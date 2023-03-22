A Castleton man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly breaking into a Rutland home and assaulting a man.
Jeffrey S. Wood, 34, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of burglary, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure. The charges carry a combined maximum of 37 years in prison.
Wood was released on conditions, including that he stay 300 feet away from the alleged victim and another witness, that he not drink, and that he not possess any “dangerous weapons.”
Rutland City Police said they responded to a call shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning on Shedd Place, where Wood had reportedly broken into a residence armed with a gun and was fighting with the two residents. Police said one of the residents, 52-year-old Kerry Lebrecque, who told them Wood was in the bedroom with the other resident, Todd Stevens, 55.
Police said a search of the residence turned up a holster and knife that Wood had on him during the incident, and that they found and secured a gun Lebrecque said he threw out the back door after Wood dropped it.
Stevens told police he had been in his bedroom working when he heard someone “bust” through the apartment door. He said he heard Wood yelling at Lebrecque and then the other two men broke through his door into his room as they fought. Stevens described Wood beating and strangling Lebrecque, according to affidavits, and said he tried to separate them. Stevens said he never saw the gun, but that Wood pulled the knife during the altercation.
Lebrecque said Wood came to his doorway with beer in his hand and, while never invited in, pushed into the apartment, screaming and shoving him. LeBrecque said the altercation went on for a while before he fought back. He also said, according to police, that during the fight, Wood looked for his gun and when he couldn’t find it, pulled out the knife, held it to Lebrecque’s throat and threatened to kill him.
Court records indicate Lebrecque was romantically involved with Wood’s cousin, whom Wood thought of and referred to as a brother and who had just spent several days at the apartment. Wood told police he blamed Lebrecque for his cousin having a relapse shortly after getting out of rehab, and went in to talk to Lebrecque after drinking four beers in his driveway.
In court, prosecutors pointed to a number of previous assault convictions in an effort to have Wood held without bail.
Judge Cortland Corsones said Wood also lacked a history of violating court orders, precluding such a finding at that time, and ordered Wood released on conditions pending a hearing on whether he could be held without bail.
