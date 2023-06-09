Got concerns about internet service in Vermont? Somewhat ironically, the Vermont Community Broadband Board is holding two virtual listening sessions next week to hear input on the current state of internet service; problems Vermonters have accessing, affording, or using it; and what can be done to improve it.

But we’ll give the VCBB an A for effort.

