BARRE — A criminal case alleging a Vermont State Police trooper accessed a suspect's Facebook account without consent has vanished from the court system, and those involved aren't saying why.
On Jan. 25, State Police put out a news release stating Trooper Paul Pennoyer, 29, of Barre Town, had been cited on a misdemeanor count of unauthorized access. The release said fellow troopers had raised concerns in July about Pennoyer's conduct and a detective from outside the area was assigned to the case.
State Police said the investigation revealed Pennoyer had received consent from a suspect to search the suspect's cellphone as part of a criminal investigation. The release did not identify the suspect. Pennoyer obtained the suspect's login credentials for Facebook at that time, according to the release.
State Police said Pennoyer continued to log into the suspect's Facebook account without the suspect's consent, including an incident in July in which he is accused of accessing the account in an attempt to locate the suspect following a chase involving police from Barre City, Barre Town and Berlin.
Per standard protocol, Pennoyer was placed on paid “relief-from-duty” status on July 21, according to State Police.
The release stated State Police worked with Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver on the investigation, presumably because Pennoyer has cases as the investigating officer in Washington County and has a working relationship with that state's attorney's office. Washington County State's Attorney Michelle Donnelly confirmed Wednesday that her office has not been involved in the investigation.
Pennoyer was scheduled to be arraigned on the misdemeanor charge Thursday at the courthouse in Barre. His name, along with a docket number for the case, appeared on the court's calendar as of Tuesday, meaning the case had been filed by the state, and a judge had found probable cause to support the charge.
On Wednesday, the case was no longer on the court calendar. The case appears to have been removed from the court system. It appears the state may have dropped the charge, but that's unclear. Court staff confirmed the case had been removed from Thursday's arraignment list but couldn't provide any more information.
When asked Wednesday about the disappearance of the case, Shriver said in an email, “I have nothing further I can add.”
Adam Silverman, the State Police public information officer, referred questions Wednesday about the case's disappearance to the attorneys involved.
It's unclear what Pennoyer's current status is with State Police. Silverman did not provide that information by deadline Thursday. It appears Pennoyer's state-issued email address is still functional, and he was still listed in the directory for state employees, as of Thursday.
It's unclear if this incident, criminal charge or not, will have any impact on Pennoyer's credibility as a law enforcement officer. Cases where he is the investigating officer were still active and pending as of Thursday, according to court records.
Efforts to reach Pennoyer for comment Thursday were unsuccessful. State Police said Pennoyer's citation was given to his attorney, but it's unclear who is representing him.
Pennoyer became a trooper in 2018 and graduated from the Vermont Police Academy in 2019, according to last month's release from State Police.
