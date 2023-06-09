Got concerns about internet service in Vermont? Somewhat ironically, the Vermont Community Broadband Board is holding two virtual listening sessions next week to hear input on the current state of internet service; problems Vermonters have accessing, affording, or using it; and what can be done to improve it.
But we’ll give the VCBB an A for effort.
The sessions will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15. To sign up for the session, go to bit.ly/bead0610.
According to a news release announcing the listening sessions, “VCBB is gathering input to develop Vermont’s Internet for All plans to bridge the digital divide and ensure all Vermonters have access to affordable broadband as well as the knowledge and equipment to use it.”
The effort is part of the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program and Digital Equity Act, which will distribute more than $45 billion to expand high-speed internet nationwide by funding planning, infrastructure deployment, mapping, adoption programs and promote digital inclusion and advance equity for all. The federal government requires states to engage with and reach out to people who are affected by the digital divide when planning their programs.
According to the release, VCBB is calling for input from all Vermonters and specifically members of the following populations: aging people, those with household incomes below 150% of the federal poverty level, people with a language barrier, people living in rural areas, veterans, incarcerated people, members of a racial or ethnic minority group, people with disabilities, tribal populations, LGBTQ+ people, unhoused people and migrant farmworkers.
If you would like to share your experience with internet access, Vermonters also can email comments to vcbb.info@vermont.gov, or write to VCBB, 112 State St., Montpelier, VT 05620, or call (800) 622-4496.
VT Saves
This week, Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed State Treasurer Mike Pieciak’s public retirement initiative proposal, VT Saves, into law.
Passed unanimously by the House and Senate, S.135 requires employers not already offering a retirement plan to sign up for VT Saves, establishing a Roth IRA for their employees with automatic payroll deductions.
The program is of no cost to the employer, and employees can opt out of the program at any time. “VT Saves will transform the long-term financial well-being of tens of thousands of Vermonters. We know that employees are 15 times more likely to save for retirement when they have access to a plan, which will help more people have a secure retirement, benefit our economy, and take pressure off our state budget,” said Pieciak. In states with similar programs and high participation rates, individuals on average have saved nearly $2,000 annually toward retirement. If Vermont sees similar results, account balances could total over $1 billion in retirement savings after the first 10 years, with no added ongoing cost to employers or Vermont taxpayers.
HOME Act
The governor also signed S.100, known as the Housing Opportunities Made for Everyone, or HOME Act.
“This bill represents what we can get done when we all come to the table, work through our differences, and reach compromise to the benefit of all Vermonters, especially our most vulnerable and marginalized,” said Scott.
The HOME Act modernizes local zoning and land use regulations by allowing higher density development in areas with sewer and water service, which will create more housing opportunities and affordable homes for more Vermonters.
Key provisions of S.100 include:
— Affordable and inclusive housing expansion: The bill creates resources to support the construction and rehabilitation of safe and affordable housing units, prioritizing the needs of low-income individuals, families, and vulnerable populations while expanding successful programs like the Vermont Housing Improvement Program. S.100 also promotes inclusive and accessible housing options by updating accessibility standards in new construction and renovations.
— Land use regulations: The bill lowers barriers to housing development in smart growth areas without compromising environmental protections. It aligns state and local land use policy to enable more homes to be built in state designated centers. This bill enables Act 250 exemptions for affordable housing in all the designated centers, including villages.
— Municipal zoning reforms: The bill standardizes municipal zoning in residential districts served by water and sewer by lowering parking thresholds, increasing building and lot standards and permitting multi-unit dwellings and shelters to be built, supporting more housing options for both low- and middle-income Vermonters (effective December 2024).
DOC review begins
The state Department of Corrections announced on Thursday it had retained Downs Rachlin Martin to lead a review process for making public findings from investigations into critical incidents at the DOC.
“The Department has a thorough process for handling emergencies as they unfold, including quickly alerting our partners in law enforcement and the Defender General so they can begin their independent investigatory processes,” said DOC Commissioner Nicholas J. Deml. “But we can improve how we demonstrate our commitment to transparency by communicating the findings of these reviews as they conclude months later, which is why I have asked (DRM) to lend us their expertise.”
Downs Rachlin Martin will assist the department in designing a new system to document findings and actions taken in response to critical incidents following internal reviews. The process is projected to conclude with recommendations later this summer.
Wellspring Forum
This week, the governor spoke at The Wellspring Forum — a series hosted by the Vermont Chamber that brings together top businesses and policy leaders. Each event takes place at a unique Vermont business. Scott addressed the board of directors of the Vermont Chamber and other Vermont business leaders via a moderated conversation with Chamber President Betsy Bishop.
In addition to ongoing workforce and housing concerns, the top issue raised by businesses was the anticipated impact of new and increased taxes and fees that are poised to fund multiple major legislative proposals, a news release on the event stated.
