Casella Waste Systems has acquired three new businesses in Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine this month.
“We're always looking at opportunities to grow our business,” said Casella Vice President Joe Fusco. “Plans have been in the works. ... (This is) a combination of long-standing relationships and talking over time.”
Casella bought Bin Dump 'n Trash, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, D&E Rubbish Removal Inc., of Waterford, Maine, and TAM Inc., of Shaftsbury, the profits from which are expected to bring an annual $11.5 million to the Vermont-based company.
Trevor Mance, owner of TAM Inc., said he'll be stepping down as owner and instead manage his former company for Casella, continuing his service along with almost 70 employees, all of whom have been absorbed by their new parent company and retained their jobs.
Mance said the recycling market ran him out of the waste management industry, and the closing of many landfills in the Northeast has resulted in a hyper-inflation of recycling rates. As TAM didn't have its own disposal, the company was forced to pay big increases every year, he said.
As a father with two young children, Mance said overseeing the operations of Tam Inc., Tam Organics and Tam Recycling was taking much of his family time, and wanted to spend more time at home with family.
“My hope is that as an employee, I'll be more physically and mentally available for them than I was when I had the weight of managing and growing three companies on my shoulders,” Mance wrote in an email Thursday.
Mance said he started his company when he was 17, and has over 8,000 residential accounts, 1,300 commercial dumpsters and 400 roll-off dumpsters in TAM Inc.
The composting arm of his company, Tam Organics, was founded in 2013 and processes over 1,000 tons of food every year, and two years later, TAM Recycling took shape, growing to process 9,000 tons of materials annually.
Dean Waterhouse started D&E Rubbish Removal 32 years ago, and his wife Denise said the two are looking forward to retirement. Officials at Bin Dump 'n Trash were unavailable for comment Thursday.
Fusco said the Rutland-born Casella Waste systems, founded in 1975, currently operates in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania in addition to Vermont, and has several hundred thousand customers across 40 states.
The new acquisitions will not undergo any major upheavals as a result of the sales, and will continue to serve the customers they currently do, Fusco said.
“Our first priority is to continue the level of service they're used to,” Fusco said. “There are no other (mergers or acquisitions) on the horizon. ... Right now, it's business as usual.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.