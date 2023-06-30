The Supreme Court decision this week to bar the Biden administration from implementing its plan to extinguish up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt drew a strong rebuke from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders, whose White House runs in 2016 and 2020 focused heavily on the burden of student debt, joined a chorus of critics who said borrowers will continue to struggle mightily under the weight of their loans as a result of this ruling.

