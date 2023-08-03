Rutland Middle School crash

A tow truck from Carrara Services removes a car that crashed into Rutland Middle School on Library Avenue early Thursday morning.

 Photo provided

A car overturned and crashed into the wall of Rutland Middle School early Thursday morning.

Details, such as the identity of the driver, have not been released as of late Thursday afternoon, but police said “speed and alcohol” were factors in the crash that damaged the wall next to the school’s Library Avenue entrance.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

