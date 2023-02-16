BARRE — A criminal case alleging a Vermont State Police trooper accessed a suspect's Facebook account without consent has vanished from the court system, and those involved aren't saying why.

On Jan. 25, State Police put out a news release stating Trooper Paul Pennoyer, 29, of Barre Town, had been cited on a misdemeanor count of unauthorized access. The release said fellow troopers had raised concerns in July about Pennoyer's conduct and a detective from outside the area was assigned to the case.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.