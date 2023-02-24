Gov. Phil Scott and state leaders this week highlighted the importance of securing the $150 million in federal match funding, proposed in the governor’s fiscal year 2024 budget request, to support critical infrastructure projects for communities across the state.
“In order to get the highest return for Vermont and take full advantage of recently passed federal programs, it’s critical that we ensure we have the state matching funds required,” the governor said in a news release. “Our economists predict the significant revenue windfalls that resulted from federal pandemic aid to start tapering off, so it’s imperative we reserve this funding now, guaranteeing we have access to critical funds that will support hundreds of communities and benefit hundreds of thousands of Vermonters.”
This match funding will support 223 projects, including 74 paving projects, 46 roadway projects, 16 bicycle and pedestrian projects, 10 rest area projects, 10 interstate bridge projects, 40 state highway bridge projects, 17 town highway bridge projects, one rail project, one aviation project and 10 public transit projects. If the funding is not secured this year, these projects could have scheduling impacts and delays, and the state will face difficult decisions in the future to secure funding, the news release cautions.
Katie Buckley from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and Rutland Mayor David Allaire joined Scott to voice their support for ensuring Vermont sets aside the funding needed to take full advantage of federal opportunities.
“Crumbling infrastructure will not heal itself. New infrastructure to meet our housing crisis and climate initiatives and make us safer and more resilient will not just magically appear. All of it is necessary,” said Buckley. “If we do it now, Vermonters win. If we do it later, Vermonters lose. We will put this work off and onto the backs of our taxpayers, with a growing price tag, and we push Vermont into a deeper crisis of affordability. Our towns, cities and villages are waiting for the State to do deliver the federal dollars so they can do their part to make transformational changes in their communities.”
“Good government is also about anticipating needs and being proactive, and having a degree of certainty helps people plan,” said Allaire. “That’s why I think it makes all kinds of sense for the State to set money aside now — while we have it in surpluses — to ensure we can take full advantage of federal funds in the years to come — when we don’t know if state coffers will be as full.”
In Washington and Rutland counties, funding will go toward projects for paving, roadway work and interstate, state and local bridge repairs. In Rutland County, money also has been set aside for bike and pedestrian access on West Street.
Revenue report
The Scott administration this week released the revenue results for January 2023.
According to Kristin Clouser, secretary of Administration, tor the fourth month in a row, both the General Fund and the Transportation Fund ended with revenue above target.
The state’s General Fund, Transportation Fund and Education Fund receipts in January were a combined $345.8 million, or 6.5%, above monthly consensus expectations. This continues the trend of the first six months of the fiscal year, where combined revenues across all three funds were 6.3% above the consensus target set at the July 2022 Emergency Board meeting.
General Fund revenues collected in January totaled $248.1 million, $21.0 million or 9.3% above the monthly consensus cash flow revenue target.
Revenues into the Transportation Fund beat monthly consensus expectations, bringing in $22.8 million in January, $1.2 million or 5.4% above the consensus cash flow target estimate.
Education Fund revenues last month were down $1.1 million, or 1.4%, below the monthly consensus cash flow target, having collected $74.9 million in January.
According to Clouser: “The actions of both Congress and the Federal Reserve to simultaneously stimulate the economy, while reigning in excess inflation, has made forecasting future revenues challenging. Vermont will continue to monitor its fiscal position accordingly and is pleased to start off the second half of its fiscal year from such a positive position.”
Welch joins ag committee
U.S. Sen Peter Welch, a Democrat, announced this week he will chair the Senate Agriculture Committee’s Rural Development and Energy Subcommittee.
“Vermont families are facing an affordability crisis, with housing in short supply and high costs for essentials like prescription drugs and health care. Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, you’re affected by these challenges, and you deserve support from Washington,” he said. “In my role as chair of the Rural Development and Energy Subcommittee and through my other subcommittee assignments, I’m committed to strengthening our rural communities and cutting costs for working families.”
Balint on gun panel
U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, a Democrat, was named a member of the Congressional Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.
The task force is chaired by Mike Thompson of California and includes 169 members.
“It’s easy to feel hopeless and desensitized. But we can end gun violence. We can create a safer world for our children. And that begins with common-sense gun safety measures. I helped pass Vermont’s first gun safety laws, and I will continue to fight to end gun violence,” she said.
Glidden leads VDP
Earlier this month, David Glidden was unanimously elected as the new chair of the Vermont Democratic Party.
He takes over this role from former chair Anne Lezak, who announced she was stepping down earlier this month.
Glidden has risen through the ranks of the party over the years. He began his political career as a field organizer in Franklin and Grand Isle counties in 2016 for the Democratic Coordinated campaign. In 2017, he was elected State Party Assistant Treasurer, and in 2021 he was elected to his former position of vice chair of the VDP.
Critical brief served
This week, the Campaign for Vermont Prosperity sent a policy brief to Vermont State Senate, calling for a reevaluation of S.5, the thermal sector carbon reduction bill.
In a statement, the CVP said, “While fossil fuels remain highly problematic, well intended solutions often do not always consider the full range of ramifications and impacts of policy change. That is the case here. Lawmakers have heard clearly that there are serious concerns about the current viability of alternative heating sources, equity protections for marginalized communities, the cost to low-income and rural Vermonters.”
The letter calls on lawmakers “to rethink their policy approach to reducing carbon emissions from home heating. There are a number of things that we could do, both in the short and long-term, to reduce or offset carbon emissions from home heating systems.”
Meter money
Fifty Vermont communities moved a step closer to an electric grid upgrade this week.
Vermont Public Power Supply Authority announced it has been granted $5 million to install advanced metering infrastructure for more than 30,000 customers. The new meters will provide the authority and its member utilities with fast access to detailed electric usage data.
“AMI will bring new benefits to municipal utilities and the customers we serve,” said Stephen Fitzhugh, chair of the VPPSA Board of Directors and commissioner of Northfield Electric Department. “We’ll know when power is out before we get a customer call, and the in-depth data will give us the insights we need to develop new, innovate services.”
The funding will help VPPSA member utilities install meters over the next several years with the first installations expected in late 2023. The utilities plan to communicate installation schedules in several ways, and customers should expect direct outreach from their utility prior to meter changeover.
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
