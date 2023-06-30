CASTLETON — Most members of the town's economic development committee have either resigned or not asked to be reappointed.
According to the town’s website, the Community Development and Economic Revitalization Advisory Committee now only boasts two members: Ted Molnar, and Selectman Richard Combs.
At the June 12 select board meeting, CDERAC’s former chair, Mary McIntyre, said the group will be sending a letter to the board recommending that it hire a full-time economic development director.
“This position could potentially be combined with other responsibilities to create a full time position,” she said. “It is our opinion that volunteer committees do not have time and resources to adequately address issues related to economic development.”
Asked by the board whether she’d be continuing with CDERAC after her term expires, McIntyre said she wouldn’t.
CDERAC’s suggestion would entail a full-time staff member working alongside the CDERAC group, local businesses, governments and chambers of commerce to develop the town’s economy and community.
“Additionally, a town economic development director could reach out to our existing businesses and be available to answer questions from existing or potentially new businesses during traditional work hours, an advantage over current CDERAC members who are predominantly employed full-time,” she said. “Furthermore, the town economic director would be more readily available to work with the town manager. It is our vision that the economic director would work closely with appointed CDERAC members very similarly to the manner our parks and recreation director works with our appointed recreation commission members.”
The group noted that creating a new position, however it is done, should happen during the town’s normal budgeting cycle.
At Monday’s regular board meeting, it was decided that Town Manager Mike Jones would research the matter and make a proposal when the town begins to draft its budget in the fall.
Asked what he thinks such a position might cost the town, Jones estimated $70,000 per year, depending on benefits. It could be combined with other positions, he said, but which ones would require more thought. He said the town has had difficulty in hiring for part-time positions.
He pointed out that several towns in the area, notably Poultney and Brandon, have economic development directors who’ve also taken on other duties. Their success was several years in the making, however.
“Some thought should go into this,” he said. “We should talk to other towns and see what worked before we really start diving into how to do it.”
Selectwoman Mary Lee Harris said some of the town’s jobs require distinct skill sets and that finding one person who’s able to fill both roles could be challenging.
“If we’re going to spend the money, we want someone that’s capable and able to do the job,” she said.
The board decided to hold off on appointing new CDERAC members until it has a clearer idea of what the group will be doing and with whom. Jones said he can’t speak for anyone on the committee, but believes its members might have become frustrated over a lack of direction.
McIntyre declined to comment when reached on Thursday.