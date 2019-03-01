A Castleton man was arraigned Friday on charges stemming from allegations that he sent and received nude photos with an underage student.
Joshua Brown, 20, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to three counts of possession of child pornography, promotion of child pornography and lewd and lascivious behavior with a child, according to court documents.
Brown was released under the conditions that he not have any contact with the other person named in the case, and that he have no unsupervised contact with a child younger than the age of 16 except for his 13-year-old stepbrother.
Brown was charged based on an affidavit written Feb. 28 by Officer Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, a detective with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations for Special Investigations at the Child First Advocacy Center.
Just before 5 p.m. Monday, Mill River Union High School counselor Shirl Harrington filed a report with the Department for Children and Families stating that she'd been told that Brown and an underage student at Mill River had sent nude photographs to one another, according to the affidavit.
The next day, the student was brought to the CFAC by her mother, where she told Ashe and CFAC social worker Laurie Bland that she met Brown, who is 6 years older than her, in January, and that the two talked online using Facebook messenger.
It was there that she alleged Brown asked her for photographs of her without clothes on, and the student said she told Brown how old she was, the affidavit said. Brown later denied to Ashe that he knew the student's age, according to court documents.
Ashe reported that Brown confirmed in confiscated messages between him and the student that he wished they could date, but then said “I don't wanna get in trouble” with “The Law” and the student's mother, the affidavit said.
Documents show the student encouraged Brown, saying “law is a big deal but we brake (sic) it somehow wonce (sic) in awhile,” and Ashe said he discovered that the two appeared to be in a relationship, and they would often tell each other they were in love and couldn't live without the other.
When Brown was questioned Thursday, he said the report was probably filed by his former girlfriend out of jealousy, and he'd thought the student was the same age as his ex-girlfriend, who was 17 at the time, Ashe's report stated.
Ashe reported that Brown also denied knowing the student's last name, and denied sending any photographs or requesting them. Brown positively identified himself unclothed in six photos confiscated from the student's laptop, and one photograph of the student unclothed, according to the affidavit.
Ashe said Brown also admitted to knowing what he'd done was against the law because the girl was underage.
