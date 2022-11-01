A Castleton man is in jail for allegedly beating his landlord with a bat over a $75 debt.
Matthew Sampson, 46, of Park Street, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland Country criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of unlawful mischief and petty larceny.
The charges carry a combined maximum of 16½ years. Sampson was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.
Castleton Police said they responded Sunday afternoon to a call that Sampson had smashed the windows of a vehicle belonging to his landlord, Roy Newton, and had taken a black bag out of the car.
Witnesses described the incident, according to affidavits, and said they then saw Sampson go to Newton’s apartment. Some of the witnesses said they heard signs of a struggle and found Newton on the floor, injured, after Sampson departed.
Police said Newton was taken to Porter Hospital in Middlebury, where he was treated for injuries to his head, knee and arm. Newton told police Sampson assaulted him with a bat, according to affidavits, while Sampson told them they had argued over money Newton owed Sampson for work he had done. He denied attacking him.
Sampson said the window of Newton’s vehicle already was cracked, and that he had accidentally broken it by hitting it with his hands.
Witnesses told police Sampson made statements implying he had gone to jail and would go again, returning to “deal with Roy for the last time,” as soon as he got out, according to affidavits. He also was heard saying that “Jewish lightning fire will fix it,” the affidavits state. Police said Newton’s vehicle was found to be on fire later in the day.
In court Monday, Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said Sampson had twice failed to appear for court hearings on previous charges and that he had three prior assault convictions, arguing these were justifications for holding him without bail.
Defense attorney Rebecca Falcone said Sampson had significant health concerns, having recently undergone open-heart surgery, suffering from “some pretty severe acid reflux,” and being on daily methadone treatments. She argued that he might not have proper access to care in jail.
Judge David Barra said he found Sullivan’s arguments compelling and ordered Sampson held pending the hearing.
