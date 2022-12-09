KILLINGTON — Casella Waste Systems has bought a new all-electric refuse vehicle in order to see whether the future is here or, rather, a few more miles down the road.
About 100 people, Gov. Phil Scott among them, were at the Killington Grand Resort Hotel on Thursday for the new truck’s unveiling.
Scott, a Republican who handily won reelection a month ago, talked up his administration’s support for electric vehicles.
“In several of my State of the State addresses I talked about when you see Harleys, Mustangs, F-150s, and now buses and heavy-duty trucks going electric, you know the future is here, it’s right before our eyes,” he said. “In Vermont, we’re actually a little ahead of the curve in building out our EV infrastructure, and it’s amazing how quickly things have changed.”
Jeff Weld, director of communications at Casella, stated in an email that the new truck was purchased with help from a grant from the VW Mitigation Trust.
The trust was created by Vermont to disperse funds it received from a federal lawsuit settled against Volkswagen by the U.S. Department of Justice several years ago, one that accused the company of violating the Clean Air Act.
Weld stated that Casella got a little more than $100,000 from the grant. The new vehicle, plus the associated charging infrastructure cost about $600,000. It's expected to last for at least as long as a traditional diesel-fueled refuse truck, which is about 10 to 15 years. The electric refuse hauler weighs about 5,000 more pounds than its diesel counterpart but performs all of the same functions.
Weld said it will be based in Casella's West Rutland facility and will serve the Rutland region.
This is a pilot program to see whether using electric refuse trucks is feasible.
Ned Coletta, president and chief financial officer at Casella, said this could not have been done without the help of the Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation, which oversees the VW Mitigation Trust.
“As with all new technology, the first generation typically needs a little bit of help, but we’ve seen this many times in our business as we look at recycling and organics management,” said Coletta.
For something to work, it needs to be economically and environmentally sustainable, said Coletta.
“If we can invest and generate profits and returns from sustainability, it’s something we want to do more of as a business and an industry,” he said.
It is estimated that this new truck will save the company from having to buy 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel per year. Coletta said if the company manages to do this with all of its fleet of 1,000-plus vehicles, the savings in terms of financial cost and burden on the environment will be significant.
He claimed that the electricity used to charge the truck is from Green Mountain Power, which the electric utility says the means to produce it won’t add carbon to the atmosphere. Using this vehicle over a diesel fueled one will result in an estimated 78 metric tons of carbon — the equivalent of 16 passenger cars — not going into the environment.
In his speech, Scott talked about the perceived environmental benefits from electric vehicles but also highlighted the anticipated economic benefits.
“Maintenance will be a lot less expensive in the long run, when you think about all the moving parts of an internal combustion engine; you don’t have to pay over $4 for gas, or in this case $6 a gallon for diesel,” he said.
He said Vermont has to lead by example when it comes to electric vehicles, noting that he himself travels around the state in an electric pickup. He said he believes he’s the only governor in the United States who does this.
Scott said he wants to see the private sector move toward electric vehicles and equipment and hopes projects like this one will lead to more.
“This pilot program is an important step that will help us understand the viability of the technology and how we could potentially scale it as well,” said John Casella, chairman and chief executive officer of Casella Waste Systems. “It’s a great step that we are really excited about, because of the impact from a climate perspective, the impact on our global and natural resources, and also the importance to our green mountains.”
The vehicle is a Mack LR Electric, built by Mack Trucks.
Tyler Ohlmansiek, director of e-mobility sales at Mack Trucks, said refuse vehicles make the most sense to electrify right now.
“We specifically decided to develop an electric refuse vehicle as our first full electric truck, since this trucking application makes the most sense for electrification,” he said. “It’s a closed-loop application, given the vehicle returns to its home base each day.”
The fact that it’s far quieter than a diesel fueled truck also makes it good for picking up trash and recycling during the early morning hours through residential neighborhoods, he said.
The event was held at Killington owing to the connection between Casella Waste Systems and Killington Ski Resort. Casella said the resort is among the business’ first major clients and that their relationship helped them get established. The two companies have been of similar mindsets when it comes to the environment.
“Killington and Casella have worked together over the years to reduce our overall waste at the resort, increase our recycling, and now hauling all of our compost. Almost 200 tons a year,” said Amy Laramie, director of brand marketing and events at Killington Ski Resort.
She said the resort has incorporated renewable energy sources into its operations, mainly “cow power” and solar arrays. It has also installed about 50 electric vehicle charging stations for workers and guests to use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.