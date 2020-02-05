CASTLETON — Castleton University and Counseling Service of Addison County, or CSAC, have partnered to make college more accessible and affordable for CSAC employees through a new grant.
The grant will offer reduced tuition for CSAC employees to enroll in any of Castleton's graduate or undergraduate courses or programs. Castleton students will also be able to apply for internships at CSAC.
Located in Middlebury, CSAC is a community mental health center with services including substance-abuse treatment, psychiatry, psychology, mental health counseling, social work, family therapy and child therapy.
"CSAC's strength is our employees, and this partnership ensures we are focused on creating robust opportunities for learning and growth," said CSAC Executive Director Rachel Lee Cummings.
Maurice Ouimet, dean of enrollment at Castleton, said he believes the grant will "help contribute to a well-trained CSAC staff and benefit the university's students by bringing the skills and experience of more CSAC employees into the classroom."
"Creating opportunities for more affordable and accessible education benefits for our region by contributing to a well-trained workforce," he said.
