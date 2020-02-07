Our governor has — once again — become a social media sensation and target of TV pundits in the days since he said President Donald Trump abused his power and shouldn’t be in office.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott made the remarks after a reporter asked him about the historic votes during Scott’s weekly press briefing on Thursday — a day after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit Trump of two charges. It was a rare dissent from within GOP’s ranks.
Time magazine, The Hill and POLITICO each picked up the news, as did the wire services. In each case, the article had been shared thousands of times. Apparently, Fox News and MSNBC devoted Friday segments to it. The governor’s Facebook page, however, was overflowing with comments — overwhelmingly negative and attacking his loyalty to the party.
Rebecca Kelley, the governor’s communications director, said Friday the telephone switchboard had not been crazy busy. She added that as far as she knew, no one from the Trump administration had reached out to the governor. The president had not (and has not up to this point) made Scott a target of one of his tweets.
“Not yet, anyway,” Kelley joked.
Since he took office in 2017, Scott has been a frequent critic of Trump, has repeatedly called for an end to the divisiveness in American politics, and has criticized many of the president’s policies, including on climate change and immigration.
In September, Scott was the first GOP governor to support an impeachment inquiry against the president.
The governor said the U.S. Senate should have been allowed to hear from more witnesses who could have provided evidence about the charges against Trump. “If they’d taken more testimony, maybe they’d have had more information and maybe other senators would have acted appropriately,” Scott said.
Scott and Mitt Romney, the only Republican senator to vote to impeach the president, probably should start a support group for Rogue Republicans.
Stark contrast
After the president gave his “victory” speech midday Thursday, Sen. Patrick Leahy, dean of the Senate, condemned the in-the-White House brag-fest and rally.
Leahy, of Middlesex, was joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders in voting against acquittal on both counts.
Leahy offered some historical context: “Following his acquittal, President Clinton addressed the nation from the Rose Garden and apologized for the ‘great burden’ his actions placed on the country.
“In stark contrast, today President Trump held a White House campaign rally and was entirely unrepentant. Sadly, the only lesson he’s learned is how almost the entire Senate Republican Caucus let him get away with misconduct, even when the evidence overwhelmingly proves that he abused his office and then tried to hide it from the American people,” he said, concluding, “I will continue my work to hold him accountable and protect the Constitution.”
And now, to N.H.
New Hampshire is about to enjoy its Big Moment in 2020 politics.
New voters eager to help pick the next president in the first-in-the-nation primary should be careful not to follow the oft-quoted axiom: “Vote early and often.”
New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner is determined to protect his state’s first-in-the-nation status, particularly in the wake of the Iowa caucus fiasco. Once widely mocked for saying during a hearing on ballot security, “You can’t hack a pencil,” Gardner’s cautious approach has received wide praise of late.
Given that New Hampshire has the highest per capita number of college students in the country, they provide a target audience for the Democrats running in the Tuesday primary. So state officials want the voting to be fair and square.
Bloomberg 2020
Mike Bloomberg 2020 will open its Vermont headquarters at 30 Main St., in Burlington, which will serve as a field office as well, in Burlington at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Bloomberg, a Democrat, campaigned in Burlington earlier this month and was met by more than 300 Vermonters. While in town, he met with local community leaders and voters to share his vision for the country.
Bloomberg will not attend the opening. The featured speaker, however, will be Aaron Mair, former president of the Sierra Club.
Budget hearings
A note that the FY 2021 Budget Hearings will be covered by Vermont’s community access channels and streamed live from locations across the state on Monday, Feb. 10, as members of the Vermont House and Senate Committees on Appropriations host public meetings to gather public input on the Scott’s budget plan.
The public may attend these meetings in their communities or tune into them live at http://vermontaccess.net/
Vermont Access Network includes 25 community media centers that provide public, educational and government access channels and services to communities across the Vermont.
The hearings will be held simultaneously, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
— Barre City: Downstreet Housing and Community Development, 22 Keith Ave, Suite 100.
— Dorset: Dorset Town Office, 112 Mad Tom Road, East Dorset.
— Morrisville: People’s Academy High School, Auditorium, top of Copley Avenue.
— Rutland City: Rutland Public Schools, Longfellow School Building, Board Room.
— St. Johnsbury: St. Johnsbury House, main dining room, 1207 Main St.
— St. Albans City: St. Albans City School, Library, 29 Bellows St.
— Winooski: Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC), 10 East Allen St. (follow the signs when entering the building).
Two locations will hold hearings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.:
— Bennington: Bennington College, Center for the Advancement of Pubic Action (CAPA), One College Drive (to be recorded for later airing).
— Springfield: Springfield Town Hall, 96 Main St., Third floor Conference Room (Selectmen’s Hall.
Push for trails
Rep. Peter Welch this week introduced bipartisan legislation that will more than double funding for the federal Recreational Trails Program.
Since 1991, RTP has provided funding to states to develop and maintain outdoor recreational trails, allowing millions of Americans and their families to enjoy activities such as hiking, bicycling, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and four-wheel driving.
Welch’s bill will more than double RTP funding to at least $250 million. The program is modeled after the Highway Trust Fund and is funded through taxes paid on gasoline used to fuel snowmobiles, ATVs and other recreational vehicles that do not use highways. The program is currently funded at $84 million annually, which is substantially less than is collected in taxes on fuel used by these vehicles.
Firearms hearing
Lawmakers will hold a public hearing on H.610, Firearms and Domestic Violence, from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 18, at the State House. The hearing will be held by the House Committee on Judiciary and will be held in the House Chamber.
Witnesses may start signing up to speak at 4 p.m. Witness testimonies are limited to two minutes. The committee will also accept written testimony. People who wish to testify must sign up.
Those who wish to speak in favor of the bill must enter through the door at the west end of the State House. Those who oppose the bill must enter through the door at the east end of the State House (to the right when facing the building from the front).
For information about the format of this event or to submit written testimony, contact the House Committee on Judiciary at 828-2257 or e-mail testimony@leg.state.vt.us.
Berbeco appointed
The governor this week named Steven Berbeco to be the next deputy commissioner of the Child Development Division of the Department for Children and Families within the Agency of Human Services.
He will lead the department’s child care and early learning work.
Berbeco is a licensed superintendent in Vermont, Massachusetts and Arizona. Berbeco has a diverse background in administration, education, linguistics and holds a doctorate and three master’s degrees in education and linguistics. Most recently, he was the superintendent for the Hopi Junior/Senior High School in Arizona, grades 7-12. He will begin his role Feb. 10.
