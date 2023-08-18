Casella Waste Systems has raised nearly $100,000 for flood victims, and with the help of United Way plans to release funds in some of the hardest impacted areas, including Rutland.

Ashley Bride, executive director of United Way of Rutland County, said the Casella Relief Fund has about $90,000 in it, but the company expects to see it top $100,000, just as it plans to ramp up the awarding of grants to individuals affected by floodwaters.

