Castleton — Castleton University community members have voiced opposition in recent days to plans to digitize Vermont State University’s libraries as part of ongoing transformation work.
A system-wide email sent by VTSU President Parwinder Grewal late in the afternoon on Feb. 7 announced the decision along with changes coming to athletics programs across the campuses. These included Johnson’s planned move from the NCAA to the USCAA and VTC’s Randolph campus moving to a club sports model.
Following the email announcement, two meetings held by VTSU administration with students, faculty and staff on Friday sparked student protesters to act.
“We’re heartbroken. And towards the board, I’m absolutely furious and enraged. I don’t feel listened to,” said MacKenzie Sturgill, a freshman library work-study student. “This (protesting), this is the Castleton Way.”
Students continued their efforts to fight the digitization of library materials Monday morning with a campus-wide walkout, library sit-in and “malicious compliance book checkout.”
Beginning at 9:15 a.m., more than 100 community members flooded the library to show their support, many checking out armfuls of books. The effort intended to combat a statement made by VSCS Library Director Jim Allen in Friday’s meetings asserting that a 70% decrease in circulation of physical materials influenced the decision.
“We had a great turnout. The energy was really good. We had students, we had faculty, we had community members (and) we had alumni here,” said Allison Fiske, a sophomore and protest organizer. “We’re gonna keep pushing back on this. We want answers. We want explanations. And we want a seat at the table.”
Changes to come
According to the announcement, the shift to a digital library format will launch July 1 alongside the new university and is intended to provide VTSU community members with immediate and “universal access to information, resources, and services with unlimited access to texts, scholarly articles, databases, and more.”
The decisions impacting athletics programs will not go into effect until July 1, 2024. Grewal explained in Friday’s student meeting that with only 60 athletes on Randolph campus, a club sports model better suits the students and their safety. He added that Johnson is currently on probation in the NCAA for not having enough teams and that the USCAA will allow the programs more flexibility.
As part of the digitization, Allen will work with librarians to determine what physical resources and texts remain in the libraries and what will be converted to digital formats.
While there will still be some books in the library, many are expected to be removed from the space.
Library services and physical library spaces will also remain, however, spaces will be transformed to “best support (students) on their educational journey,” according to the announcement.
“We have to think about (the) diversity of students that join our campuses and our programs. We have students who live on campus. We have students who commute. We have students that are strictly online,” Grewal said during Friday’s student meeting. “In order to build equity, we need to have a digital library that everyone can access.”
Libraries will retain their reference and instruction librarians along with a few other staff; however, some positions will be cut because of the change.
Charlotte Gerstein, CU’s reference and instruction librarian since 2007, said her staff first found out about the digitization and layoffs in a meeting with Allen, roughly an hour before campuses received the announcement email. She mentioned that up to that point, library staff had been assured there would be no positions cut.
“(Library staff) have been working on collection development policies and circulation policies for months and, all of a sudden, that work is worth nothing.” Gerstein said. “I think administration miscalculated what libraries mean to people.”
Community concerns
The email announcement drew particular ire from CU community members for being sent late in the afternoon and, for many, without warning. Grewal has since released a statement apologizing for how the news was shared.
Community members have also expressed distaste for the methods in which administration informed their decision to digitize, which was stated in the announcement to have been based on student responses and data on library and material usage.
Responses were collected from a VTSU Student Advisory Council meeting and from a system-wide library survey sent to students after Thanksgiving break. The survey, which was open to students until early in the spring semester, collected roughly 500 responses — which many CU community members expressed did not accurately represent the opinions of students.
“The student data (collected) was less than 10% of the students,” said alum and part-time literature professor Blithe Milks to the board during the faculty meeting. “It got emailed out to the students before finals when the students are not thinking about, ‘Oh yeah, the library. The library is always going to be there. We don’t have to worry about the library.’”
Grewal, however, made it clear in the meeting that students were given numerous notices to respond.
“When we send surveys to students, please engage and answer. If more than 500 students would have responded, maybe we would have made a different decision,” Grewal said in the student meeting. “It is wonderful that you are engaging (now), and we are listening.”
Students, faculty and staff also expressed concern over what will happen to materials that can’t be digitized, how students who need access to print materials will get them — with specific consideration to students with disabilities — and how the issue of access to internet will impact the success of the modality.
Grewal assured students that they will have access to any print materials they need and that materials that can’t be digitized will be kept, as will any special collections.
Kelley Beckwith, vice president of student success, added during the student meeting that VTSU will continue to provide accommodations for students with disabilities and that a digital environment will allow more options for these students.
Despite the reassurances, angry and teary-eyed students expressed in the meetings that they felt unheard, with many stressing they were considering transferring. One student, junior Brittany Moore, told the board that she’s “never hated this school more.”
“It’s completely frustrating, enraging and, honestly, quite discouraging. I’m upset at myself that I’m paying to be treated in the ways that I’ve been treated here,” freshman Montgomery Crane said.
Moving forward
Following the meeting, Grewal stated that he and his team will need to process the information relayed by the CU community.
“While we are disappointed in such strong negative sentiment, we respect members of the Castleton community expressing their views, and we welcome the opportunity to answer questions, address concerns, and gather feedback from the community,” Grewal wrote in an email following Monday’s protests. “This decision was not made lightly. Our mandate from the State of Vermont is the transformation to a thriving and sustainable institution. That comes with hard and difficult decisions.”
VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny said that, with the misinformation circling this decision, she hopes people see what is accurate, adding that the digitization decision made by Grewal and his team is fully supported by herself and fellow administrators.
“I totally understand the emotion that people have around this I also understand that this is just a reminder of the changes that are coming,” Zdatny said. “This is really the beginning of the process. It’s not the end. There will be opportunities to really think through how best to make this work as we move forward.”
(1) comment
Digitizing the library is not a bad idea. Eliminating a physical library is antithetical to education. We have been told, and rightly so, that a hard copy should be kept.
WORDS ON PAPER ARE SACRED.
