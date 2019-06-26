A car hit and damaged the wall at the Stewart’s Shop on State Street in Rutland on Wednesday.
Officer Ambrosia Houle said police believed the driver intended to put the car in reverse but put it in forward instead. She said on Wednesday that police had not determined whether charges will be filed against the 34-year-old driver whom police did not identify by name. No one was hurt.
Within hours, a crew was on scene at the convenience store to repair the wall.
