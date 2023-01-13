Supporters making a push for declarations of inclusions in Vermont towns are perplexed this week by news out of Highgate, where the select board there, after approving the declaration in October, rescinded it this week.

The board members told the St. Albans Messenger they had received public feedback since the adoption. Select Board Vice Chair Vern Brosky III explained the move during the board’s Jan. 5 meeting: “When we signed it, we hadn’t quite done our homework yet, and after doing our homework, we’re not sure if we want to be associated with that group, because we used their exact verbiage in our declaration.”

