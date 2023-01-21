20230121_bta_capitol beat
Newly-elected Rep. Marc Mihaly, D-Calais, listens to Gov. Phil Scott's budget address on Friday at the State House.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

Lawmakers and their fellow Vermonters were dismayed this week by news that a group of residents in Orange County are raising concerns over a school district employee doing diversity, equity and inclusion work there. The employee also is person of color.

“A right-wing sect of area residents who are promoting a transphobic agenda threatened to show up to an upcoming meeting and retaliate against local organizers,” according to Rights and Democracy in a news release this week. “As an organization committed to advancing human rights and a truly just and participatory multiracial democracy in Vermont, New Hampshire, and beyond, RAD strongly denounces the ongoing threats and attacks aimed at undermining the work to build a better, safer future for all youth and our communities.”

