Fortunately for Vermont, there are still no known cases of novel coronavirus.
The Health Department reported Friday that 203 people are being monitored; eight people tested negative for the virus.
There could be rough days ahead, however.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday the state will ensure that anyone who meets the medical testing requirements for COVID-19 can do so at no cost. These actions will help ensure that the cost of testing for COVID-19 will not be a concern, if the test is determined to be medically necessary. Earlier this week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also announced that those receiving health insurance through Medicare are eligible for medically necessary COVID-19 testing at no cost.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a dozen people in the U.S. and infected more than 200.
The legislation provides federal public health agencies with money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments and helps state and local governments prepare and respond to the threat. The rapid spread of the virus has rocked financial markets, interrupted travel and threatens to affect everyday life in the United States.
It will provide about $5 million to Vermont.
Rep. Peter Welch voted Wednesday night in support of bipartisan legislation.
“The near unanimous vote in the House is a recognition of the magnitude of the challenge we face across the country in containing the spread of coronavirus,” said Welch. “This bipartisan bill is a critical step in our efforts to deliver urgently needed funding to help our front line providers and scientists prepare for this outbreak. I urge the president to sign this bill into law as soon as he receives it from the Senate later today so that we can immediately get this money out to our local communities.”
The bill passed the House on an overwhelmingly bipartisan 415-2 vote.
The Senate passed the $8.3 billion measure Thursday to help tackle the outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government’s response to the virus. Its rapid spread is threatening to upend everyday life in the U.S. and across the globe.
The $8.3 billion emergency funding package includes:
$2.2 billion in public health funding for prevention, preparedness and response; including $950 million for state and local health agencies.
$3 billion for research and development of potential vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics via the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and National Institutes of Health.
$1 billion for procurement of medical supplies, health care preparedness, and medical surge capacity.
$1.25 billion for overseas assistance to combat the spread of the virus.
$300 million to ensure that vaccines are affordable once developed.
$100 million for health services through Community Health Centers.
“The American people are looking for leadership and want assurance that their government is up to the task of protecting their health and safety,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy on Friday on The Dave Gram Show. He noted several times during his interview that the bill represents the bipartisan support Americans expect. “I am proud of the work we have done here.”
Precautions continue to be taken around the state. The next few weeks will be telling as to the virus’ spread.
With the news on March 2 that a New Hampshire resident, who had been directed to self-isolate based on the individual’s travel and symptoms, tested positive this week for COVID-19, Vermont Department of Health epidemiologists have been working closely with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to trace contacts to identify and monitor any Vermont resident who may have been in close contact with the individual.
As a precaution, Vermont health officials are asking any resident who was at the Engine Room in White River Junction on the evening of Feb. 28 to call the Health Department at 802-863-7240.
Also, the Catholic Church is the latest religious organization to take steps. Bishop Christopher Coyne released a notice to all parishes to temporarily suspend communion from the cup until further notice. “Additionally, until further notice, the Sign of Peace at Mass is not to include any physical contact. The practice of holding hands during the Lord’s Prayer should cease as well,” he noted.
Other churches have taken similar steps around the world during the past week.
Visit the CDC’s website: bit.ly/0307Coronavirus for additional information regarding the novel coronavirus and preventive measures.
School breakfastsMore low-income children in Vermont are starting their day with a healthy school breakfast.
According to the School Breakfast Scorecard, released earlier this week by the Food Research & Action Center, 17,796 low-income children in Vermont participated in the national School Breakfast Program on an average school day in 2018–19. Vermont ranks second in the nation, behind West Virginia, for the ratio of low income students receiving free or reduced-priced lunches who also take advantage of school breakfast programs.
“No student should learn what hunger feels like at school, and providing a nutritious school breakfast is one important way we prevent hunger and make sure all students have what they need to learn,” said Anore Horton, executive director at Hunger Free Vermont. “Being a student is really a young person’s job, and they should be able to focus completely on their job while they are at school without hunger getting in the way. School breakfast keeps children healthy, making the most of their education.”
“When breakfast is moved out of the cafeteria and served after the bell, participation increases and more children reap the benefits, including improvements in student’s attendance, behavior, test scores and nutrient intakes,” said Jill Hussels, RDN school nutrition specialist for New England Dairy. “It’s so exciting to see so many Vermont schools embrace models that incorporate breakfast as a part of the school day, making it more convenient and easy for students to start their day with a nutritious meal so they are ready to learn.”
Vermont’s ranking can be attributed to the hard work and commitment of schools throughout Vermont, in collaboration with statewide nonprofits and the Vermont Agency of Education, FRAC said in a prepared statement.
