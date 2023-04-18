CASTLETON — Castleton and Hubbardton have decided to form a joint committee to oversee the use of the former Castleton Village School.

On April 3, at a joint meeting, both boards voted 9-0 in favor of forming the joint committee in accordance with a memorandum of understanding they have for the building.

