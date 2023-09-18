CASTLETON — Alumni, students and parents were decked out in both Castleton University and Vermont State University gear at the school’s first Homecoming celebration post-unification this past weekend.
Robert Guerin, the parent liaison for the Castleton football team, said during tailgating on Saturday that it was the largest gathering he’s seen in his four years attending Homecoming.
“The parking lot four years ago was maybe three or four aisles, now it’s all over,” Guerin said. “(Castleton) just keeps getting better. The alumni are getting better. A lot of people are coming back to watch the games. We got a great following for away games. Last week in Fitchburg, we had more people than they did.”
Similarly, 2020 graduate Cydney Jeffery said she has felt VTSU has been successful in keeping alumni informed and maintaining much of what makes Castleton the way it is.
“I feel like the Castleton spirit is alive and well (this Homecoming). There’s some new merch when you go into the freebies section, but otherwise, it feels like the same group with the same energy,” Jeffery said. “(The transition) hasn’t really affected me negatively.”
Interim President Mike Smith joined in the festivities on Saturday morning as well, sharing that he appreciated the support and enthusiasm from alumni.
Set to retire the role of interim president sometime before Nov. 1, Smith said that the last few months have required a lot of hard work from many VTSU community members.
On Thursday, VTSU announced that the system had met targeted enrollment projections for the 2023-24 school year, which administration had budgeted for a roughly 15% dip in new student enrollment and about a 6% dip in overall enrollment.
Budgeted to account for the state’s changing demographics, the residual impacts of the pandemic, the backlash to the since-rescinded library digitization announcement and the impact of a still settling rebrand, the dips are only temporary, according to Smith.
“I think we’ll come back from (the dips) next year,” Smith said. “We had some distractions, which I’m hoping we don’t have in the future. Although we are going to have to make some hard decisions in the future. Nonetheless, I’ve tried to be as inclusive and as transparent as possible.”
According to a Thursday press release, this year’s incoming class includes 52% first-generation college students, 70% Vermonters and 19% students who identify as Black, Indigenous or people of color.
Smith also discussed on Saturday the upcoming release of a proposed program array for the university as part of consolidation efforts.
Since August, Smith said a group of faculty, staff and administrators have been working to determine what data would be necessary to make decisions about program offerings.
“We’ll use the fiscal analysis, enrollment data (and) student to faculty ratios. We’ll look at critical majors that are (essential) to the university and to the state,” Smith said. “Also, we need to look at ourselves in terms of whether we optimized as an administration. And I plan on doing that before I leave as well.”
As for the progression of the school year thus far, VTSU Castleton senior Iris Olmstead shared in a Saturday morning interview that classes and campus life seemed fairly identical to past years. She did express, however, that there still seems to be a bit of tension between the campuses.
“I think within the next 10 years things will probably get better as (administration) smooths out a lot more of the bumps. But I think there’s still a big divide between the campuses as seeing themselves as that specific campus versus a whole community,” Olmstead said.
Smith acknowledged that no matter the number of years the campuses have been unified, they will always have distinct histories and backgrounds. A connection, he said, will simply take some more time to establish.
Before he finishes his interim role, Smith said he is determined to address four key issues that will contribute to the long-term sustainability of VTSU.
According to Smith, those issues include the optimization of administration and VTSU’s program array, the establishment of a solid plan to enroll 100 new nurses in the fall of 2024, the formation of a strategic plan for admissions and finding more ways to integrate the Vermont workforce into VTSU programs.
Smith added that even after his return to retirement, he plans to keep an eye on VTSU’s progression in the coming years.
“This university means so much to me, because it means so much to the state of Vermont. And that’s the reason I came out of retirement,” Smith said. “If something goes off track, I certainly will say something about it. … But I think the board is looking for continuity in terms of policy and the direction that we’re headed (with the next president).”
Disclosure: Sophia Buckley-Clement is a 2022 graduate of Castleton University.
sophia.buckley-clement
@rutlandherald.com