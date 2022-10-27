CASTLETON — The town’s leaders will consider buying Hubbardton out from its 11% ownership in the former Castleton Village School.

The decision to consider the buyout was made Wednesday at a special joint meeting of the Castleton and Hubbardton select boards following an hour-long executive session. Castleton Selectman Joe Mark, who made the motion, said the board wished to make the final call at a warned regular meeting.

