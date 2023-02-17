This week, Gov. Phil Scott appointed Chris Winters, of Berlin, as commissioner of the Department for Children and Families.
Winters replaces interim commissioner Harry Chen, who has served since October.
Winters most recently served as deputy secretary of state, overseeing all aspects of the office responsible for elections, business registration, corporations, and the state records and archives. He served as deputy secretary under Jim Condos for the past eight years. He ran for secretary of state in the August 2022 primary.
According to a news release, Winters started his career with the Secretary of State’s Office 25 years ago as a staff attorney, then as director of the Office Professional Regulation, where he was focused on public protection through regulation of 50 professions and 80,000 licensed professionals.
“Chris is an experienced leader with a proven track record in state government,” Scott said. “I’m grateful for his willingness to build on that service in a new role, and I’m confident he will continue to develop his record as an effective manager.”
Additionally, deputy commissioner of the Child Development Division Miranda Gray will become deputy commissioner of the Economic Services Division. Janet McLaughlin will join the department as deputy commissioner of CDD.
Gray spent 15 years working in various roles within the DCF Economic Services Division, Reach Up Program, before coming to CDD as interim deputy commissioner in February 2021. She carries a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Saint Michael’s College, graduated from the Vermont Leadership Institute with the Snelling Center, and presented at several national conferences/webinars on the whole family approach and success through coordinated mental health and substance use service. Prior to working with the state, Gray worked at the Orange County Parent Child Center.
McLaughlin brings two decades of leadership in the nonprofit sector in Vermont and Washington, D.C., to her work. She joins CDD from the Vermont Association of Education of Young Children, the state’s professional association for early childhood educators, where she has been executive director since April 2021. In this role, she led the organization in supporting multiple programs funded by the CDD.
Inaugural bills
The congressional delegation this week introduced the Nulhegan River and Paul Stream Wild and Scenic River Study Act, taking an important step to protect the ecological, recreational and economic value of these Northern Vermont waterways.
It is the first legislation put forth by Sens. Peter Welch, D-Vt., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt. as a delegation.
It is also the first legislation Welch and Balint have introduced as members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, respectively.
“Healthy rivers are essential to our state’s ecology and play an important role in our tourism and recreation economy,” said Welch.
“Vermont’s rivers are some of our most precious natural resources, and we must do everything we can to protect them for future generations,” said Sanders.
“Vermonters know the value of preserving our lands and waterways. This bill is an important step toward protecting the Nulhegan River for generations to come,” said Balint.
A broad coalition of local municipalities, cultural and regional groups, and environmental conservation groups have supported the request for a wild and scenic river study of the Nulhegan River and Paul Stream in recent years.
Budget hearings
The Vermont House Committee on Appropriations and Senate Committee on Appropriations will jointly hold two public hearings at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, and at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in person at the State House in Room 11 or by Zoom.
Anyone interested in testifying should sign up in advance of the hearing through the following online form no later than noon on Feb. 20 for the Feb. 21 hearing; and no later than noon on Feb. 27 for the Feb. 28 Hearing.
Sign-up is at legislature.vermont.gov/links/public-hearing-2024-recommended-budget online.
Written testimony is encouraged and can be submitted electronically through e-mail to testimony@leg.state.vt.us or mailed to the House or Senate Committee on Appropriations, c/o Erin Viera/Andrea Smith, 133 State St., Montpelier, VT 05633.
Cases dismissed
This month, criminal charges against Montpelier resident Stephen Whitaker, who was arrested after exceeding the allotted two minutes for making public comments at a Montpelier City Council meeting in June 2022, have been dismissed by the Washington County State’s Attorney’s office.
In an amicus brief, filed earlier this year, the ACLU asserted Whitaker cannot be held criminally liable for this constitutionally protected First Amendment activity.
{p class=”x_ContentPasted0”}The case against Whitaker was dismissed on Feb. 3. Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly said Friday she reviewed footage from the City Council meeting, the body camera footage from police and reviewed the case file. Donnelly said she also reviewed the case law in situations where someone is facing a similar charge as Whitaker’s.
She said she determined that the state would not be able to meet its burden to prove each of the elements of the crime and dismissed the case.
On June 8, Whitaker, who regularly attends Montpelier City Council meetings to speak on matters of public concern, was addressing the council during the public comment period. He was informed that his two-minute speaking time had expired; he continued to speak and was asked to leave but he refused. After he had finished speaking and sat down, Montpelier police, including then-police chief Brian Peete, forcibly removed Whitaker and placed him under arrest for disturbing an assembly and unlawful trespass, among other charges.
Gun safe storage
This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont announced the launch of a three-part campaign to promote safe gun storage in Vermont.
The campaign consists of a public service announcement aimed at encouraging gun owners to safely store weapons, as well as distribution of free cable gun locks to facilitate safe gun storage, and promotion of the Vermont State Police’s partnership with federal firearms licensees around the state providing for temporary, off-site storage for firearms that cannot be maintained safely at home.
Visit the new website www.gunsafevt.org wherein the information can be found.
The gun-safe storage initiative is the result of collaboration among many partners, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the UVM Medical Center, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Vermont State Police, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, the Vermont Sheriffs’ Association, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife and Vermont’s Office of the Director of Violence Prevention.
Zuckerman on elections
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman testified this week in the House Government Operations Committee on the miscellaneous reforms to election laws draft that includes proposals to get rid of Vermont’s fusion voting system, reducing transparency, as well as voter choice.
Zuckerman, having first run for office in 1994, has 26 years and 13 campaigns of elections experience, according to a news release. “He has run both under a single party label as well as under a bridge-building fusion label six (times).”
In a prepared statement, he said, “It appears that many of the proposals in this draft are solutions in search of problems. Many of these solutions are likely to create larger negative consequences than what they are replacing. The current election law allowing Party fusion labels has allowed candidates to seek the consensus of primary voters from multiple parties. It reduces the likelihood of creating ‘spoiler’ situations in a general election. In all likelihood, with the passage of these reforms, there will be far more ‘spoiler’ elections or far less choice for general election voters. We should be working to expand choice, not limit voters’ choices to a binary system.”
Getting creative
The Vermont Creative Network, the Vermont Arts Council, Vermont Humanities and other creative sector supporters met with legislators at State House this week to “demonstrate the power of the arts and culture to transform individual lives, connect people more deeply to each other, energize the economy, and sustain the vibrant cultural landscape that makes Vermont a great place to live and visit,” according to a news release.
“Creatives in every corner of Vermont are addressing some of our state’s biggest challenges. Today was an opportunity for lawmakers to learn about just a few of these groundbreaking programs, and how the creative sector serves all Vermonters,” said Vermont Creative Network Manager Johanna de Graffenreid.
“It was inspiring to see the State House filled with creative spirit today. Poets, filmmakers, curators, musicians, designers and creative sector supporters from around the state turned out to demonstrate how arts, culture and creativity are a vital part of Vermont’s identity,” Vermont Arts Council Interim Executive Director Amy Cunningham said in a statement.
Don’t Quit
Fitness icon “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, has kicked off the year by selecting Vermont for its 2023 Don’t Quit campaign.
To help reverse growing trends in mental illness and childhood obesity, the NFGFC will gift a state-of-the-art fitness center to three elementary/middle schools.
Applications for schools interested in receiving a fitness center will be accepted until Sunday, March 26.
Visit natgovfit.org/apply-now, then click on your state button to download the short application.
The application is easy and the NFGFC wants to hear from as many schools as possible. They are asking schools to submit a short video expressing why they deserve a new fitness center and what they plan to do with it.
