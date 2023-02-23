BARRE TOWN — Early voting is underway and election officials are scrambling to pinpoint a problem that could quickly turn into an 18-town headache for the fledgling school district that operates the Barre-based Central Vermont Career Center.
For reasons that haven’t yet been definitively determined, a batch of ballots failed a test run conducted by Barre Town’s board of civil authority on Wednesday, Town Clerk Tina Lunt confirmed Thursday.
Lunt, who is also clerk of the district, said the routine test was conducted in preparation for next month’s Town Meeting Day elections. She said Barre Town’s tabulator accepted and accurately read many of the 50 sample ballots the board prepared as part of the process, but there were problems with several others.
Lunt said a second Wednesday test conducted with ballots that were “hot off the presses” produced similar results, but no clarity as to the actual cause.
Initially diagnosed as a “printing error,” Lunt said that remains the most likely explanation. However, she suggested there are two other possibilities, including one that had L. Brown & Sons holding their presses on Thursday.
Lunt was scheduled to meet with a technician from LHS Associates today to determine whether the tabulator was somehow at fault.
Though a problem with the tabulator would be the simplest to solve, the theory was seemingly undercut by anecdotal reports LHS had encountered similar problems with the career center ballots using a tabulator of its own on Wednesday.
In an effort to help isolate the problem, Montpelier City Clerk John Odum ran a test of his own on Thursday, running 60 ballots through the city’s tabulator without experiencing any issues.
According to Odum, the ballots were marked in a variety of ways, including some that required the tabulator to reject them.
“It was a clean test,” he said, suggesting that hinted something might be off with Barre Town’s tabulator.
That would be good news for Lunt, Odum and clerks around the district because the other two alternatives — either an error in printing or coding the ballots — would essentially require the same cure. It’s one that would mean printing 26,000 new ballots, distributing them to clerks in all 18 towns as soon as possible, and addressing faulty ballots that have already been mailed out and, in some cases cast but not yet counted.
That’s a tall order in a school district that includes most of central Vermont.
The district encompasses six other school districts, including Cabot School District, the two-town Barre, Montpelier Roxbury and Twinfield districts, the five-town Washington Central district and the six-town Harwood district.
Ballots have been available in all of those communities for more than a week, though that is a bigger problem in some communities than others.
All have temporarily pressed pause on sending out absentee ballots until the glitch is resolved, but Lunt has already mailed some 700 ballots in response to voters’ requests, while the number was pushing 500 in Barre and closing in on 300 in Montpelier.
In East Montpelier, the number was fewer than 12 on Thursday. That’s because all of the town’s 2,300 active registered voters were automatically mailed ballots for the town and the Washington Central Unified Union School District last week, but only those who specifically requested the career center ballot received one.
If new ballots have to be printed, Lunt said the protocol for dealing with those that already have been mailed will be the same in all 18 towns, even if the task is far more daunting for some than others.
Working in pairs, preferably one from each party, board of civil authority members will be asked to transfer votes cast on the initial batch of ballots to new ones that can accurately be read by tabulators.
Lunt said she didn’t relish that prospect.
“It is going to be a huge, huge time-consuming project if this has to be done,” she said.
If there is a silver lining, it’s that there is nothing particularly tricky about the ballots themselves. There are only two articles — including one that, for the first time, gives voters across the new district the opportunity to weigh in on the career center’s $4.1 million budget. Historically, voters in only two of those towns — Barre and Barre Town — have approved the annual spending plan for the regional center.
That was still the case a year ago, even as voters in 18 towns collectively approved a plan to create a new district with its own autonomous board to run the career center.
It took two days to commingle and count those ballots, which were delivered one town at a time last March.
Lunt had set up a three-day schedule before the ballot glitch and is hoping to be able to stick to it.
Though ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. March 7, Lunt said counting won’t begin at the Barre Municipal Auditorium until two days later.
The plan was to begin feeding ballots into tabulators from Barre, Barre Town and Montpelier starting Thursday, March 9, continue that process on Friday, March 10, and conclude it on Monday, March 13.
Lunt said that is still the schedule, but the status of Barre Town’s tabulator is now in question, and it is conceivable the process could stretch into Tuesday, March 14.
