Earlier this week, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets released interim survey data showing the impact recent weather events have had on the state’s agriculture sector.

According to the results, the state’s farmers, agricultural businesses, and communities sustained millions of dollars in damage and face strong headwinds to recover. The survey will remain open for farmers to submit their information until Aug 28.

