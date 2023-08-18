Casella Waste Systems has raised nearly $100,000 for flood victims, and with the help of United Way plans to release funds in some of the hardest impacted areas, including Rutland.
Ashley Bride, executive director of United Way of Rutland County, said the Casella Relief Fund has about $90,000 in it, but the company expects to see it top $100,000, just as it plans to ramp up the awarding of grants to individuals affected by floodwaters.
According to Bride, Casella Waste Systems put an initial $25,000 into the fund, then offered to match up to $25,000 whatever its employees raised. Bride said that was about $36,000.
The fund also received a $5,000 boost from United Way of Northwest Vermont, she said, which raised approximately $95,000 by working with its own partners and disbursed those among the other United Ways in the state.
People can donate to the fund through the United Way of Rutland County by visiting uwrutlandcounty.org.
Anyone in Vermont who was impacted by the floods is welcome to apply, said Bride, but the focus is on individuals in hardest-hit areas.
As for what the funds could be used for, Bride said that it’s a range. About $20,000 in grants already have been awarded — some of it was used to cover insurance deductibles, to clean flooded basements, and to replace equipment.
The Casella Relief Fund can be used to help people who’ve been denied aid from other sources but who need it anyway, she said. Many people who lost vehicles to the floods are finding their insurance deductibles are quite high and not something they’d budgeted for.
United Way of Rutland County has worked with Casella Waste Systems on charitable programs before, Bride said, so setting this up was a simple matter.
“This is what United Way is positioned to do in our community, and what it should be doing,” she said.
Being a philanthropic organization, United Way is geared toward making it easy to both donate funds and apply for help, she said.
Jeff Weld, director of communications for Casella Waste Systems, said the company likes to help out during times like these.
“This specific fund is sort of a new idea,” he said. “We knew that we had people in need, we knew we had other vendors and customers who wanted to direct funds to different communities and other people. We were able to work with the United Way to get this established and get it moving forward. It’s worked pretty well.”
While Casella is a Vermont-based company, it has operations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania. Some areas of those states also were impacted by flooding.
“Our people stepped up and were helping in relief efforts right from the beginning, while at the same time experiencing loss of their own in many circumstances,” stated John W. Casella, chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems. “We recognized early on that in order to be of service to our customers and communities, we also needed to be of service to each other and help to provide some relief to our own employees.”