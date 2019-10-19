LEICESTER — State Police at the New Haven barracks are investigating an incident where a person’s car was shot multiple times.
Police said that on Saturday at 9 a.m. they were sent to a home on Delorme Road where a person told them they’d heard several gunshots at around 4 a.m. The person didn’t investigate and went back to bed. At 9 a.m. they discovered their vehicle had been shot several times.
State Police were assisted by the Fish and Wildlife Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven barracks at 802-388-4919 and speak with Corporal Justin Busby.
