will gather in the Governor’s Ballroom of the Capitol Plaza Hotel at 11:30 a.m. to network and share remarks.
According to a news release announcing the visit, “one of several recent developments impacting Vermont families’ choices is the ruling that faith-based private schools are now eligible to participate in town tuitioning programs. Attendees will have a chance to share firsthand how that change impacts them, and what educational opportunities could benefit students in the future.”
Fresh concerns
In a joint statement this week, Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Baruth and Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski said they were “deeply concerned” about the Scott administration’s stated intention to move Medicare-eligible state retirees from the State of Vermont’s insurance plan into Medicare Advantage plans without the support of state retirees.
“We are particularly concerned about the potential legal, financial and health implications and believe this shift undermines collective bargaining rights,” they said in the statement. “We share the concerns raised by many state retirees that access to essential health care services could be threatened.
The release states that in April 2022, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a report highlighting a pattern of delayed or denied coverage for services through a Medicare Advantage plan. Investigators estimated that, in 2019, approximately 85,000 requests for prior authorization of care were likely to have been improperly denied and approximately 1.5 million payments for services were improperly denied.
First contact
The Vermont Community Broadband Board offered congratulations to DVFiber this week on connecting its first customers to high-speed fiber optic internet. Customers in Readsboro were connected late last month.
This pilot group is testing the DVFiber network for reliability of speed and access to the internet for a three-month period. DVFiber will survey the pilot group for feedback regarding all aspects of customer service, including initial connection, call response time, repair, customer support, and billing. The survey findings will help ensure that connecting larger numbers of customers will go as quickly and smoothly as possible this year.
“Congratulations to everyone who has worked so hard to get these residents connected. This is a great step toward our goal of bringing broadband to every Vermonter,” said VCBB Executive Director Christine Hallquist. “The connection of the pilot program customers marks a huge milestone for Readsboro.”
The connection makes DVFiber an official internet service provider (ISP) for the region. The current plan is that DVFiber will connect customers in areas of Halifax, Marlboro, Readsboro, Stamford and Whitingham.
Comings and goings
Vermont Democratic Party Chair Anne Lezak is stepping down, effective late February 2023. An election date to vote for the new chair will be announced.
As chair of the VDP, Lezak oversaw hiring of VDP’s current team, including Executive Director Jim Dandeneau. She played a large part in the 2022 election, where Democrats saw unprecedented and historic wins across the state.
“Our town and county chairs are stronger than ever, and our excellent Democratic elected officials are gearing up for a productive and successful legislative session,” the statement says.
Said Lezak, “This has been a real capstone of my career; it's been incredibly gratifying to head up our party as we've gone through an historic election season.”
Lezak and her husband will be returning to Uganda to continue the work they did as Peace Corps Response volunteers in 2017-18.
In addition, a news release this week announced Meg Hansen is leaving her position as president of the Ethan Allen Institute. In the release, Hansen outlined internal “rancor” and a contentious time in the position, and indicated that the EAI board of directors recently voted to replace her with Myers Mermel, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in the 2022 U.S. Senate race.
Hansen is a former Republican candidate. In summer 2020, she sought the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor, finishing second. She also ran for one of two Bennington state Senate seats that fall, finishing third. Mermel finished third in the 2022 Republican U.S. Senate primary.
“During my interview in late 2021, I presented a five-year strategic vision and action plan to significantly expand EAI’s annual budget, staff, operational capabilities, followers, and influence. Under my leadership as president, we began a comprehensive process to rebuild the organizational infrastructure by implementing a) reliable and innovative technologies and b) data-driven and outcome-focused internal systems,” Hansen said in the news release. “For example, we developed a new data center and online government accountability tool called VT Votes to provide easily accessible and carefully researched information about important bills and legislators’ voting histories.”
Hansen said the organization also created a formal grants program to allow EAI to build new national coalitions, grow funding sources, and engage with charitable foundations and other grant-making institutions by demonstrating how our policy research, watchdog reporting, and public education campaigns serve middle-class and blue-collar families and workers in Vermont.
State Police findings
The Vermont Department of Public Safety and the State Police Advisory Commission (SPAC) this week released its fifth semiannual summary of internal investigations involving members of the Vermont State Police.
The release of these detailed synopses began in January 2021 and is designed to provide greater transparency, public awareness, and oversight to the activities of the Vermont State Police, while balancing rules regarding internal investigations and the need to have internal investigations completed before public dissemination.
The summary shows eight matters that came before SPAC from Jan. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022.
“(Six) arose as the result of a concern raised by the community, and two came to the attention of supervisors due to internal reporting by members of the state police. Two of the incidents involved multiple troopers,” the release states.
Five cases resulted in findings that the members violated VSP policy. One of the complaints was determined to have represented no policy violation. In one other case, the trooper involved resigned before the internal investigation review process concluded, and in the final case, the internal investigation was paused while a criminal investigation was underway.
“The cases that either were founded or in which final adjudication was not completed involved instances related to harassment; the mishandling of evidence; providing untruthful statements during an internal investigation; making inappropriate comments; and the commission of misdemeanor crimes while off duty,” according to the statement.
Farmers Night returns
The public is invited to attend the 2023 Farmers Night Weekly Concert Series on Wednesdays.
The series kicked off Jan. 18 with The Green Mountain Chorus in a concert that celebrated their 75th year.
The second Farmers Night event will be Jan. 25 with players from Young Tradition Vermont. According to the news release announcing the series, “Vermont continues to be home for a wide range of traditional music and dance, a tapestry of people from many places, all with their own traditions. Join us for an evening of Celtic, Scottish, Irish, Cape Breton, Appalachian/Old Time and Vermont/New England music.”
The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition that goes back more than 100 years to a time when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home. Artists from around the state, in genres ranging from classical music to bluegrass to barbershop, perform in the well of the House Chamber each Wednesday night during the legislative session.
All concerts are free and open to the public. The series is presented by the Vermont Legislature, and returns to the State House for the first time since the pandemic interrupted them in March 2020.
This year’s offerings include 12 weekly Wednesday performances, with the exception of a break for Town Meeting in early March.
Capitol Beat is a compilation of information gathered by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.