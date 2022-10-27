CASTLETON — The town’s leaders will consider buying Hubbardton out from its 11% ownership in the former Castleton Village School.
The decision to consider the buyout was made Wednesday at a special joint meeting of the Castleton and Hubbardton select boards following an hour-long executive session. Castleton Selectman Joe Mark, who made the motion, said the board wished to make the final call at a warned regular meeting.
Per his motion, Castleton will consider paying Hubbardton $49,500 plus that town’s share of any costs and expenditures made regarding the school since July 1, 2022.
The former school was essentially donated to both towns by the Slate Valley Unified School District for $1. Voters in both towns approved the acquisition at Town Meeting Day. Castleton and Hubbardton then formed an ad hoc committee to determine what ought to be done with the building.
At one point, it was contemplated that a local day care owner would either buy the building or enter into a long-term lease while agreeing to lease part of it to the Castleton Recreation Department and perhaps another entity.
In September, Castleton announced that the building was for sale with an asking price of $660,000.
The boards also voted to reject an offer made by Tearsa Brannock, a local day care owner, to buy the building.
Brannock runs ABC Early Education in Castleton and Children’s Choice Child care Center in West Haven, the latter of which will have to close temporarily, she said on Thursday.
“It’s upsetting but it’s expected from what I’ve already been through with them,” said Brannock.
Brannock said she feels her offer was reasonable given the building will need repairs to its roof. There’s also an underground fuel tank that needs removal. She said whether that’s a $10,000 job or something much more significant depends on the condition of the soil around the tank, which she claims isn’t known.
“I have already sent notices out to all of my families and staff that we are being forced to close my West Haven program because we’ve been unable to secure a new location within the time frame we had to be out of West Haven, due to this back and forth with Castleton,” she said.
The West Haven operation is itself housed in a town-owned building.
According to Brannock, there were some problems with the structure that led the town to give her a notice to vacate earlier this year, around the same time Castleton reached out to her about the school building. The West Haven program, she said, will close at the end of the third week in November. It serves 35 families and employs 14 people.
Brannock hopes to have a new day care to replace it up and running in Fair Haven sometime in early 2023. She said she recently had an offer accepted by a church and hopes to close it pending environmental testing that’ll be done within the next couple of weeks.
At the joint meeting Wednesday, several audience members wished to know how or if the board would notify the public about other offers made on the property.
Castleton Select Board Chair Jim Leamy said there are currently no other offers on the table.
Castleton Selectman Richard Combs said consideration of offers should be on the meeting agendas. That an offer has been made shouldn’t be confidential.
Castleton Town Manager Mike Jones said the details of real estate offers, such as dollar amounts, are typically discussed in executive sessions. Doing otherwise would place the town at a disadvantage.
Mark said the board should consult with its attorney to see what it can and should release about real estate deals ahead of time.
In Vermont, select boards can meet in executive session for a number of reasons, the discussion of real estate deals being among them. While the board can talk about a deal behind closed doors, decisions must all be made in open session.
