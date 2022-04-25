CASTLETON — It’s a golden year for Castleton Elementary School.
The pre-K-5 school building is celebrating 50 years teaching children in the Castleton community.
Technically, 2021 marked the school’s 50th year, but festivities were delayed due to the pandemic, according to Principal Kim Prehoda.
Since January, the school has been observing the milestone with a number of events and activities, like family lunches, food drives and several weeks of CES-themed trivia about the history of the school.
This month, every classroom is participating in a coin drop with the goal of collecting 50 coins each to donate to a charity.
Each classroom is also walking 50 laps — one lap for each year — around the building, with a goal of completing the laps by the end of the month.
Festivities will culminate on May 25 at 6 p.m. with a community celebration, featuring a photo exhibit, a visit from retired faculty members and cake and ice cream. (A rain date is scheduled for May 26.)
Affectionately called the “school on the hill,” Castleton Elementary sits on about 40 acres of land just off Route 30 on the way toward Lake Bomoseen. The grounds of the campus play host to a wide variety of flora and fauna, including apple trees, sugar maples and numerous other hardwood and cone-bearing trees. It’s not uncommon for students to catch glimpses of bears, deer, geese and other wild creatures from their classroom windows.
The property also features a variety of recreational amenities, including a playground, ballfield, pavilion, basketball courts, walking track, greenhouse, community garden, pond, nature trails and even a hill for sledding.
“Outside, it’s just one of a kind,” said former Castleton Elementary teacher Pat Canty.
Canty was a member of the building’s inaugural staff in 1972, and taught fifth grade at the school until 2001. He continues to work there as a substitute.
Over the years, the school has grown to welcome more students, said Canty, who has taken on the task of compiling the school’s history for the anniversary.
In 1972, the school district moved students with special needs into a new wing of the building, providing them with a more mainstream educational experience.
In 1989, it expanded yet again to welcome Hubbardton students when that town’s school district merged with Castleton.
Earlier this year, the school took on Castleton Village School students when a broken pipe closed the middle school for seven weeks.
Canty noted the uniqueness of the building’s open-concept layout which features sliding walls between classrooms.
“You don’t see many (schools) with the amount of land and the space inside,” he said. “It’s just a very special place … It’s just a great community, too.”
In recent years as many Vermont schools and school districts have closed and consolidated due to declining enrollment, Castleton continues to thrive — and even grow.
Next fall, the sixth grade will permanently return to the building when Castleton Village School closes as part of the Slate Valley Unified Union School District’s plan to create a union middle school for seventh and eighth graders at the Fair Haven Union High School campus.
“There’s so much consolidation going on and … we’re actually increasing,” said Prehoda. “It’s great to educate kids in a preschool to grade-six model. That’s a good model for kids. So I’m excited to have them back.”
