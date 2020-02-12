CASTLETON — After extensive review, Castleton University is now home to the 485th chapter of Pi Gamma Mu, the International Honor Society in Social Sciences.
Pi Gamma Mu encourages and promotes excellence in the social sciences, as well as upholds and nurtures scholarship, leadership and service.
Students looking to join Pi Gamma Mu must have completed at least 45 undergraduate credits with a "B" average or better. At least 20 of those credits must be in the social sciences with a "B" average or better.
At Castleton, social science courses include those in anthropology, criminal justice, economics, environmental studies, geography, global studies, history, political science, psychology, sociology, social work and women's and gender studies.
The honor society offers a lecture program, the International Social Science Review journal, graduate study scholarships and opportunities for students to present papers at meetings and conventions.
