CASTLETON — This Town Meeting Day, March 3, Castleton voters will be looking at a proposed budget of $3,481,269, an increase of 2.8%, or $94,132.
“I think a lot of cost containment and fiscal responsibility has been shown here,” said Town Manager Mike Jones.
He said a 14% increase in health care costs is a key driver.
Another is wages due to the ratification of two collective bargaining agreements with union employees as well as wage increases for nonunion employees.
Jones said the new union contracts not only “helped a lot for morale,” but also will provide stability in the budget process moving forward.
A new item on the budget is $5,996 for the creation of a Community Development and Economic Revitalization committee tasked with attracting new businesses and residents.
Another item up for consideration is the allocation of $100,000 from the sale of the old fire station to apply toward a 20% match for a grant to build a new salt and sand shed.
Two town Select Board races are contested this year. Joe Bruno is challenging incumbent Richard “Dick” Combs for a three-year seat. Challenger Rob Steele is up against incumbents Joe Mark and Jim Leamy for two one-year seats.
There are no candidates on the ballot for town agent and grand juror.
Castleton is a part of the Slate Valley Unified Union School District.
A meeting is scheduled for March 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jeffords Center Auditorium at Castleton University. Voting by Australian ballot will be held on March 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Castleton Public Safety Building.
— Jim Sabataso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.