Casella Waste is buying a portion of the College of St. Joseph campus to build a training center and employee housing.
Heritage Family Credit Union ended weeks of speculation on Thursday, announcing it had signed a purchase and sale agreement with the company for the eastern portion of the campus. The selling price remains undisclosed.
“I always wanted someone to purchase the property who could make it a great part of the community again,” Heritage CEO Matthew Levandowski said. “John (Casella) and his team have those resources.”
Casella said the property meets a number of needs for the growing company, which operates in 40 states and employs 3,300 people nationwide.
“Here in the Rutland office, I think we have somewhere around 250 to 300 employees,” he said. “The opportunity from an onboarding standpoint, our ability to train the people we have, is really exciting for us. ... We’re out of space where we are now. The campus will be a nice add for us for the next 20 years.”
Casella said they expect to close the sale in the next week or so, and will begin work on the campus as soon as possible, though he said details of their plans are being figured out.
The theater is likely to be the center of the training facility, he said, and the company plans to build short-term housing for employees visiting for training, as well as for new hires coming to the region.
For that, Casella said he anticipated tearing down the dorms and starting over.
“It doesn’t look like they’re going to be salvageable,” he said. “The pads and some of the infrastructure might be able to be used.”
Like other employers in the region, Casella said the company has vacancies it has had trouble filling because prospective new hires cannot find places to live.
“A townhouse for a family to move into for a period of time is a great resource from a recruiting standpoint that we don’t have right now,” he said.
Other parts of the property might become new offices for departments located at their Green Hills Lane facility.
“We could move (human resources) over there, as an example,” he said. “HR goes with training.”
What the company won’t do, he said, is close Green Hills Lane in favor of the campus.
“It’s clear we will need both the properties to continue growth,” he said. “The biggest thing is it gives us the opportunity to continue to grow here in the city.”
Casella said the company did not want to locate outside of Rutland, but that the possibility had been discussed as they looked for room to expand.
Mayor David Allaire said he was happy to know the city would keep Casella, and said he is excited about the project overall.
“This is tremendous news for the city,” Allaire said. “To have someone of John’s stature and that company, a local company, investing in the property is good news for the city. I think this could be transformative. To have a company that has such name recognition now nationwide — and I think internationally — to continue to have Rutland as its home base and bring in employees from around the country opens up all kinds of possibilities to show the attributes of the City of Rutland.”
Many in the community had been hoping to see housing developed on the campus as a salve for the city’s housing crisis.
Alderman Michael Talbott, chairman of the Community and Economic Development Committee, said that what he understood of Casella’s plans would certainly be a benefit but that the city needs more.
“They are one of the biggest employers in the region and one of their biggest challenges is housing workers,” he said. “They’re addressing it themselves and that’s great, but it doesn’t address it for all the other companies in the region or the people who need housing.”
Talbott said part of the solution is likely to lie in the rental rehab program, which is still under development but, if successful, might draw investment from Casella and companies like it.
The Housing Trust of Rutland County and partner organizations were about halfway through a city-funded redevelopment study of the campus when they learned of the impending sale. City officials reached an apparent consensus this week to pause the study as they waited for the buyer to be announced, with some suggestions that the study might prove useful to the buyer.
Casella said on Thursday he had not discussed the study with Housing Trust Executive Director Mary Cohen.
Cohen, who could not be reached for comment Thursday, also has argued for continuing the study with a focus on the western portion of the campus, which she said is likely more suitable for housing development.
“The western campus we’re still going to hold onto,” Levandowski said. “We’ve had a couple of inquiries ... but nothing imminent is happening.”
CSJ closed in 2019 after losing its accreditation. Heritage, the college’s mortgage holder, took possession of the campus the following February after an unsuccessful effort by the trustees to turn it into an “innovation center.”
In 2020, Heartland Communities of America signed a purchase-and-sale agreement for the campus and announced a $50 million plan to convert it into a 175-unit senior living facility. However, Heartland missed its deadline to purchase the property in late 2021.
“After the Heartland deal fell apart, I didn’t want to just cast a net and have anyone come make offers,” Levandowski said. “We were a little more choosey and John is a perfect fit. Casella has great standing in the community.”
Heartland’s plans at one point included converting the school’s library into a new home for the Rutland Free Library.
Casella said the Rutland Free Library had not figured into the company’s discussions so far but that it was “early.”
Library Director Randal Smathers said he imagined his board would reach out to Casella to see if there was any room for them in the company’s plans.
“We’ll see what the future might bring after that,” Smathers said. “We’re very respectful of the fact that they’ve bought the property. We’ll wait and see if they’re interested in partnering.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.