“Economic stewardship must be central to policy decisions, particularly those made during the upcoming veto session,” said Bishop. “The Vermont business community is urging legislators to use the veto session as an opportunity to review and consider the long-term implications of excessive spending proposals on the Vermont economy.”
The event was hosted by Bluebird Barbecue in Burlington. Following the forum, the governor met with Bluebird Barbecue staff and even assisted in the kitchen with cooking the barbecue to be served later in the day.
Local food in schools
The state Agencies of Education and Agriculture, Food and Markets recognized five supervisory unions this week that have achieved the highest percentage levels of local purchasing through the Local Foods Incentive Grant program. The efforts of schools, farms, community partners, and the state continue to create new and exciting partnerships that are boosting both the economy and food access across the state.
In its first year, the grant program provided $489,838.20 to 23 SU/SDs during the 2021-22 school year to help increase the amount of local food purchased. Eligible schools received a grant equal to $0.15 per meal to assist schools with purchasing and sourcing locally produced foods and agricultural products.
“It’s really special to have a program that improves students’ access to fresh, nutritious food while also boosting the local economy” said Interim Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey. “Collaboration like this doesn’t always happen. These five SU/SDs are setting an important example.”
From maple syrup to beef to fresh vegetables, the program supported a variety of agricultural sectors and introduced students to foods that they may not have access to otherwise. The program provided fresh and healthy meals to students, helping to create a new market for many Vermont farmers, a news release on the program stated. “Providing healthy local food to our communities and students is important for many reasons” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “Vermont kids are getting a healthy local choice while supporting hard working Vermont farmers. We are grateful for our education partners that are supporting our local food system.”
The five SU/SDs with the highest local purchasing percentage who qualified for second year grant awards are: Windham Northeast (27%); Windsor Central (26%); Mount Abraham (18%); Central Vermont (16%); Burlington (15%). Together these five schools received $148,536 in grant funding and purchased $462,734 worth of local foods with Windham Northeast Supervisory Union at the highest local purchasing percentage of 27%.
Delegation news
— U.S. Sen. Peter Welch this week addressed the Senate Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics and Research during a hearing on opportunities to support specialty crop producers in the 2023 Farm Bill. Welch’s remarks centered on the important role specialty crop producers play in community health and environmental stewardship and highlighted the unique barriers organic specialty crop producers face. “I wonder why we use the words ‘specialty crops’ when we’re kind of talking about healthy food. And healthy food is really important. In the Farm Bill in 2018, we authorized $61.5 billion for commodity crops. And they’re important, but when you compare that to $2 million for horticultural crops, it would suggest that one element is getting pretty generous treatment and another element is being ignored,” said Welch. “The contradiction is that all of these healthy foods are so good for us.”
— During a Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing, Welch called for continued support for front-line election officials. He raised concerns about recent layoffs across Big Tech trust and safety teams dedicated to combating election disinformation, and urged the Senate to pass comprehensive voting rights protection legislation, including the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. “(Vermont) is experiencing the same challenges with disinformation as others across the country. Our Secretary of State has done everything within (their power) to combat the spread of false claims about elections. I am proud to report that an independent audit of the 2022 election found no major discrepancies despite record turnout,” he said. “Unfortunately, that has not stopped everyone from making false claims intended to destabilize and discredit our state and federal elections. I am hopeful that the EAC can play a leading role in stemming the spread of election disinformation and ensuring that every state is ready to face this growing challenge in 2024.”
— Welch and several colleagues introduced bipartisan, bicameral Credit Card Competition Act of 2023. The legislation would enhance competition and choice in the credit card network market which is currently dominated by the Visa-MasterCard duopoly. Building on debit card competition reforms enacted by Congress in 2010, the bill would direct the Federal Reserve to ensure that large credit card-issuing banks offer a choice of at least two networks over which an electronic credit transaction may be processed.
— U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, on Wednesday sent a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, urging the Biden administration to protect patients and act to substantially reduce the price of an Alzheimer’s treatment that is under review by the Food and Drug Administration. “Alzheimer’s is a horrible disease,” Sanders wrote. “We must do everything possible to find a cure for the millions of people who suffer from it. But we cannot allow pharmaceutical companies to bankrupt Medicare and our federal government in the process. If we are serious about reducing the national debt, we must substantially lower the price that Medicare pays for prescription drugs like Leqembi.” (Leqembi was developed by Eisai, a Japanese pharmaceutical company, and Biogen, an American company that in 2021 wanted to charge U.S. taxpayers $56,000 for a different Alzheimer’s treatment called Aduhelm. After public pressure from Sanders, Biogen backed down and lowered the price to $28,200. Biogen and Eisai have set the price of Leqembi at $26,500 even though the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, an independent nonprofit organization, estimated in March that this drug should be sold for as little as $8,900 per year based on its effectiveness.)
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.