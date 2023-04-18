CASTLETON — Castleton and Hubbardton have decided to form a joint committee to oversee the use of the former Castleton Village School.
On April 3, at a joint meeting, both boards voted 9-0 in favor of forming the joint committee in accordance with a memorandum of understanding they have for the building.
The former school was donated to the towns two years ago by the Slate Valley Unified Union School District, following a vote by people in both towns. They then formed a joint committee to determine what to do with the building, which stopped meeting after making recommendations. At one point, the building was going to be leased or sold to a local day care provider, who would then agree to lease the unused portions of the building to Castleton Recreation Department, but that deal fell through.
As it stands now, the building is for sale — something both towns agreed to last year — and is being maintained through an appropriation approved by Castleton voters, all while the Castleton Recreation Department has made some use of the building. At the April 3 meeting, Castleton Selectman Joe Mark motioned to take the building off the market for a two-year period. He said Tuesday he did this because he believes that it being for sale may be hampering the Recreation Department’s ability to establish longer term programs there, some of which could generate revenue. The motion failed 6-3.
Mark said that the members of the joint committee haven’t been decided upon yet.
He said at the Castleton Select Board’s April 10 meeting that Hubbardton is also wanting more than what Castleton has offered for its 11% share in the building. Castleton owns 89% of the former CVS, while Hubbardton owns 11%. According to minutes from the April 3 meeting, Castleton has offered to pay Hubbardton $25,000 for its stake in the building. Hubbardton wants $49,500.
Hubbardton Select Board Chair Robert Gibbs said that the figures on prices listed in the minutes are accurate. The two towns are still negotiating a deal, which he hopes can be reached soon. Mark said he knows of one entity that was interested in leasing the building, but didn’t wish to do so while it was for sale.
Town Manager Mike Jones has said in meetings past that there have been a few entities with slight interest in the building, but no serious offers have been made,
The town announced the building was for sale in September with an asking price of $660,000. It’s a 22,000-square-foot building on an acre or so of land, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.