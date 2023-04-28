CASTLETON — House Rep. Jarrod Sammis appears to have left the Republican Party and joined the Libertarian Party.
CASTLETON — House Rep. Jarrod Sammis appears to have left the Republican Party and joined the Libertarian Party.
His biographical page on the Legislature's website, bit.ly/0428Sammis, now lists his party affiliation as “Libertarian.”
In an email on Thursday, Sammis referred questions about the matter to his "press secretary," Patrick Ford.
As of press time, Ford, who’s listed on the Libertarian National Committee as the regional representative for Region 8, had not responded to an email from the Herald.
Region 8 appears to include New England and New York.
Sammis ran as a Republican when he was elected in November, beating Mary Droege, who ran as a Democrat, 835-793.
House Minority Leader Pattie McCoy, R-Poultney, said in a voicemail Thursday that Sammis had not let the Republican Party know that he’d be doing this ahead of time.
It’s not clear when exactly Sammis changed party affiliations.
“The reasons he offered were, he felt he wasn’t being effective or being heard by his committee,” said McCoy. “I wish him well in whatever future endeavors he has as the sole member of a House Libertarian caucus. There’s not much more I can say about Jarrod.”
According to his legislative page, Sammis graduated from Fair Haven Union High School and later Castleton State College with a degree in communications, public relations, and political science.
