A car overturned and crashed into the wall of Rutland Middle School early Thursday morning.
Details, such as the identity of the driver, have not been released as of late Thursday afternoon, but police said “speed and alcohol” were factors in the crash that damaged the wall next to the school’s Library Avenue entrance.
Rutland City School’s Assistant Superintendent Robert Bliss said Thursday that the damage was still being assessed.
“We’ve got a team out there cleaning it up,” he said. “There’s an exterior wall that’s made out of Sto — it’s kind of a Styrofoam walling you put up with aluminum studs. ... He dented the wall.”
Bliss said a building inspector checked the wall, which borders the cafeteria, in the morning and that the school would bring in a structural engineer to make sure. He said programming at the school was uninterrupted.
“We were in good shape,” he said. “There was a summer breakfast program there, and we were able to serve breakfast fine.”
Eric Carrara, of Carrara Services, who removed the car from the scene, said the crash was easily in his top 10 most memorable tow calls.
“Being in this type of business, you never know what you’re going to gather where,” he said. “It’s always something different. ... With the equipment we have, it wasn’t that hard. I was able to back right up to the stairs, lift it up, roll it over and load it on the flatbed.”
Carrara said, from the position of the car and skid marks outside the school, he believed the driver was lucky to be alive.
Bliss said they did not yet have cost estimates for the damage but that the school district’s insurance carrier had been notified.
“The operator of the vehicle — whoever that was, that person’s insurance may have something to offer as well,” he said.