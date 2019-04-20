About 30 clients of the Open Door Mission got an early Easter dinner Friday, served by staff members from Casella Waste Systems.
Mandi LaPlante said half a dozen Casella employees got to the mission about 8 a.m. Friday to not only prepare the meal, but to decorate the room in honor of the Easter holiday. To feed those who get services at the Open Door Mission, Casella provided five hams, 20 pounds of vegetables, rolls, potatoes, candy and other food items.
On Thursday, Casella staff members visited the mission to make Easter cookies — sugar cookies decorated with brightly colored frosting to resemble Easter eggs.
Jeremy Burlett said funding for the dinner was a mix of donations from Casella and company employees like himself.
Before the guests arrived, Laurie Carrara said mission clients usually get their food cafeteria-style. On Friday, Casella staff were on hand to serve patrons at tables set up in the dining room.
Carrara said those who were preparing and serving the food didn’t want the event to be about Casella but about the people being served.
LaPlante added that all the food served at the mission is donated, prepared and served by volunteers.
“We just want people to know about the mission itself. A lot of people don’t know how the mission runs, the people that put it on, the store upstairs,” she said.
As they ate, however, visitors to the mission seemed happy to be served a holiday meal on the day that’s Good Friday and the first day of Passover.
Paul Farrell, who stays at the mission and volunteers as a chef, said it was the first attempt to serve a special Easter meal at the Open Door. He said Casella had worked with the mission in the past and supported a barbecue during the summer.
“This is nice for everyone because it’s not the same thing. It makes the people here feel special,” he said.
Charles Crooke said he appreciated the community feel of events such as the Easter dinner.
“I love it. I love how people from the community care as much as they do about people who don’t have as much as other people and are struggling,” he said.
Crooke, who will be eight months clean on April 20, said finding the Open Door Mission saved his life.
Sharon Russell, executive director of the mission, said she appreciated that the Casella staff members had not only prepared and served the food, but when the time came to eat, they sat down with the mission visitors.
Russell said they were acknowledging that anyone in the Rutland community could need the services of housing and meals provided by the mission if the person suffered reversals or mental health issues.
“When people come in from the outside to do their part, it makes these folks (the visitors to the mission) feel normal because there are people on the street who don’t treat them right,” she said.
Burlett said that while he and his colleagues were working on a meal, they were also having fun working together and helping others.
“I like the fact that we’re actually going to pamper them a little bit, bring their food to them. Often these are people who don’t get this kind of service,” he said.
About eight Casella employees, all of whom work in credit and collections, were part of the volunteer team on Friday.
Russell told the group that another Easter dinner would be served by volunteers from the Kiwanis Club at 6 p.m. Easter Day, Sunday, April 21.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.